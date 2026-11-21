Having a healthy relationship with your body image, physical activity, diet, and health is vital. But unfortunately, some individuals develop mental health issues related to how they perceive their body.

One study stresses how physicians are more and more likely to encounter patients with body dysmorphic disorder (also known as BDD) with the spike in popularity of cosmetic procedures and surgeries.

“Standards of attractiveness are learned by exposure to culturally imposed ideals. These ideals create immense pressure to conform to prevailing beauty standards and consequently have engendered insecurities via their influence on perception of self and body image,” they note.