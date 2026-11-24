A Buffalo Bills fan is facing calls for a lifetime ban after he was caught possibly having a bathroom accident in his own seat.

The young man seemed to be sleeping through the roars and cheers of the crowd during the Sunday game. But his alleged mishap has now become the talk of social media.

“Videos like this make me glad there were no cameras back when I was younger,” one commented online.

Highlights A football fan was captured in the middle of a “gross” act while the Buffalo Bills were comfortably beating the Miami Dolphins.

The man appeared to be having a possible bathroom accident in his seat.

A young fan next to him sat helplessly with a dejected look on her face.

“There’s kids around ffs,” one commented on the video. “Hope he gets a lifetime ban.”

A Buffalo Bills fan is facing calls for a lifetime ban after he may have had a bathroom accident in public

The Buffalo Bills gave fans plenty to cheer about during the game against rivals Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 22.

They comfortably cruised to a 20-6 lead in the first half and finished the game with a 26-9 victory.

While Bills fans cheered the team on, one man in the crowd appeared to sleep through the action.

Dressed in a white No. 27 Bills jersey and an orange hat, the man was slumped forward with his chin tucked toward his chest and his hands resting in his lap.

At first, the clip looked like an ordinary video of someone who couldn’t stay awake through a football game .

However, when the camera zoomed in, fans spotted something that triggered a wave of collective disgust.

Viewers spotted some kind of liquid running down his jeans while the girl next to him was left disgusted

The video captured liquid running down his jeans and onto the stadium floor.

And through it all, the man did not stir awake from deep slumber.

The girl sitting beside him noticed what was happening and gave a crestfallen look.

Many assumed the man who didn’t move an inch was urinating in his seat.

“This has to be rock bottom. If you’re at a ballgame pissing on yourself, it may be time to give rehab a go,” one commented online.

“Humiliation ritual?” one asked, while another said, “That is so gross.”

“Sir, there’s other ways to assert dominance and claim territory,” one commented on the man’s actions

“There’s kids around ffs,” said another. “Hope he gets a lifetime ban.”

Others said it could simply be a beverage that the man is obliviously spilling down.

“It could literally be a bad angle and a drink that's spilling. Or it's staged,” said one. “Unless you see his p***s leaking it's all an assumption.”

A September clip from another football game also put two spectators in the spotlight

Back in September, another moment in the stands caught the attention of announcers during a baseball game at Oracle Park, San Francisco.

As the Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 3–2, cameras caught a mother making her way back to her seat with a toddler and several boxes of food in her arms.

Waiting for her was a man sitting comfortably in his seat.

He stood up as she walked toward him and took one of the boxes, proceeding to settle down and eat while the woman was still juggling the toddler and the rest of the food.

“Holy smokes, Mike! Look at this,” Giants announcer Duane Kuiper told fellow announcer Mike Krukow.

Both the announcers pounced on the man for his response to a woman carrying all the load.

“If there’s ever a true definition of a multitasking mother , that is the deal right there,” Krukow said.

Krukow called her “mom of the year” while Kuiper chimed in, “She’ll be the last one to eat, too.”

Announcer Mike Krukow called the woman “mom of the year for juggling the food and the baby

The relationship between the viral man and woman is unclear. But viewers assumed they were in a relationship.

“Didn’t even take the food out of her hands so she can get settled tells me everything,” one commented online. “Just starts eating. This stressed me out watching it.”

“If my wife came back with this much food while my son was strapped to her and my first reaction was to start eating food before she was settled, she would have divorce papers in my hand before I was done chewing the first bite. And she would be right to do so,” said another.

“Nothing to see here. Just your average Bills fan,” one commented on the recent video