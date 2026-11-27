Black Friday has a talent for turning perfectly sensible people into shoppers with a thirst for blood. Most of the headline deals cost more than a used car, and the ones that don't tend to sell out before your coffee finishes brewing. Meanwhile, the gift list is long, the budget is short, and your cousin's new boyfriend has somehow ended up on it.
Here is the good news. Between the giant TVs and the laptops priced like a month of rent sits a whole shelf of steals that cost $25 or less. We dug through the deals and found 25 that look thoughtful and feel useful enough to convince the recipient you put in real effort. Add them to your cart before the timer runs out, wrap them with a flourish, and keep the price to yourself. The discount can be our little secret.
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#1 The Dr. Squatch Natural Post Shave And Shave Butter Can Get Your Man Hooked On Self Care Without Him Even Noticing It
Review: "I recently went through a breakup. I decided it was time to change up my cleanliness routine and scent. I decided that a proper shave set was the best place to start. The first time I used these two things I decided Dr Squatch was worth going all in on. I liked the smell so much that I ended up purchasing their shampoo conditioner and body soap in the same scent. Definitely recommend if you want a smell that will make you feel good about yourself." - Riley
#2 People Are Simply Not Done Raving About The Biodance Bio-Collagen Masks, And For Good Reason! You Will Come Out The Other End More Moisturized Than Ever Before
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#3 The Harry Potter Clue Game Is Just In Time For You To Play While Watching The New TV Series And Judging It Till The Thestrals Come Home
Review: "This game is so much fun! We were all riled up playing this, great family game. It’s much more interesting than the original clue but it’s not so complicated that you can’t figure the rules out pretty fast. Our family ranges in ages from 10-34 and we all had a great time and no problem following along. The price for value was perfect. I would totally buy this again as a gift for someone else!" - ThatGirlK
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#4 If You Know Someone Whose Skincare Routine Is Off To A Slow Start, Grab Them A COSRX Snail Mucin And See If It Can Help Them Come Out Of Their Shell
Review: "I bought this because I’m in need of a new skincare routine and I didn’t want to spend $$$$ on products that I don’t like or didn’t work. So this was perfect!!
I’ve been using this for a few days now and so far I love it! I follow all the steps and do them twice a day (morning/night) and my skin is already smoother and has more of a glow! My skin is naturally dry and VERY sensitive so trying new products can be a nightmare for me but so far no issues with this brand. I’m definitely going to purchase the full size products once I run out." - Martiza
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#5 An Electric Salt&pepper Grinder Set Looks Luxe For Less, Exactly The Kind Of Energy We Need This Christmas
Review: "I absolutely love this electric salt and pepper grinder set! They have a sleek, modern look and are so convenient to use. With just the push of a button, you get freshly ground salt or pepper with very little effort. The adjustable grinding setting makes it easy to choose the perfect coarseness, and the automatic operation is especially handy when cooking." - Lynne C.
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#6 This Japanese Carbon Steel Knife Is So Sharp, It Slashed It's Own Price By More Than Half
Review: "This was a fantastic purchase and worth every penny - great quality, weight and length, and the blade is so sharp and precise. So sharp, actually, that you'd better know what you're doing before ever handling it - but that's the kind of blade I was looking for when replacing my guy's favorite chef knife, and this one finally fit the bill for him." - Cari Lyn
#7 Come Rain Or Snow, The Girls Are Still Lusting After A Sol De Janeiro Travel Set In Their Stocking
Review: "Picked this up for my daughter and she absolutely loves it. The scent is incredible and long-lasting without being overpowering, and having the matching shower cream, body cream, and fragrance mist in one travel pouch makes it super convenient. Great way to try the essentials or take on trips. Fantastic gift set." - The one guy B.
#8 Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs Come To The Rescue When You Simply Can't Listen To "All I Want For Christmas" One More Time
Review: "I am absolutely thrilled with these Loop Quiet 2 earplugs! I ordered them in the beautiful lilac color, and they are genuinely one of the best purchases I have made on here. The performance is incredible—they successfully muffle disruptive noises without feeling completely isolating or uncomfortable. From a sensory perspective, the tactile feel is ultra-comfy, so they don't cause any pressure or irritation in my ears while I sleep. " - Sage
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#9 A 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker Is The Perfect Size To Keep You Souped Up This Winter
Review: "This slow cooker is amazing! I mainly got this mini one for melting and dipping chocolate before Christmas, and it worked perfectly for making large batches for my family and friends. The capacity is just right, and it’s so lightweight that it’s easy to move from the cabinet to the counter. I’ve used it several times now, and the results are consistently great. " - Jocelyn K
#10 A Giant Tub Of First Aid Beauty Moisturizing Cream Is Half Off, And Might Be The Only Thing That Can Get You Through This Achy Dry Winter
Review: "The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream has been a total game changer for my skin. It’s incredibly hydrating without feeling heavy or greasy, and it absorbs quickly while still leaving my skin soft and nourished all day long." - Ashley Tocchio
#11 You're Not Just Gifting Someone A Tile Keyfinder, You Are Gifting Them Peace Of Mind Too
Review: "I absolutely love these. I use other tracking devices, but this one can go straight on your keychain right out of the package, which is great. I use this for my car keys, and coming from someone who loses EVERYTHING, this helps me find my car key fob with the press of a button. I purchased the rose gold one, and I love the color." - Norms
#12 We Just Can't Scroll Past A Good 2-In-1. These Soundcore Noise-Canceling Headphones Have A Built-In Phone Stand In The Case, So You Can Enjoy Ultimate Hands-Free Viewing
Review: "These earbuds are top tier for your pocket. They work so well. They connect automatically when you put them in and you don’t have to constantly have to keep connecting to Bluetooth before you use them. Just pop them in. I lovvvvve the built in stand that comes with it." - JoyPark
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#13 Stanley Is Always Getting Flak For Its Inconvenient Size And Spillage Risks, But Their Iceflow Model Aims (And Succeeds) To Fix It
Review: "I absolutely love my Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0! The Frost color is beautiful, and the 24 oz size is perfect for everyday use. I love how lightweight it is, the easy-carry handle, and the convenient flip-up straw that makes drinking water so easy. It keeps my water cold, and the design is both stylish and practical. It’s perfect for taking to work, running errands, or keeping hydrated throughout the day. Definitely one of my favorite water bottles, and I highly recommend it." - Me
#14 If Your Budget Is Still Stuck In The 60s, Let Your Gift Reflect That Too. This Mini Bluetooth Speaker Is Much Louder Than Its Size Gives It Credit For, But The Real Joy Comes From Its Adorable Retro Design
Review: "I use it when I got outside in my garden or when my kids are playing. It is loud enough for my family to enjoy without disbursing my neighbors. Its light weight but makes me laugh because it gets to bumping. Ive had it for few months, it's been in the sun, it's been splashed by my kids and the water hose. Even if it decides to kick the dust I will be purchasing another because the price was affordable. " - Rebecca Gregg
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#15 In This Economy, Keeping An Eye On Porch Pirates At Your Front Door Might Be The Biggest Gift Of Them All. And Blink's Head-To-Toe View Has You Covered
Review: "These cameras and doorbell have come a long way. I've had Ring-too darn expensive, and I've had Roku- not great at all. But these new 4s with 2k are impressive. Accurate, responsive in real time and user friendly. The clarity on these are amazing. " - John G.
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#16 Emotional Support Cheez-Its Will Come In Handy After All The Trauma Of The Holiday With The Family
Review: "So cute and fun! Love the little Cheez-It design. Such a funny and adorable gift for anyone who loves snacks!" - Melissa
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#17 This Ring Toss Game Will Be One Of The Few Gifts That Will Go Straight From Under The Tree To On The Table, Ready For A Family Tournament
Review: "My son loves playing a big version of this at Bruster's so you can imagine how excited we were to find this tabletop version. We bought it for our camper. Just got back from our first weekend with it. The game was a HUGE hit with everyone from our 4 year old to the adults. It was really easy to put together and take apart at the end of the weekend and held up well even with the kids playing." - Melissa
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#18 The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Range Is On Everybody's Lips This Season, Quite Literally
Review: "My first Charlotte Tilbury purchase. Saw it in a magazine, took a chance and bought on-line. I love this product!! It’s more a stain than traditional lipstick, very natural looking. No strong scent, smooth, not sticky. Feels very velvety and moisturizing, yet light." - Aunt of Eight
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#19 Any Time A Brand Like Samsonite Has Anything On Sale, It Is Time To Jump. And This Duffle Bag Is The Exact Type Of Gift Your Adventurous And Sporty Pals Have Been Waiting For
Review: "This tote-a-ton is the best stealth carryon I could have brought for my trip. It is strong (I used it with a handle helper) and versatile enough to be carried by hand, configured to lean on your luggage, etc. Loved this powerhouse!! It also made it through airport checked luggage very well!" - F. Koper
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#20 This Fast Charging Portable Charger Is Pretty Small, But It Is Big On Innovation. It's Charging Cable Also Serves As A Lanyard To Keep It Connected To You Wherever The Road Takes You
Review: "I’m really happy with this portable charger! It works great, is very durable, and holds its charge for a long time. It charges my phone surprisingly fast and is very convenient to carry in my purse wherever I go. It’s compact, reliable, and perfect for everyday use. Definitely a great purchase!" -
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Louise PieterseCopywriterView profile