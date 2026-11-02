Brooklyn Beckham seemed like the odd one out while hanging out with his wife Nicola Peltz and their friend Damian Hurley on Halloween, according to fans.

The nepo babies were all dressed up in Halloween costumes for the spooky holiday. And fans felt Brooklyn was awkwardly giving “third wheel” vibes while Nicola and Damian matched in their outfits.

Highlights Fans thought Brooklyn Beckham was the third wheel in his Halloween pics with wife Nicola Peltz and friend Damian Hurley.

Nicola and Damian’s body language had viewers raising their eyebrows.

“She’s into Damian. Look at the body language,” one commented online.

Brooklyn’s recent Halloween recipe also sparked some hate for his cooking methods.

“The friend she told you not to worry about,” netizens said about Damian.

Fans taught Brooklyn Beckham a hard lesson on how three is a crowd

Brooklyn, 27, dressed up as Superman, complete with fake abs and Clark Kent glasses, while his wife, 31, channeled Catwoman in a skintight black leather crop top and matching trousers.

Damian, the 24-year-old son of actress Elizabeth Hurley, opted for a plunging black leather jumpsuit, seemingly inspired by the outfit Michael Jackson wore ahead of his “Dangerous” album release.

Nicola shared a cheeky kiss with her husband in one of the pictures shared online.

But what caught people’s attention the most was a snap of Damian with his arm wrapped around Nicola while Brooklyn stood slightly behind them, hands tucked into his pockets.

The picture quickly attracted comments from followers who thought the Transformers actress and Damian looked more like a couple than she and her husband.

“Brooklyn looks the odd one out,” one commented online

One claimed Brooklyn was “giving 3rd wheel vibe,” while another said, “Bless him, he looks like a spare part.”

“Brooklyn looks so out of place,” read another comment.

Another agreed, saying: “Bechkam looks like a spare part at the other two narcissists’ party.”

Fans were particularly fixated on Damian's body language, with several suggesting he and Nicola looked more like a couple than she and Brooklyn did.

“Hurley has his arm around her, looking like a couple,” one said.

Another wrote, “The arm around another man, right in front of you while you stand by her side, THIS IS NOT OK.”

“She is 100% thinking, ‘Why I am married to this spare?’” one said.

Another went as far as claiming, “She’s into Damian. Look at the body language.”

Many found Damian Hurley and Nicola Peltz’ body language problematic

Another said, “Her and Damian look more like a couple.”

One offered some words of advice to Brooklyn, saying: “Run bro. She’s gonna break your heart.”

“How sad that in nearly every pic you see of these two, he is looking at her while she is only interested in the camera,” one said, lamenting over the couple’s dynamic. “It’s as though her whole life is nothing more than a photoshoot to her.”

Brooklyn and Damian have been buddies since they were kids and have one thing in common: Sir Elton John is a godfather to both of them.

The nepo babies were both joined by Nicola in attending the 64th birthday celebration of Sir Elton’s husband, David Furnish, in Venice last month.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola made public declarations of love on the seventh anniversary of their first date

Brooklyn and Nicola recently celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date with a public declaration of their love for each other.

“My beautiful Nicola, you mean absolutely everything to me,” he began, calling her his “whole world,” “best friend,” and the “most important person” in his life.

“I’m so lucky I get to love you and spend forever by your side,” he added. “I love you more than words could ever explain.”



























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The Cloud23 founder later clapped back at critics by sharing an Instagram Story of Nicola looking shocked.

“Yes I am obsessed with my wife bring on the comments I don't care she's perfect,” he wrote.

His final touch was the addition of the middle finger emoji.

Nicola also wished her husband on the anniversary, saying she couldn’t believe seven years have passed by his side.

“I wouldn’t wish for it any other way. I love you with my entire soul,” she wrote.

The Bates Motel actress said she adored receiving love letters from him and having coffee with their puppies in the morning.

“Please never change,” she added. “I fall harder for you every day.”

Viewers poked holes in Brooklyn’s chicken-in-a-pumpkin Halloween recipe over the weekend

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Brooklyn’s Halloween plans also included some cooking over the weekend.

He was seen hollowing out a large pumpkin before placing an entire raw chicken inside and shoving it into the oven.

Some viewers weren’t impressed by his recipe, questioning the lack of seasoning and why the pumpkin simply vanished.

“What was the point in putting it in the pumpkin to take it out and cook it on a tray?” one asked.

Another had similar doubts, asking: “What happened to the pumpkin? That is also edible.”

“Im sorry, but that chicken was not seasoned,” said another.

“I can't defend you on this one, Brooklyn,” one said.

“Why is she wearing a matching costume with some other guy?” one asked after seeing the nepo babies’ Halloween pics