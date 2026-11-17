When I first heard that people used to send messages in bottles at sea, I thought that it was a really romantic concept. However, they also helped save the lives of people stranded or kidnapped at sea. Interestingly enough, they were also used to study currents in the old days.

But today’s story is more on the wholesome side. While strolling on Woolacombe Beach, a man found a bottle with ashes that had washed up on the shore. It also contained a note so touching that the man wanted to find the family behind the mystery bottle. Here’s what it said…

Mr. Mike Nicholls found a bottle with ashes and a note that washed up on Woolacombe Beach

November 9, 2025, was just a regular day for Mike Nicholls, who was strolling on Woolacombe Beach in Devon. When he noticed the very distinct bottle, he used tweezers to open it. It looked like sand inside, but it was ashes. However, the bottle also contained an explanatory note.

He was heartbroken to realize the ashes belonged to a couple on “one last adventure.” It also asked finders to return it to the sea and inform the family where it was found, using the given hashtags.

Well, Mr. Nicholls did exactly as it said, and he hoped that he would get in touch with the family. “There was nothing inside it except what I found, and it was quite well sealed, so I possibly was the first one to find it, but where it will end up next I don’t know. I put the word out to people I know, but no one had any luck locating the family as yet,” he told the BBC .

The ashes belonged to a couple who were on “one last adventure”

He was so fascinated with the mystery that he wanted to find the family. Mr. Nicholls wanted to know how far the bottle had traveled: whether it had drifted from far away, like Australia, or from just around the corner.

Eventually, he resealed it and let it go off Ilfracombe Pier as the tide flowed out. He claimed that it felt quite poignant to him personally as an ex-hospice worker. “It wouldn’t have felt right to keep the bottle; it just didn’t feel right to have them in my home, so I let them continue their journey,” he added.

Much to his delight, his wish came true when someone responded to his Facebook post about the bottle. While the story touched many people, a man messaged him privately that they were his parents . He also thanked Mr. Nicholls for popping them back into the sea.

“They started the journey in Brighton by car, and his family drove the bottle to Woolacombe when they set it off at Mortehoe in October. Apparently his mum was an actress, but he said she would have got a real kick out of it, all the attention that it’s got,” mentioned Mr. Nicholls.

As the note said, he popped the bottle back into the sea, and was delighted to hear from the family

He felt that the son might have thought that he would never see or hear anything about the bottle again. So he sounded pretty grateful when he did hear about it. While Mr. Nicholls “gave it a good throw” and put the bottle back into the water, he advised others to do the same if they found it.

“Don’t tip it out, assuming it’s sand. It’s not sand. There’s two people’s ashes inside, so if you do find it, be respectful and open it very, very carefully and respect the wishes and put it back into the sea so they can continue their journey,” he said.

This story is really touching. But did you know that the whole concept of a message in a bottle is quite old? In fact, reports show that the earliest recorded letter dates back to about 310 BCE and a Greek philosopher named Theophrastus.

Apparently, he wanted to prove that the Mediterranean Sea was formed by water flowing in from the Atlantic Ocean, so he put messages in bottles into the sea for his experiment.

From ancient Greece to the Titanic, messages in bottles have a fascinating history

They also have a connection with Queen Elizabeth I. Lore has it that, suspicious of spies using them for communication, she created the official position of “Uncorker of Ocean Bottles” in the 1580s.

Meanwhile, it was a crime for others to open them, and people were punished for it. However, some believe it is just a myth, as little proof supports it beyond a mention in a Victor Hugo novel.

Many fake messages in bottles also claimed to be from people on the Titanic. However, one was genuine, written by Jeremiah Burke, 19. His note said, “From Titanic, goodbye all, Burke of Glanmire, Cork.”

Strangely enough, the bottle washed up just a few miles from Burke’s hometown in Dunkettle, in 1913. His family kept it for generations until they donated it to the Titanic exhibition at the Cobh Heritage Center.

Well, beyond the romantic notions, there’s also a mysterious element that makes us so fascinated by messages in a bottle. Honestly, it made me wish I had found one, and I even felt like I should put one in myself. What about you? Have you ever tried something like this? And what did you think of the story? Let us know in the comments!

Here’s the video of Mr. Nicholls narrating his experience

























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Netizens were extremely touched by the story