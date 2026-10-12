Brian J. Smith

October 12, 1981

Allen, Texas, US

45 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Brian J. Smith?



Brian J. Smith is an American actor celebrated for his compelling dramatic performances across screen and stage. His expressive work has consistently earned him strong critical praise in sci-fi television and classical theater.





He rose to prominence as Lieutenant Matthew Scott on Stargate Universe before landing his breakout role as Will Gorski in the global hit Sense8. He also earned a Tony Award nomination for his captivating Broadway performance in The Glass Menagerie.

Early Life and Education



Raised in Allen, Texas, Brian J. Smith discovered his passion for acting during high school. He honed his technical and performance skills in the Quad C Theatre program at Collin College before spending a transitional year as a theatrical apprentice in Missouri.





Smith later moved to New York City after winning a coveted spot at Juilliard. He completed the intensive four-year drama curriculum in 2007, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree that launched his professional acting career.

Notable Relationships



Smith publicly confirmed his romantic relationship with fellow actor Matt Consalvo in late 2023. The couple shared the personal milestone on social media following Smith's successful surgery, expressing gratitude for Consalvo's loving support throughout his recovery.





He previously spoke candidly in 2019 about his personal journey of coming out as gay. Smith lives in the United States and has no children, remaining focused on his artistic projects and creative pursuits.

Career Highlights



Brian J. Smith established his screen presence through major roles in prominent science fiction series. He starred as Lieutenant Matthew Scott in Stargate Universe and later captured global attention as telepathic officer Will Gorski in the Netflix cult hit Sense8.





His versatility extends across high-profile theatrical productions and major feature film projects. He earned a Tony Award nomination for his role in the 2013 Broadway revival of The Glass Menagerie and later appeared in the blockbuster movie The Matrix Resurrections.





Smith continues to build a dynamic portfolio across streaming thrillers and independent cinema. His work in projects like Class of '09 and the documentary A House Is Not a Disco reinforces his reputation as a versatile dramatic talent.

Signature Quote



“In front of an audience, I disappeared and became someone else.”