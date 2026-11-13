"Cliff Hanger": 88 People Who Had The Perfect Name For The Job They Had

It’s okay not to have it all figured out, especially when it comes to a career. We might have jobs, but not every one of us actually feels like we’re doing the thing that we want and always dreamed about. According to the Careershifters 2026 State of Career Change Report, 49% of adults feel like the biggest obstacle to changing their career is figuring out what they really want to do.
But it looks like some people are born to do their jobs, especially when the job title or description is literally in their name. That’s called “nominative determinism,” aka the coincidence when a rock climbing instructor is named Cliff Hanger or a clinical neurologist goes by Lord Brain. Here are the funniest examples of people’s names being a self-fulfilling prophecy from the “Nominative Determinism” subreddit, including such gems as Mary Yu, Jehovah Jones, and German Hacker.
More info: Reddit
#1 I Hope His Going Into Policing Was The Result Of Frustration At Being Asked 'What Are You Going To Do When You Leave School, Rob Banks?'
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5points
#2 Chiropractor In My Home Town
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4points
#3 H2omg
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4points
#4 Hang In There
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4points
#5 Mary Yu, Judge & Wedding Officiant
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4points
#6 Mr T Trauma @ Trauma
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4points
#7 Now That's A Great Name For A Neuroscientist
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4points
#8 I’d Change My Name Too
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3points
#9 Caroline Lowbridge. Writes About Low Bridges
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3points
#10 Chef At A German Hospital
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3points
#11 Mildred And Richard Loving, The Couple Who's Supreme Court Case Made The Government Declare Bans On Interracial Marriage As Unconstitutional
3points
#12 An Article About T-Rex By Dino G.
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3points
#13 Hehe
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2points
#14 Amin Abed
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2points
#15 Adam Diver Who Jumped In The Sea And Swam From England To The Isle Of Man
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2points
#16 Jehovah Jones, A Witness
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2points
#17 A German Politician And Mayor
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2points
#18 The Right Man To Cover The Fuel Shortages In Britain
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2points
#19 Belgian Footballer With A Very Appropriate Name
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2points
#20 German Reporter In The Vatican Is Named A. Postel (Apostle)
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2points
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