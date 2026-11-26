Going back home for the Thanksgiving weekend can be stressful. Whether because of conversations about politics or family members prying into your personal life, Thanksgiving is often a catalyst for drama. Single people feel the pressure too, and some even refuse to attend festivities because they don’t want intrusive questions and constant pestering.
This guy found a solution: he brought a woman he’d been on a few dates with to his family’s Thanksgiving trip. However, his siblings deemed her behavior rude, so one of them called her out, prompting her to leave. The brother, unsurprisingly, sided with her and demanded his family apologize. But who was the real jerk in that situation? That’s what the sibling wanted to find out and posted his story online.
A guy brought a woman he’s been on a few dates with to his family Thanksgiving
His brother thought she was rude and called her out, but he didn’t anticipate his sibling’s reaction
Some commenters believed he had to apologize and not just to keep the peace
Others sided with him and saw no reason he should apologize
But some commenters offered a third solution the brother didn’t think about
Exhausted by family or in-law drama like this one? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic relatives, parenting styles, and personal boundaries.
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile