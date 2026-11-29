Image credits: Cpl. Alison Dostie Brian Baumgartner Height 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Net Worth $10 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Born November 29, 1972 Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, US Age 54 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius Profiles

Who Is Brian Baumgartner?

Brian Baumgartner is an American actor celebrated for his flawless deadpan delivery and comedic presence.

He spent several years building a formidable artistic reputation in regional theater productions across the Midwest before stepping onto television screens nationwide.

Baumgartner rose to global prominence playing the lovable accountant Kevin Malone on The Office.

His unforgettable performance turned him into a fan favorite and an enduring internet culture staple.

Full Name Brian Bruce Baumgartner Gender Male Height 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Celeste Ackelson Net Worth $10 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Ethnicity White Education The Westminster Schools, Southern Methodist University Kids Brylee Bea Baumgartner

Early Life and Education

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Brian Baumgartner developed an early interest in performing arts.

He attended The Westminster Schools, competing in national speech events before earning a fine arts degree in theater at Southern Methodist University.

His childhood ambition of becoming a professional athlete shifted after a severe knee injury.

The setback redirected his focus toward theater, inspiring him to move to Minneapolis and direct regional stage productions.

Notable Relationships

Brian Baumgartner married Celeste Ackelson in an outdoor ceremony in April 2014.

The couple celebrated their nuptials surrounded by family, friends, and several of his former television castmates in Los Angeles.

He shares a daughter, Brylee Bea, with whom he resides in California.

The actor frequently highlights his family life while maintaining a balanced public profile focused on his career and passion for golf.

Career Highlights

Brian Baumgartner gained international fame starring as Kevin Malone in The Office.

His comedic work spanned nine seasons and over two hundred episodes, earning the ensemble two Screen Actors Guild Awards and wide critical acclaim.

He expanded his career by hosting popular podcasts about behind the scenes television culture.

Baumgartner also authored a best selling cookbook featuring his famous chili recipes while building a massive digital presence on fan video platforms.

Signature Quote

“At the end of the day, people just want to laugh and connect with characters who feel genuine.”