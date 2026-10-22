There are so many wedding traditions that it’s sometimes impossible for a bride and groom to follow them all. Ultimately, it’s up to the couple to pick and choose what works best for them, but that decision can cause drama with friends and family.

This is what a bride-to-be experienced when she realized that she didn’t want her deadbeat dad to walk her down the aisle. Unfortunately, she didn’t tell him about her decision, which later caused chaos, stress, and conflict.

When the bridal couple is at odds with their loved ones, it can be a tough situation to figure out

The poster mentioned that she grew up living with her struggling mom, while her dad was hardly in her life, as he just paid child support and cared for his other children

Eventually, the woman got engaged to a man named John, and they asked her dad for his blessing, and she also assumed her father would walk her down the aisle

When the woman found out her dad was paying for his other children’s college, while she had to manage it all herself, she decided to ask her brother to walk her down the aisle

The woman felt guilty about changing her mind about her dad walking her down the aisle, but folks sided with her and told her not to take it upon herself

Through people’s comments, the woman realized that she should be direct with her dad, but also figured he was only throwing a tantrum, as he had no other daughter option

Folks appreciated the woman’s later decision to “give” herself away at her wedding and were annoyed by her father’s behavior

In an update post, the woman mentioned how her dad’s new wife, Hildy, was always very standoffish to her, had recently lost her job, and was struggling

Netizens were divided about the poster’s stepmom, with some feeling she was truly evil, and others believing the woman was also to blame for being petty

The woman felt smug about her dad leaving her ex-stepmom for another woman, and that the older lady gained weight and had to move into a small apartment

The poster felt glad that, after all, her stepmom had said to her she was now facing karma

The custom of walking a bride down the aisle comes from olden times, when many marriages were arranged, and a paternal figure was the only thing stopping the groom from backing out. According to research by the Brides team, since women were almost considered “property,” she also had to be transferred from her childhood home to that of her husband.

Today, this tradition has changed, and it’s seen as a way for the woman’s parents to support her as she moves on to the next chapter. Therefore, the father , or even a relative, can walk down the aisle with the bride and “give her away” at the altar, which seems like a symbolic and touching gesture.

Like in this story, many women may not be comfortable with the idea of their dad walking them down the aisle, so they should consider an alternative. If one’s father is deceased or estranged, it’s best to choose someone else who is better suited to the role and can be a source of support.

According to Brides of Long Island , every groom and bride chooses what they want for their wedding, and no matter what anyone else says, they have the final say. It can definitely be hard to veer from tradition, but in the end, the couple must be happy and satisfied with their decision.

Weddings can be stressful for everyone involved, and family conflicts are sometimes the biggest reason. A Queensmith survey found that nearly 79% of couples struggle with family pressure, and 92% worry about keeping everyone happy on their big day. Nearly half of all couples experience a constant sense of anxiety right from their engagement till their wedding is complete.

That’s why it’s essential for the bride and groom to present a united front when making decisions. No matter what family members , friends, or loved ones have to say, the couple has to discuss what they want and have each other’s backs, even when the conversation gets heated.

Parents and relatives sometimes treat the wedding like it’s their day to shine

If anybody starts pushing their own opinions and ideas on the bridal couple, it’s important for both of them to set boundaries and consequences. Although it can be uncomfortable, this is the best way to ensure the wedding is about their love, not anyone else being in the spotlight.

Unfortunately for the woman in this story, when she tried to stay firm and stop her dad from walking her down the aisle, he lost it and tried to assert his dominance. Some felt he was justified because she hadn’t told him beforehand that her brother would walk her down the aisle instead. In the end, the bride was left conflicted about her behavior and whether she had done the right thing.

Do you think the woman was justified in keeping such a secret from her father? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this matter.

Folks told the woman that the best revenge was a life well lived