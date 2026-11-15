Brandi Glanville Shares Frightening Health Update As Doctors Investigate Mysterious Black Growths Found Inside Her Face

Brandi Glanville has shared a worrying update about her ongoing health battle after doctors discovered several mysterious black masses inside her face.

The reality star recently underwent surgery to investigate the growths, but she still does not have all the answers she has been searching for over the past few years.

During a November 13 episode of her Unfiltered podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that doctors removed one of the masses and sent it for testing.

Highlights Brandi Glanville revealed that doctors removed one of several mysterious black masses found inside her face.

The removed material has been sent for pathology testing.

Glanville has spent four years seeking answers, undergoing expensive treatments and procedures.

The update comes after years of medical appointments, expensive treatments , and procedures that have left Glanville desperate to get her normal life back.

Brandi Glanville revealed doctors removed a black mass from her face to get the answers

Glanville discussed her recent surgery during Friday’s episode of podcast with co-host James Maas.

The reality star explained that doctors had discovered several black masses inside her face during the procedure. They removed one, but she is still waiting to find out exactly what the growths are.

“We aren't sure what that is yet,” she said, explaining that the removed material had been sent away for pathology testing.

“I'm still figuring out my sickness ,” she said, describing the experience as “the hardest time of my life.”

She added that the doctors had found some things that could help them understand her condition , although the pathology results had not come back yet.

“But we are excited because we did get a few answers,” she shared.

She also explained that the recovery from surgery had not been particularly painful, even though she was still dealing with other troubling symptoms

Glanville further shared what doctors had discovered during her treatment

The 53-year-old said she had a gram-positive infection in her glands. She described it as “antibiotic resistant” and explained that she was taking medication almost around the clock.

The reality star pointed to a large white bandage wrapped around her left arm as she discussed her treatment.

“I'm on antibiotics almost 24 hours a day,” she said. “Some of the medications we just changed. We're seeing a difference, and I'm excited about that.”

However, the infection is not the only issue she is currently facing.

During the podcast, Glanville pointed to her left cheek and said she was having trouble moving that side of her face.

“This side of my face isn't moving right now,” she said. “I have so much fluid in my head right now, it's crazy.”

Despite the ongoing symptoms, Glanville remained hopeful that the latest treatment would help her get better.

“I just can't wait to go back outside and be normal. But it's coming, guys,” she told listeners.

The reality star has previously opened up about preparing herself for the procedure

In October, Glanville shared that she was preparing for a procedure with Dr. Carlo Henrado.

At the time, she described the operation in rather alarming terms, saying the doctor “is taking my face off on Friday and going to do an exploratory surgery to kind of do a power wash under my skin.”

She explained that the doctor had identified two areas of concern that could be “either fungal balls or something alive.”

“It's alive,” she told Maas, adding that “it moves when it wants to.”

She explained that the problem seemed to start in her face before spreading to her head, neck, and spine.

The reality star also shared how the doctor planned to approach the procedure, saying, “He's like, ‘If I can cut the head off the beast, the snake, then the other stuff we'll be able to get.’”

Glanville admitted that she felt both excited and frightened because she had never undergone facial surgery before.

In another October podcast episode, she said she had scheduled the exploratory procedure to find out whether she had “a fungus” or “some sort of worm living in [her] face.”

The latest surgery has helped doctors identify some possible issues, but the test results are still pending.

The latest procedure is part of a health battle that Glanville has been facing for four years

Glanville has spent years visiting doctors and trying different treatments for the facial problems she believes are connected to a parasite or other infection, as reported by Bored Panda.

In September, she shared a list of diagnoses on Instagram, including highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (also known as Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis, and mononucleosis.

She also said doctors had found a fungal ball in her face that needed to be removed.

The reality star previously described how difficult the treatment had become, explaining that she needed long hours of intravenous medication and had several more procedures ahead of her.

“The treatment has NOT been easy,” she wrote, adding that she had seen “very little improvement.”

She also said she needed to have metal from old dental work removed and expected to undergo four to six months of daily IV treatment.

“I just want this s–t OUT of my body. I want my health back. I want my life back. I want to feel like me again,” she wrote.

Glanville has also said she spent more than $113,000 trying to find a solution to what she believes is a facial parasite. However, her symptoms and the different diagnoses have made it difficult to find one clear explanation for everything she has experienced.

Glanville has previously spoken about how isolating her condition has become

In September, she told TMZ that she spent her days at home and rarely went out. The treatment schedule also made it difficult for her to work or maintain her usual routine.

She explained that she was receiving IV infusions for up to 18 to 20 hours a day, leaving her with little time for anything else.

“The only time I leave my house is to do my podcast,” she said.

She also admitted that the treatment had affected her appetite and weight. “I know I'm so skinny right now. I can't eat because the IVs that I do decrease my food. I feel like d*ath, I look like d*ath,” she shared.

The financial pressure has added another layer of stress. Her friend Gina Rodriguez launched a GoFundMe to help cover her medical expenses after Glanville struggled to keep up with the bills.

During an earlier podcast discussion with Maas, she admitted that asking people for money was deeply uncomfortable.

“I never thought I would do this,” she said.

She also confessed, “I'm embarrassed, honestly, because I don't like to ask for help.”

According to Glanville, her medical expenses had reached around $7,000 a week, despite having insurance. She said she was also receiving calls from creditors and worried that falling behind on payments could affect her access to medication.

Maas tried to reassure her that she had nothing to feel ashamed of, telling her, “It's not embarrassing. What's embarrassing is the whole medical system … You need a GoFundMe.”

"Stop injecting yourselves," wrote one netizen