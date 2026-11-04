Brooklyn Beckham found himself at the center of online mockery on Sunday, November 1, after Halloween pictures featuring him, his wife Nicola Peltz , and their close friend Damian Hurley went viral.

The 27-year-old, according to netizens, appeared to be the “odd one out,” as the latter two seemingly gave off “couple vibes” in their matching costumes.

Highlights Brooklyn Beckham removed the Halloween photo with Nicola Peltz and Damian Hurley after viewers questioned their body language.

His Instagram story referring to Nicola as “my girl” sparked further criticism from netizens.

Brooklyn also faced backlash over a Halloween cooking video featuring a whole chicken stuffed inside a pumpkin.

Brooklyn, however, did not appear interested in letting the chatter go unanswered, as he responded by updating the carousel that started it all.

His move, though, backfired, with critics interpreting it as an indication that their suspicions were “actually true.”

Brooklyn Beckham was slammed for attempting damage control after backlash over Halloween photos with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn channeled Superman for Halloween, wearing a red-and-blue costume inspired by the DC protagonist, complete with fake abs and Clark Kent glasses.

Nicola, meanwhile, opted for a Catwoman -inspired look, pairing a black leather crop top with matching trousers.

Damian, the 24-year-old son of actress Elizabeth Hurley, for his part, wore a plunging black leather jumpsuit that appeared to draw inspiration from Michael Jackson’s outfit ahead of the release of his Dangerous album.

Despite the trio's elaborate attire, one photograph drew attention for an entirely different reason: their body language.

Damian had his arm wrapped around Nicola, who stood beside him, while Brooklyn appeared slightly behind the pair with his hands tucked into his pockets.

The image quickly attracted comments from people speculating about trouble in Brooklyn and Nicola’s paradise.

“The arm around another man right in front of you while you stand by her side. This is not OK,” one X user wrote.

“She’s into Damian. Look at how close she is leaning,” echoed another.

Brooklyn responded to the criticism by removing the particular photograph from his post.

He also appeared keen to reaffirm his relationship with Nicola through an Instagram story, referring to her as “ my girl. ”

The development sparked further discussion, with one viewer describing Brooklyn as “so possessive and jealous.”

“Look at him. Then look at Damian. Then look at her. I would’ve deleted it too,” remarked another.

The latest controversy followed a public exchange of affectionate messages between the couple

Brooklyn and Nicola marked the seventh anniversary of their first date on Thursday, October 29.

To commemorate the occasion, Brooklyn shared a photograph of himself kissing Nicola on the cheek, accompanied by a lengthy tribute describing her as his “whole world,” “ best friend ,” and the “most important person” in his life.

“My beautiful Nicola, you mean absolutely everything to me,” he wrote.

“I’m so lucky I get to love you and spend forever by your side.”

Nicola reciprocated the gesture with a post of her own, reflecting on the time they had spent together.

“Happy anniversary, my love, my best friend, my everything. I can’t believe it’s been 7 years by your side, I wouldn’t wish for it any other way,” she wrote.

The actress added that she loved him “with my entire soul” and mentioned his love letters and their morning coffees with their puppies.

“I fall harder for you every day,” she said.

However, no amount of public declarations about their future together has been enough to silence critics, who have questioned the couple’s marriage ever since they tied the knot in April 2022.

Paris Fashion Week marked the last round of scrutiny surrounding Brooklyn and Nicola’s marriage before Halloween



























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Um post compartilhado por nicola peltz beckham (@nicolapeltzbeckham)





In October 2026, a brief interaction between Nicola and Brooklyn at Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week attracted considerable attention online.

The footage showed Nicola reaching toward Brooklyn and lifting his chin, seemingly positioning his sunglasses so she could check her reflection in the lenses.

She was quickly branded a “ narcissist. ”

Some commenters compared Nicola to Meghan Markle , while describing Brooklyn as “not as strong as Harry.”

One person added that there was “only so much disrespect he can handle.”

“She treats him like a spare part,” observed another.

The Halloween pictures, meanwhile, were not the only aspect of Brooklyn’s holiday activities to attract criticism.

Brooklyn also faced mockery over his Halloween recipe



























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The aspiring chef shared a cooking video showing him hollowing out a large pumpkin before placing an entire raw chicken inside it and putting it in the oven.

Viewers were quick to question the purpose of the step, particularly after the chicken was later removed from the pumpkin and cooked on a separate tray.

“What was the point of the first step?” one person asked.

Another expressed concern about what happened to the vegetable, adding, “ That is also edible. ”

The seasoning also came under scrutiny, with one commenter writing, “I’m sorry, but that chicken was not seasoned.”

“I can’t defend you on this one, Brooklyn,” another voiced.

For those unfamiliar with his career trajectory, becoming a chef was far from Brooklyn’s first professional pursuit.

The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham played soccer for a while before briefly transitioning into modeling and photography.

"This is not ok." Detractors kept roasting Brooklyn on social media