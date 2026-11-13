Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
"Cliff Hanger": 88 People Who Had The Perfect Name For The Job They Had
Funny,JokesNOV 13, 2026

"Cliff Hanger": 88 People Who Had The Perfect Name For The Job They Had

Indrė LukošiūtėKornelija Viečaitė
Indrė Lukošiūtė and Kornelija Viečaitė
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
It’s okay not to have it all figured out, especially when it comes to a career. We might have jobs, but not every one of us actually feels like we’re doing the thing that we want and always dreamed about. According to the Careershifters 2026 State of Career Change Report, 49% of adults feel like the biggest obstacle to changing their career is figuring out what they really want to do.
But it looks like some people are born to do their jobs, especially when the job title or description is literally in their name. That’s called “nominative determinism,” aka the coincidence when a rock climbing instructor is named Cliff Hanger or a clinical neurologist goes by Lord Brain. Here are the funniest examples of people’s names being a self-fulfilling prophecy from the “Nominative Determinism” subreddit, including such gems as Mary Yu, Jehovah Jones, and German Hacker.
More info: Reddit

#1 I Hope His Going Into Policing Was The Result Of Frustration At Being Asked 'What Are You Going To Do When You Leave School, Rob Banks?'

Police officer named PC Rob Banks interviewed on ITV News.
amycanseethisaccount
Report
5points

#2 Chiropractor In My Home Town

Chiropractor website profile for Dr. Larry McCracken, showing a perfect name for the job.
MarchRoyce
Report
4points

#3 H2omg

A news broadcast showing Andrew Drinkwater, who works at a Water Research Centre, fitting the perfect name for the job.
CherryBombNOLA
Report
4points

#4 Hang In There

TV screen showing rock climbing instructor Cliff Hanger, a man who had the perfect name for the job.
proteanflux
Report
4points

#5 Mary Yu, Judge & Wedding Officiant

Judge Mary Yu profile demonstrating a perfect name for job as wedding officiant.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

#6 Mr T Trauma @ Trauma

Hospital appointment paper listing Mr T. Trauma as specialist, a perfect name for the job.
Western_Security8052
Report
4points

#7 Now That's A Great Name For A Neuroscientist

A medical textbook written by Lord Brain showing a perfect name for a neurology profession.
somedaveguy
Report
4points

#8 I’d Change My Name Too

Tweet by Dr. Sleeper the anesthesiologist, a humorous perfect name for the job.
LindsayPNewton
Report
3points

#9 Caroline Lowbridge. Writes About Low Bridges

A news article about a bus stuck under a bridge reported by journalist Caroline Lowbridge, a person with a perfect name.
turbo_triforce
Report
3points

#10 Chef At A German Hospital

Chef named Ludwig Grill standing in a commercial kitchen, an example of a perfect name for the job.
MangoChocolateChip
Report
3points

#11 Mildred And Richard Loving, The Couple Who's Supreme Court Case Made The Government Declare Bans On Interracial Marriage As Unconstitutional

Black and white portrait of a couple, demonstrating a person with a perfect name for the job.
IAMNOT_EustaceWinner, United Press International
Report
3points

#12 An Article About T-Rex By Dino G.

Article about T. Rex written by author named Dino, fitting a perfect name for the job.
HyprMarc
Report
3points

#13 Hehe

A driver profile for Pekup Andropov showing a man who has the perfect name for a driver job.
frwrddown
Report
2points

#14 Amin Abed

A news broadcast showing an activist named Amin Abed lying in a hospital bed, featuring a perfect name for his situation.
National_Respond_918
Report
2points

#15 Adam Diver Who Jumped In The Sea And Swam From England To The Isle Of Man

News report about swimmer Adam Diver, highlighting a person who had the perfect name for the job.
SqueakingAlpha
Report
2points

#16 Jehovah Jones, A Witness

TV news interview featuring a witness named Jehovah Jones, depicting a person with the perfect name for the job.
-yolewpaniaq
Report
2points

#17 A German Politician And Mayor

News graphic showing German politician named German Hacker, illustrating a perfect name for the job.
ReeRiot
Report
2points

#18 The Right Man To Cover The Fuel Shortages In Britain

BBC reporter Phil McCann reporting from a petrol station, showing a funny example of the perfect name for the job.
MrJoeSoap
Report
2points

#19 Belgian Footballer With A Very Appropriate Name

Wikipedia page for Belgian footballer Mark De Man, displaying an apt perfect name for the job.
GlennSWFC
Report
2points

#20 German Reporter In The Vatican Is Named A. Postel (Apostle)

News reporter named Andreas Postel, an example of a perfect name for the job.
Dave1000000000006
Report
2points
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė LukošiūtėBoredPanda Staff