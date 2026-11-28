Wedding planning can bring out a surprisingly nosy side of some family members, especially when it comes to decisions that a bride may want to keep private.

While some mothers-in-law are happy to let the couple plan their big day, others struggle to stay out of the details.

One bride recently shared how her future mother-in-law crossed a line while she was shopping for her wedding dress.

Highlights One bride thought her wedding dress choice would remain a surprise until the big day, but an unexpected phone call changed things.

The bridal shop employee reportedly found herself caught in an uncomfortable situation involving the groom’s mother.

When the bride confronted the situation, the response allegedly made matters even more complicated.

The situation became even more uncomfortable when the woman allegedly denied doing anything wrong.

"I can’t imagine being this invested in my DIL’s dress,” wrote one viewer.

A bride alleged her future mother-in-law secretly contacted the bridal shop to find out about her wedding dress

A TikTok creator, @leafittoautumn, shared her experience in a video on May 8 that has garnered 39,000 likes and 517.8K views. She revealed that she and her husband had been together for nine years and married for three, but her relationship with her in-laws had never been easy.

According to Autumn, her husband’s family had never liked her, and she felt their reasons were “invalid.”

Things took another turn when she went wedding dress shopping and found the gown she wanted to wear for her big day.

Autumn had shared a picture of the dress on social media, but she still wanted the actual gown to remain a surprise until the wedding.

After leaving the bridal shop , however, she received an unexpected call from an employee.

The employee told her that her future mother-in-law had contacted the store and asked which dress Autumn had purchased. The bride apologized to the employee for putting her in that position and said she was “very nice” about it.

The employee even suggested a way to handle the request without revealing the bride's actual choice.

The store could show her mother-in-law a different dress instead, allowing her to believe she had found out what Autumn had chosen.

After discussing the idea, Autumn agreed to let the employee go ahead with the plan.

However, the incident did not end there, as the mother-in-law alleged any wrongdoing

When Autumn told her fiancé what had happened, he decided to call his mother and ask her about it.

Instead of admitting that she had contacted the bridal shop, the woman allegedly denied the entire interaction.

She even claimed that Autumn was "making up" an incident that had never happened. For the bride, that denial made an already uncomfortable situation even worse.

The viewers began debating the mother-in-law’s actions and how the bride should have handled the situation.

One viewer wrote, "I would have said flat out, NO,” while another said, "My MIL did the same thing except she was trying to change my wedding invitation .”

Others felt the bridal shop handled the situation well. "Thank god she didn’t share it on socials," one person wrote, while another added, "This is next level. Shout-out to the worker tho."

Not everyone placed all the blame on the mother-in-law, though.

One viewer felt the store could have handled the request differently, writing, "I feel like the dress shop should’ve just said sorry we don’t do that and left it at that.”

Autumn’s story also encouraged other brides and married women to share their problems

One person recalled how her mother-in-law's behavior affected the wedding day itself, writing, "My MIL caused our wedding to go an hour behind because she was still getting ready."

Others said their relationships with their mothers-in-law had become so strained that they eventually chose to cut contact.

"Married 30 years. Haven’t spoken to my MIL in 17 yrs," one commenter shared.

Another person wrote, "Not ok. Hope you have distance or really strong boundaries. Both my MIL and mother are blocked."

Some viewers also tried to frame the situation around empathy , suggesting people should consider how they would feel if their own children experienced similar treatment from their future spouses.

"I pray one day u have a son and he marries a young lady like you and you can see how it feels. It is not hard to be kind," one person commented.

Another wrote, "You could have sent her a pic and said, 'Wish you could have been there!' It cost nothing to be nice,” while one more said, “Ok, but you should have invited her with you to the wedding dress store."

Autumn’s experience wasn't the only wedding-related story to spark a debate about a mother-in-law’s involvement

In another incident shared on Reddit's AITAH subreddit in January 2026, a woman complained that her future daughter-in-law had not invited her to go wedding-dress shopping, even though she and her husband were paying for the couple's entire wedding.

The mother-in-law explained that she had also offered to cover the cost of the bride's dress. However, her future daughter-in-law wanted to choose the gown herself and pay for it herself.

The woman later found out that the bride had planned a trip abroad to shop for her dress with her best friend, mother, and aunt. She had not been invited.

Upset by the decision, the future mother-in-law asked Reddit users whether she was wrong to feel excluded.

She wrote, "My husband and I are paying for my son and his fiancé’s wedding (the entire cost)," adding that she had also offered to pay for the dress.

The woman felt that the bride had deliberately left her out, especially because her family was covering the wedding expenses

However, most commenters felt that paying for the celebration did not mean she was entitled to take part in every personal decision.

One Redditor explained, "Choosing to pay doesn't give you automatic access to any aspect of the wedding. She is free to do as she chooses, and you are free to choose whether to pay. Your priorities may not line up with hers, and that's okay. But she is not required to include you."

Another wrote, "It’s wonderful you are paying for the wedding and want to be involved. But she is paying for the dress and traditionally only the bride’s family participates in picking the dress, so the groom and his family are surprised [on] the day of the wedding. You need to respect the emotions attached to picking the dress and not impose your emotions and opinions."

A third added, "She may feel that if you pay for the dress, you'd feel like you'd have the right to have an opinion, so she'd rather pay for it herself and have the dress she wants.”

"My MIL wore white dress to my wedding," wrote one netizen