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Having a healthy relationship with your body image, physical activity, diet, and health is vital. But unfortunately, some individuals develop mental health issues related to how they perceive their body.
One study stresses how physicians are more and more likely to encounter patients with body dysmorphic disorder (also known as BDD) with the spike in popularity of cosmetic procedures and surgeries.
“Standards of attractiveness are learned by exposure to culturally imposed ideals. These ideals create immense pressure to conform to prevailing beauty standards and consequently have engendered insecurities via their influence on perception of self and body image,” they note.
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According to the researchers, body image encompasses perceptions, thoughts, and feelings about the body, all influenced by development, perception, and sociocultural factors.
The four components of body image include:
- Relative importance of appearance
- Degree of dissatisfaction with appearance
- Physical reality of appearance
- Perception of appearance
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Among the factors that shape the perception of appearance are things like expectations, motivations, emotions, previous knowledge, and memory.
“In some patients, perception has been shaped in such a way that it becomes discordant with reality. One of the most common forms of this disorder is body dysmorphic disorder.”
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BDD is a psychiatric disorder that revolves around a preoccupation with imagined defects in your physical appearance. People with BDD also suffer from distorted perceptions of their body image.
The “flaws” and “defects” that individuals with BDD perceive may seem slight or not even observable to others.
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Meanwhile, BDD leads to repetitive behaviors such as mirror checking, skin picking, reassurance-seeking, frequently changing clothes, and excessive personal care, among others.
BDD patients also constantly compare their own appearance to that of others.
These preoccupations can lead to distress and impair their social and work life, as the person with BDD may avoid contact with other people and become socially withdrawn.
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Mayo Clinic stresses that you should see your doctor or mental health professional if you suspect that you have body dysmorphic disorder. The difficulty is that shame and embarrassment about your appearance might prevent you from seeking treatment. However, it is essential that you reach out for help.
“Body dysmorphic disorder usually doesn't get better on its own. If left untreated, it may get worse over time, leading to anxiety, extensive medical bills, severe depression.”