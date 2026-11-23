Bruce Hornsby

6 ft 4 in (193 cm)

$20 million, 2026 est.

American

November 23, 1954

Williamsburg, Virginia, US

72 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Bruce Hornsby?



Bruce Hornsby is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist renowned for his genre-defying musical improvisations. His distinctive creative approach weaves together rich elements of heartland rock, jazz harmony, traditional bluegrass, and modern classical composition into cohesive soundscapes.





He gained worldwide prominence with the release of his chart-topping 1986 single “The Way It Is”. The track propelled his debut album to multi-platinum status while highlighting his expressive piano technique.

Early Life and Education



Hornsby grew up in a music-filled household in Williamsburg, Virginia. His mother played piano while his father pursued law and real estate, surrounding young Bruce with varied artistic and civic influences.





He competed in high school basketball before dedicating himself entirely to music. Hornsby later earned a degree from the University of Miami, where training in jazz and classical piano refined his improvisational skills.

Notable Relationships



Bruce Hornsby married Kathy Yankovich in December 1983 after moving to Los Angeles. The couple built an enduring partnership while supporting each other through the early years of his rising musical career.





He shares twin sons, Keith and Russell, with whom he resides. Both sons pursued creative and athletic careers, with Keith playing professional basketball and Russell working in television and film.

Career Highlights



Bruce Hornsby gained widespread renown leading his band Bruce Hornsby and the Range. Their multi-platinum 1986 album The Way It Is launched hit singles and earned the group a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.





Beyond his own group, he performed extensively as a touring member of Grateful Dead. Hornsby also contributed signature piano tracks to iconic songs for Bonnie Raitt and Don Henley while exploring solo jazz projects.





He has since collected three Grammy Awards across pop and bluegrass categories. His expansive career spans decades of inventive releases, cementing Hornsby as a versatile fixture in modern American music.

Signature Quote



“I’ve always tried to make music that moves me, without worrying too much about where it fits in the commercial spectrum.”