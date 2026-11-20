Finding someone who makes you feel loved, safe, and understood is a wonderful feeling. But what happens when that very person does something that brings back one of the most painful memories of your life?

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After losing his longtime partner in a tragic accident, one man eventually found love again . However, a thoughtless prank by his new boyfriend brought back painful memories and left him questioning their future together. Read on to find out what happened.

Healing from past trauma can be a long and difficult process

That's why a thoughtless prank by his boyfriend was particularly painful for one man, as it brought back memories of losing his former partner

Some people may use hurtful pranks as an outlet for frustration and insecurity

Have you ever watched a prank video that made you feel more uncomfortable than amused, pandas? Perhaps someone was left crying while their friends stood around laughing, or a stranger was deliberately embarrassed in public. It makes you wonder why some people find another person's distress so entertaining in the first place.

Well, researchers have explored this very question in two studies examining harmful pranks. Interestingly, they suggest that the motivation behind such behavior may sometimes be a bruised ego . Someone who feels insulted or disrespected might derive satisfaction from humiliating another person, temporarily regaining a sense of control.

This may also be connected to a phenomenon known as anger rumination . In simple terms, it involves repeatedly thinking about situations that made us angry. Instead of addressing their frustration directly, some people may take it out on others under the pretext of being funny.

Unfortunately, social media gives people an additional incentive to pull extreme pranks: views and attention. YouTube has even addressed the issue in its FAQ section , explaining that its community guidelines prohibit content encouraging dangerous activities likely to result in serious harm.

And it's not difficult to understand why. Imagine convincing someone that their partner has been seriously injured. While you might know the entire thing is staged, the person being pranked experiences genuine fear. Even after learning the truth, they may struggle to shake off those feelings.

Lighthearted pranks can strengthen relationships when everyone involved enjoys the joke

We need to be particularly careful when pranking children. As the BBC highlights , younger children may struggle to understand humor involving deception. And when the person playing the prank is an adult they trust, they might find it even more difficult to distinguish between a joke and a genuinely frightening situation.

Having said that, there's nothing wrong with a little playful mischief. Psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD, explains in a piece for the Cleveland Clinic that planning a thoughtful prank requires knowing someone well, listening to them, and understanding their personality.

Perhaps you've played a silly April Fools' joke on your sibling that the two of you still laugh about years later. Knowing what makes someone laugh can be a lovely part of sharing a close relationship with them.

But that familiarity should also help you understand what might upset them. If you know someone has experienced a painful loss or struggles with a particular fear, why deliberately bring those feelings back for the sake of a joke?

That's precisely what makes today's story so upsetting. The boyfriend knew about the author's painful past, yet staged a scene that made him believe he was losing another person he loved. To make matters worse, the prank resulted in actual physical injuries.

What do you think, pandas? Could you forgive a partner for pulling such a prank, knowing they were fully aware of your past trauma?

Readers sympathized with the author and were quick to call out his boyfriend's insensitive behavior