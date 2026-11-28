I think people who decide to get surgery have immense guts. After all, these procedures can be pretty painful. And when stories emerge about how they can fail, it makes us wonder if the risk is worth it. I mean, for the ones who have to get it done for medical reasons, it’s a different matter. But the ones who willingly sign up for it are the real daredevils.

The real question is: how do people actually live with botched surgeries? The whole purpose of getting one (mostly) is to enhance their appearance or relieve a physical issue. But when that fails, and something else happens, it must be pretty harrowing. Alas, everything has its pros and cons.