Bridesmaids play an important role in making a wedding special. They help the bride prepare for the big day, stand beside her during the ceremony, and often spend months helping with the celebrations.

But some brides seem to forget that being part of a bridal party doesn’t mean agreeing to every demand.

One bride has been called the ultimate “ bridezilla ” after allegedly asking her best friend to gain weight so she could look slimmer by comparison.

Highlights TikTok user Jackie claimed her best friend and bride Nikki demanded that she gain 120 pounds.

The bride allegedly made several other demands, including getting facials twice a week.

There has been other similar incidents where bride went to extreme lengths.

The bridesmaid apparently shared the bizarre demands online, leaving viewers stunned .

“Excuse me, she did what?” wrote one person.

A bride allegedly asked her best friend to gain weight so she would look slimmer on her wedding day

The story came from a TikTok user, @Jackie.o436, who shared her experience in a video posted on August 19 that reportedly received more than 100,000 views.

“There is nothing scarier in this world than a woman who is about to get married ,” Jackie said in the clip. “I thought these bridezillas only existed in movies, but I could not be more wrong.”

According to Jackie, her best friend, Nikki, invited her to dinner and asked her to be a bridesmaid at her December wedding. It initially sounded like an exciting invitation, but the bride-to-be allegedly had several conditions.

Jackie claimed Nikki wanted her to get a facial twice a week because her acne was an “ eyesore .”

The bride reportedly didn't want to spend extra money having her wedding pictures airbrushed, so she expected her friend to deal with the issue herself.

Nikki allegedly made it clear that Jackie would not be welcome at the wedding if she refused. She also expected her friend to pay for her own bridesmaid dress

However, the most shocking request concerned Jackie's weight

The bride allegedly wanted her best friend to gain 120 pounds over the next few months because she wanted to be the thinnest woman at her wedding.

Jackie recalled Nikki saying, “I can’t have you outshining me on my big day, I wanna be the skinniest b–h there.”

The request seemed even more unreasonable because Nikki reportedly weighed just 90 pounds.

Jackie said she suggested that the bride lose weight instead, but Nikki allegedly burst into tears and accused her friend of trying to “ sabotage her wedding.”

According to the video, Nikki had also uninvited her own sister after she refused to follow the same weight-gain demand.

And the bride apparently had another request to make sure she stood out.

Jackie claimed Nikki wanted her to bend down on stage and in photographs so she would be the tallest person at the wedding.

After Nikki shared her demands, Jackie revealed what happened when she pushed back against the requests

When Jackie refused to fulfill Nikki’s demands, the bride threw a plate of spaghetti in her face before insulting her.

The bride allegedly called Jackie a “single loser” and accused her of being jealous of the upcoming wedding.

Fed up, Jackie left the restaurant . She said she even paid both of their bills before walking out.

“I’m never going to a wedding again,” she vowed in the video.

The story quickly gained traction online, as several netizens couldn’t believe the horrendous demands.

“I’m so sorry you went through that,” one person wrote, while another added, “Where do u get those friends from, my god.”

One commenter also joked about the bride's name, writing, “Now I know where they got the script for ‘ Obsession ,’” referring to Curry Barker's 2025 horror movie, which also features an antagonist named Nikki.

The details in Jackie’s video have not been independently verified.

This isn’t the first time a bride has allegedly gone to extreme lengths to make sure she stood out on her wedding day

In 2023, a woman known as Penny admitted that she secretly tried to make her two sisters gain weight before her wedding.

She later told Whimn that she wanted to look better than them in the photographs.

Penny said her older sister, Maggie, and younger sister, Charlie, were both beautiful , and she had spent years feeling overshadowed by them.

“Both of my sisters are gorgeous,” she said. “I mean, stunning.”

Penny described herself as the one stuck in the middle, saying, “I always felt like Jan Brady in the middle – I wasn’t as hot and popular as my older sister, and I wasn’t as cute and fun as my younger sister. I was just Penny in the middle.”

She admitted that she became obsessed with outshining her sisters while planning her wedding.

To make them look less attractive , she first chose neon yellow bridesmaid dresses that she believed would make their fair skin and blonde hair look washed out.

But she didn't stop there.

Penny claimed she started making breakfast smoothies for everyone and told her sisters they were meant to help them look their best.

“I even went as far as buying a weight loss shake and emptying the contents, filling it instead with a mega-weight gain protein powder I found in a body-building shop,” she admitted.

She initially added a small amount of the powder but eventually increased it to three times the recommended quantity for her sisters.

Meanwhile, she kept her own smoothies limited to fruit and coconut water.

According to Penny, the plan worked. By the time the wedding arrived, both sisters needed alterations to their bridesmaid dresses because they had gained weight.

“The day went off without a hitch , and everyone had a great time,” she said.

Penny admitted that she sometimes felt guilty when looking at her wedding pictures, but she also confessed, “But mostly I feel happy .”

She later said both sisters had lost the weight they gained. When they asked her to make the smoothies again, she told them the weight-loss shake had been discontinued.

"This evil women deserves nothing good in life," wrote one netizen