Black Friday is a great opportunity to snag some incredible deals. But the prospect of saving a few bucks is apparently enough to make some people forget all about basic human decency. They shop as though their very survival depends on it, and heaven forbid anyone gets in their way.
We’ve rounded up some of the wildest stories about entitled Black Friday shoppers from around the internet. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote the worst offenders!
#1 EM Tries To Cut My Spot On Black Friday And Tries To Steal Away An Xbox From Me
~This is a true story and it's also my first post. Expect a few mistakes
So it was black Friday 2014. I was waiting in line to get an Xbox one for me and my bother. Of course with the new console that's not for sale I convinced my mom to buy me one. My mom was with me considering that I couldn't buy the Xbox alone. We were mid between entering Best Buy until a woman and her kid walk up to me and she asked if i could let her cut in the line. I replied with "no" and I could tell she got angry.
(Em) as in the Entitled Mom
(EB) as in the Entitled Brat which would be later in the story
EM: Please. The line looks big and I want to buy my son an Xbox
Me: Sorry. Everyone is waiting in line so you gotta wait in line like the rest of us
EM: Yeah, but I need to buy my son an Xbox before everyone else gets one
Me: Sorry but I waited in line fair and square and you needed to go in the back of the line
EM: But it's only 2 people (as in Herself and her son)
Me: I don't care
Now The Xbox one was 1 year old so of course people are gonna take it and run but this Best buy was short on Xbox ones for some reason.
After a long argument EM went to wait in line. 30 minutes passed and the doors at Best Buy opened. My Best Buy let 20 people In each 5 minutes so I was the Third out of 20 people to enter. I made my way to the Xbox section and all I could see was the last Xbox one on selves. I grabbed it and told my mom if I could buy one more controller for my brother since the Xbox comes with a controller. My mom said yes and I went to get a controller. Right after I got the controller I saw EM and she saw me. She also saw that there was no more Xbox in stock so she walked over to me.
EM: What do you have there?
Me: *confused on how she entered so fast but I replied with* an Xbox..
EM: Can I have it?
at that point my mom came over and heard everything.
Mom: I'm sorry but my son's got the Xbox so we will be on our way
EM: Um No, he doesn't need it
Me: Yes I do. It's for me and my brother
and at some point EB started grabbing the box I had in my hand and started tugging it away from me. I later tugged it back with much force. The kid fell and started to throw a tantrum.
EM: What the hell did you do to my son?!
Me: He tried to pull away the Xbox away from me
EM: Well Maybe you don't Deserve it
Me: I got the Xbox maybe you should leave us alone
as she got really pissed she then started to pull away the Xbox I had in my hand. My mom also helped tug away the Xbox away from her. Everyone was staring at us. I don't know if i should be embarrassed or not but I really wanted that Xbox. EB later got up and helped tugged the Xbox away from me but I pushed him. The entitled mom then let go of the Xbox.
EM: You Tripped my son
Me: No I pushed him
Then one of the Employees at Best Buy did the most Considerate thing. He took away the Xbox not giving it to me or her. She got really pissed and started following the Employee to give her the Xbox. I realized it's not worth it and I told my mom to go back home which she wasn't mad but upset.
So it was black Friday 2014. I was waiting in line to get an Xbox one for me and my bother. Of course with the new console that's not for sale I convinced my mom to buy me one. My mom was with me considering that I couldn't buy the Xbox alone. We were mid between entering Best Buy until a woman and her kid walk up to me and she asked if i could let her cut in the line. I replied with "no" and I could tell she got angry.
(Em) as in the Entitled Mom
(EB) as in the Entitled Brat which would be later in the story
EM: Please. The line looks big and I want to buy my son an Xbox
Me: Sorry. Everyone is waiting in line so you gotta wait in line like the rest of us
EM: Yeah, but I need to buy my son an Xbox before everyone else gets one
Me: Sorry but I waited in line fair and square and you needed to go in the back of the line
EM: But it's only 2 people (as in Herself and her son)
Me: I don't care
Now The Xbox one was 1 year old so of course people are gonna take it and run but this Best buy was short on Xbox ones for some reason.
After a long argument EM went to wait in line. 30 minutes passed and the doors at Best Buy opened. My Best Buy let 20 people In each 5 minutes so I was the Third out of 20 people to enter. I made my way to the Xbox section and all I could see was the last Xbox one on selves. I grabbed it and told my mom if I could buy one more controller for my brother since the Xbox comes with a controller. My mom said yes and I went to get a controller. Right after I got the controller I saw EM and she saw me. She also saw that there was no more Xbox in stock so she walked over to me.
EM: What do you have there?
Me: *confused on how she entered so fast but I replied with* an Xbox..
EM: Can I have it?
at that point my mom came over and heard everything.
Mom: I'm sorry but my son's got the Xbox so we will be on our way
EM: Um No, he doesn't need it
Me: Yes I do. It's for me and my brother
and at some point EB started grabbing the box I had in my hand and started tugging it away from me. I later tugged it back with much force. The kid fell and started to throw a tantrum.
EM: What the hell did you do to my son?!
Me: He tried to pull away the Xbox away from me
EM: Well Maybe you don't Deserve it
Me: I got the Xbox maybe you should leave us alone
as she got really pissed she then started to pull away the Xbox I had in my hand. My mom also helped tug away the Xbox away from her. Everyone was staring at us. I don't know if i should be embarrassed or not but I really wanted that Xbox. EB later got up and helped tugged the Xbox away from me but I pushed him. The entitled mom then let go of the Xbox.
EM: You Tripped my son
Me: No I pushed him
Then one of the Employees at Best Buy did the most Considerate thing. He took away the Xbox not giving it to me or her. She got really pissed and started following the Employee to give her the Xbox. I realized it's not worth it and I told my mom to go back home which she wasn't mad but upset.
4points
#2 Entitled Customer Gets Angry When They Can't Buy Two Xbox Consoles
(Context) I work in a retail store in the electronics and entertainment department. This story takes place on Black Friday 2022. Per the Black Friday sale, my department is only allowed to limit a customer to one major console. They can only buy one Xbox, one PS5, or one Nintendo Switch. Only one unit per customer. (This detail becomes very prominent later)
Customer and their family: Hey we need to buy a couple Xboxes!
Me: I am only allowed to sell one per customer.
Customer: Well I am one and she *points to someone else in the group* is also a customer
Somehow I just know this is going to turn bad so I just prepare mentally for the horror show that is about to commence. Now, technically you can get around the one unit per customer rule if you buy the consoles in separate transactions, with different bank cards or cash. This person did not do that. So I ring up the first console no problem. The customer pays, takes the console, then I have to ring up the second. Here is where everything goes wrong. When the customer goes to pay with the same exact card they used to pay for the other Xbox, the card gets declined. Then the following conversation ensues.
Me: Ope! Looks like the card declined. Do you have another form of payment with you?
Customer: Can you just sell me the Xbox anyway?!
Me: I am unsure (keep in mind I had only been working at the store for a month and a half) I did state that we are supposed to limit one system per customer. I am assuming the register recognized the card and declined the sale because of the current restrictions in place.
Then my supervisor says the same thing I just did to the customer.
Supervisor: If you want the other one, then I would assume you would have to come back tomorrow.
Customer: This is bull! I need these consoles for my kids! (walks away in a huff) And another thing, he does not need to be that rude!
As if I refused to sell it just because I felt like it!
This person literally blamed me because of my store's policy on the console sale. She blamed a teenager who has no idea what he is doing and just wants to get through the hell that is a Black Friday shift. Also after I had CLEARLY said that we were only allowed to sell one unit to a customer at a time! That is why I hate retail work.
Customer and their family: Hey we need to buy a couple Xboxes!
Me: I am only allowed to sell one per customer.
Customer: Well I am one and she *points to someone else in the group* is also a customer
Somehow I just know this is going to turn bad so I just prepare mentally for the horror show that is about to commence. Now, technically you can get around the one unit per customer rule if you buy the consoles in separate transactions, with different bank cards or cash. This person did not do that. So I ring up the first console no problem. The customer pays, takes the console, then I have to ring up the second. Here is where everything goes wrong. When the customer goes to pay with the same exact card they used to pay for the other Xbox, the card gets declined. Then the following conversation ensues.
Me: Ope! Looks like the card declined. Do you have another form of payment with you?
Customer: Can you just sell me the Xbox anyway?!
Me: I am unsure (keep in mind I had only been working at the store for a month and a half) I did state that we are supposed to limit one system per customer. I am assuming the register recognized the card and declined the sale because of the current restrictions in place.
Then my supervisor says the same thing I just did to the customer.
Supervisor: If you want the other one, then I would assume you would have to come back tomorrow.
Customer: This is bull! I need these consoles for my kids! (walks away in a huff) And another thing, he does not need to be that rude!
As if I refused to sell it just because I felt like it!
This person literally blamed me because of my store's policy on the console sale. She blamed a teenager who has no idea what he is doing and just wants to get through the hell that is a Black Friday shift. Also after I had CLEARLY said that we were only allowed to sell one unit to a customer at a time! That is why I hate retail work.
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4points
#3 SIL And Black Friday
So, here is another story!
This is Black Friday Shopping of 2018. It only includes Me (Op), Carol (MIL) and Cathy (BIL’s Girlfriend).
Holidays are my favorite time of the year. My hubby and I always alternate holidays the following holidays with my dad’s family and his family: Easter/Thanksgiving and 4th of July/Memorial Day. That way no one side gets upset when they don’t see the kids. This year, we went to my dad’s for Thanksgiving. As planned, I was going to meet Carol at Target once we got back from my dad’s house around 10 on Thanksgiving. I am a big Black Friday shopper! I can get so much done in one day and I love the rush! My MIL knows I am hardcore, excel sheet with pricing and hours, person to gift ratio, etc. (Make fun of me if you must)
At this point, I had known Cathy for two years. I already knew she was brash, self-centered, and immature. I was really looking forward to spending some time with Carol as my mom lives very far away, and I hardly see her. So, I viewed at Carol (until a point) as a second mom. However, it’s my own fault when I didn’t explicitly tell her that I only wanted to spend time with her. Annie was away with Charles and his family in Florida, so I really didn’t expect that she would bring someone else.
As I roll into the parking lot, I am ready! I have my list, phone, wearing comfy clothes/shoes. I text Carol to let her know I am here, and the place is packed, when she texts me back “So are we!” I am confused, as who is we? I step out and see Cathy smiling at me in shoes (heels) that are not prepared for time we will be on our feet. I bite my tongue and give Carol a hug and a hello to Cathy. As we walk into Target, it’s obviously mad chaos. As I am telling Carol which items to look for (super pack of Pokémon cards, beauty and the beast dress with shoes, instant pot) I hear Cathy ask if we could get a drink from the Starbucks inside. SURE. We step over and wait the god awful 15 mins for her to say, “Oh I forgot my cards”. I can be petty, so I said “oh! I’ll get you a water then.” I order my coffee and her a water. She looked PISSED.
Carol goes to split off and search for the instant pot, when I see Cathy tagging with me. I know Carol is also getting her list of gifts done, so I won’t see her for a while. However, Cathy is texting Carol pictures of what she sees in the store that she wants for Christmas. HAHA. THE STEEL will on this lady that she would assume she would get this much in gifts from Carol & Garry. (side note, Cathy got nothing on her list of pictures she sent that year)
She starts saying how lucky she is that Jim already bought everything for her, and got everything she needed/wanted, why Tim isn’t here, how she feels bad I never see my mom, etc. Then she starts complaining about her feet how much they hurt (you are wearing heels), her feet hurt so much "so why are we walking so far around", "didn't I look that this toy already?" "How many more pjs do my kids need?" "Do they need another gift?" I ignore everything until she asks “Do you ever regret having kids so young and fast?" I smiled and said “What the hell is wrong with you?” She said she was just trying to make conversation, but I said no she really wasn’t. People don’t ask those questions. I walk away as people are staring at her...
I found Carol looking for a very soft blanket (still very soft) for me, when I told her “Sorry, I can’t deal with Cathy. She’s a horrible person.” Carol looks surprised and said “I’m sorry, I thought bringing her here with just the 2 of us would help. I don’t understand her at all.” I went to check out with Carol, when we find Cathy buying a pair of shoes since her heel broke. She ignored Carol's call when we saw her leave. (How was she going to get home?) Well, she had Jim pick her up, and we continued shopping till early in the morning! She never came again to BF shopping again.
This is Black Friday Shopping of 2018. It only includes Me (Op), Carol (MIL) and Cathy (BIL’s Girlfriend).
Holidays are my favorite time of the year. My hubby and I always alternate holidays the following holidays with my dad’s family and his family: Easter/Thanksgiving and 4th of July/Memorial Day. That way no one side gets upset when they don’t see the kids. This year, we went to my dad’s for Thanksgiving. As planned, I was going to meet Carol at Target once we got back from my dad’s house around 10 on Thanksgiving. I am a big Black Friday shopper! I can get so much done in one day and I love the rush! My MIL knows I am hardcore, excel sheet with pricing and hours, person to gift ratio, etc. (Make fun of me if you must)
At this point, I had known Cathy for two years. I already knew she was brash, self-centered, and immature. I was really looking forward to spending some time with Carol as my mom lives very far away, and I hardly see her. So, I viewed at Carol (until a point) as a second mom. However, it’s my own fault when I didn’t explicitly tell her that I only wanted to spend time with her. Annie was away with Charles and his family in Florida, so I really didn’t expect that she would bring someone else.
As I roll into the parking lot, I am ready! I have my list, phone, wearing comfy clothes/shoes. I text Carol to let her know I am here, and the place is packed, when she texts me back “So are we!” I am confused, as who is we? I step out and see Cathy smiling at me in shoes (heels) that are not prepared for time we will be on our feet. I bite my tongue and give Carol a hug and a hello to Cathy. As we walk into Target, it’s obviously mad chaos. As I am telling Carol which items to look for (super pack of Pokémon cards, beauty and the beast dress with shoes, instant pot) I hear Cathy ask if we could get a drink from the Starbucks inside. SURE. We step over and wait the god awful 15 mins for her to say, “Oh I forgot my cards”. I can be petty, so I said “oh! I’ll get you a water then.” I order my coffee and her a water. She looked PISSED.
Carol goes to split off and search for the instant pot, when I see Cathy tagging with me. I know Carol is also getting her list of gifts done, so I won’t see her for a while. However, Cathy is texting Carol pictures of what she sees in the store that she wants for Christmas. HAHA. THE STEEL will on this lady that she would assume she would get this much in gifts from Carol & Garry. (side note, Cathy got nothing on her list of pictures she sent that year)
She starts saying how lucky she is that Jim already bought everything for her, and got everything she needed/wanted, why Tim isn’t here, how she feels bad I never see my mom, etc. Then she starts complaining about her feet how much they hurt (you are wearing heels), her feet hurt so much "so why are we walking so far around", "didn't I look that this toy already?" "How many more pjs do my kids need?" "Do they need another gift?" I ignore everything until she asks “Do you ever regret having kids so young and fast?" I smiled and said “What the hell is wrong with you?” She said she was just trying to make conversation, but I said no she really wasn’t. People don’t ask those questions. I walk away as people are staring at her...
I found Carol looking for a very soft blanket (still very soft) for me, when I told her “Sorry, I can’t deal with Cathy. She’s a horrible person.” Carol looks surprised and said “I’m sorry, I thought bringing her here with just the 2 of us would help. I don’t understand her at all.” I went to check out with Carol, when we find Cathy buying a pair of shoes since her heel broke. She ignored Carol's call when we saw her leave. (How was she going to get home?) Well, she had Jim pick her up, and we continued shopping till early in the morning! She never came again to BF shopping again.
4points
#4 Old Lady's First Time Shopping On Black Friday
I used to work for an office supply store a few years ago. In honor of Thanksgiving & Black Friday coming up, I was reminded of this gem:
We opened for 4 hours Thanksgiving night (6-10). Our top deals included various hot ticket electronics ranging from tablets, to computers, Beats, deeply discounted modems, etc. Because we had limited stock and knew people would line up early as they did every year, we had 2 people handing out vouchers. First come, first serve.
I was in charge of the front line for the evening with 1 cashier while the rest managed the voucher items area and other parts of the store. The doors open, and 100 people come flooding the area with the vouchers, and get their items. They come to the front, cashier and I do our thing. At 6:30, everything is gone. Not 1 electronic item left from the deal. At 6:45, this happens: L= Old lady, M=store manager, Me:
L: (walks up to my register with her daughter) I want a blah blah tablet.
Me: Okay, do you have your voucher? If so, you need to go to the Copy Center to pick the item up although most of those items are sold out.
L: MY what? I just came to get the blah blah tablet advertised in your sales flyer!
Me: Ma'am, we had a large amount of customers line up in front of the store hours before we opened for those items. They were given vouchers as it was first come first serve as they were advertised as limited quantity. They're all kept over there.
L: Why should I have to stand in line? Why don't you have enough! GO GET ME ONE!
Me: I can't go get you one because I have to be up here and as I've said already, we don't have any; we're all sold out. Have you never been Black Friday shopping before?
L: (Thinks a minute to lie and glare at me) Yes, I've just never been anywhere that didn't have anything. I want to speak to your manager now!
Me: Ok, gladly. *calls M on the walkie
Old lady fusses saying I'm rude, won't get her the tablet, lying that we're sold out, standing in line, yeah.
M: Well ma'am, she's correct. If you didn't stand in line like everyone else, it is first some first serve and there's nothing we can do for you. On Black Friday, people line up 4 hours ahead of time to get what they want. Old lady and daughter
glare at both of us and mutters as they shuffle out. Manager just looks at me and starts laughing.
We opened for 4 hours Thanksgiving night (6-10). Our top deals included various hot ticket electronics ranging from tablets, to computers, Beats, deeply discounted modems, etc. Because we had limited stock and knew people would line up early as they did every year, we had 2 people handing out vouchers. First come, first serve.
I was in charge of the front line for the evening with 1 cashier while the rest managed the voucher items area and other parts of the store. The doors open, and 100 people come flooding the area with the vouchers, and get their items. They come to the front, cashier and I do our thing. At 6:30, everything is gone. Not 1 electronic item left from the deal. At 6:45, this happens: L= Old lady, M=store manager, Me:
L: (walks up to my register with her daughter) I want a blah blah tablet.
Me: Okay, do you have your voucher? If so, you need to go to the Copy Center to pick the item up although most of those items are sold out.
L: MY what? I just came to get the blah blah tablet advertised in your sales flyer!
Me: Ma'am, we had a large amount of customers line up in front of the store hours before we opened for those items. They were given vouchers as it was first come first serve as they were advertised as limited quantity. They're all kept over there.
L: Why should I have to stand in line? Why don't you have enough! GO GET ME ONE!
Me: I can't go get you one because I have to be up here and as I've said already, we don't have any; we're all sold out. Have you never been Black Friday shopping before?
L: (Thinks a minute to lie and glare at me) Yes, I've just never been anywhere that didn't have anything. I want to speak to your manager now!
Me: Ok, gladly. *calls M on the walkie
Old lady fusses saying I'm rude, won't get her the tablet, lying that we're sold out, standing in line, yeah.
M: Well ma'am, she's correct. If you didn't stand in line like everyone else, it is first some first serve and there's nothing we can do for you. On Black Friday, people line up 4 hours ahead of time to get what they want. Old lady and daughter
glare at both of us and mutters as they shuffle out. Manager just looks at me and starts laughing.
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4points
#5 Customer On Black Friday: "There's Too Many People In Here!"
Black Friday story!
I work in a medium-sized mall in a suburban area, so it's expected for us to get quite a crowd on Black Friday. Our store is a small one (I often joke it's an 8 x 10 prison cell, but it's more likely around 12 x 28 or something like that) and for Black Friday, we have tape on the floor to help manage the line. Pretty common in small stores that I see this time of year.
A woman came in during Black Friday with nine other people with her in tow (ages ranging from toddler to twenties, most likely). The store had about ten or twelve other customers (the average we would have during the whole day) and five of us working.
This woman apparently was not happy with the fact other people were shopping on Black Friday. She went out of her way to find my co-workers and myself and complained that "there are too many people in here!" And with this, she gathered together everyone in her party and left the store in a huff.
So apparently it's our fault that people want to shop at our store at the same time she does.
I work in a medium-sized mall in a suburban area, so it's expected for us to get quite a crowd on Black Friday. Our store is a small one (I often joke it's an 8 x 10 prison cell, but it's more likely around 12 x 28 or something like that) and for Black Friday, we have tape on the floor to help manage the line. Pretty common in small stores that I see this time of year.
A woman came in during Black Friday with nine other people with her in tow (ages ranging from toddler to twenties, most likely). The store had about ten or twelve other customers (the average we would have during the whole day) and five of us working.
This woman apparently was not happy with the fact other people were shopping on Black Friday. She went out of her way to find my co-workers and myself and complained that "there are too many people in here!" And with this, she gathered together everyone in her party and left the store in a huff.
So apparently it's our fault that people want to shop at our store at the same time she does.
Report
4points
#6 Black Friday - Bad Parent, Good Kid
(Mobile, paragraphs may smash together)
Probably one of my more amusing encounters.
It’s Black Friday. The store is chaos. Things are everywhere and TVs are flying off of shelves, parents knocking stacks of folded clothes off of shelves. Christ will probably return sometime soon.
Anyway, we aren’t allowed to change prices just because a customer says “the tag said it was x”
Shockingly (or not, since this is the service industry ((or whatever it’s called))) we usually will change a price if somebody says it was in the wrong area or by a wrong price and we can confirm it. The difference can only be x amount of dollars, but still.
Anyway, no, we 100% can’t do that today because nobody is around to check a display every time a customer at a register says they saw a different price. You’d need almost twice as many workers- the ones checking out and the ones going around the store seeking out the price discrepancy. Chances are if it’s misplaced this weekend, it’s not the store employee’s fault. People are pigs.
I had a father, mother, and son come up with quite a few things. Son was about 11. Everything went fine until a squishy toy rang up at 7.99 instead of 5.99. Keep in mind they’re buying much more expensive things. After letting them know the no change policy, I still went to get my supervisor because they instead.
We ended up changing it despite policy. Shocker.
AFTER I change it the dad proceeds to angrily grunt and growl about how ‘this is actually false advertisement’ for like 5 minutes. By the time they leave, the Mom is embarrassed. The kid left behind them and gave me an ever-discreet fist bump for putting up with his dad!!
Probably one of my more amusing encounters.
It’s Black Friday. The store is chaos. Things are everywhere and TVs are flying off of shelves, parents knocking stacks of folded clothes off of shelves. Christ will probably return sometime soon.
Anyway, we aren’t allowed to change prices just because a customer says “the tag said it was x”
Shockingly (or not, since this is the service industry ((or whatever it’s called))) we usually will change a price if somebody says it was in the wrong area or by a wrong price and we can confirm it. The difference can only be x amount of dollars, but still.
Anyway, no, we 100% can’t do that today because nobody is around to check a display every time a customer at a register says they saw a different price. You’d need almost twice as many workers- the ones checking out and the ones going around the store seeking out the price discrepancy. Chances are if it’s misplaced this weekend, it’s not the store employee’s fault. People are pigs.
I had a father, mother, and son come up with quite a few things. Son was about 11. Everything went fine until a squishy toy rang up at 7.99 instead of 5.99. Keep in mind they’re buying much more expensive things. After letting them know the no change policy, I still went to get my supervisor because they instead.
We ended up changing it despite policy. Shocker.
AFTER I change it the dad proceeds to angrily grunt and growl about how ‘this is actually false advertisement’ for like 5 minutes. By the time they leave, the Mom is embarrassed. The kid left behind them and gave me an ever-discreet fist bump for putting up with his dad!!
4points
#7 Black Friday Karen Wants To Push And Shove So I Do Some Pushing Of My Own
On mobile, so sorry for any typos or grammatical errors. This occurred at a large-chain sporting goods store on Black Friday. Before the sale began, shoppers had been lining up in front of tables covered with cloth, in order to get the "doorbuster" items underneath. The bell sounds and the cloth is lifted. I'm quickly, yet respectfully, rifling through a table of highly discounted yoga pants, in various colors, when I get shoved pretty aggressively from behind. I ignore it and continue what I'm doing. Another shove, this time a screechy voice calls out "Make some room or move!" Now, keep in mind, the table is very large so it's not like I was hoarding prime real estate all for myself, "Karen" just wanted in and didn't care who she had to run over to get it. Rather than make a scene, I wedged against another shopper allowing her some room to slide closer.
I had the last pair of size medium black pants on the table draped over my arm, looking through sizes of another color when I felt the pants gets pulled off my arm. I looked up and of course, it's Karen so I said "Hey, those are mine." and grab onto them, to which she replies, with an obnoxious smirk, "Not until you pay for them." And started pulling them, trying to get them out of my hands. At this point I know it's only going to go downhill, so rather than be on the six o'clock news for fighting on Black Friday, I cut my losses and decided to leave the table.
My husband who had been watching from a spot about 20 feet away was half laughing as he saw me retreat empty handed and defeated. "Cheer up," he said and pushed a shopping cart toward me filled nearly to the top "here you go". Wouldn't you know, my amazing husband had commandeered the pushy woman's cart while she was busy digging through yoga pants. We smiled at each other and I happily rolled her cart, and all her other black Friday finds to the other end of the store then turned her purse into customer service on my way out of the door.
TL;DR: woman wants to fight me over 1 pair of yoga pants so I take her entire cart.
I had the last pair of size medium black pants on the table draped over my arm, looking through sizes of another color when I felt the pants gets pulled off my arm. I looked up and of course, it's Karen so I said "Hey, those are mine." and grab onto them, to which she replies, with an obnoxious smirk, "Not until you pay for them." And started pulling them, trying to get them out of my hands. At this point I know it's only going to go downhill, so rather than be on the six o'clock news for fighting on Black Friday, I cut my losses and decided to leave the table.
My husband who had been watching from a spot about 20 feet away was half laughing as he saw me retreat empty handed and defeated. "Cheer up," he said and pushed a shopping cart toward me filled nearly to the top "here you go". Wouldn't you know, my amazing husband had commandeered the pushy woman's cart while she was busy digging through yoga pants. We smiled at each other and I happily rolled her cart, and all her other black Friday finds to the other end of the store then turned her purse into customer service on my way out of the door.
TL;DR: woman wants to fight me over 1 pair of yoga pants so I take her entire cart.
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4points
#8 Man Demands Free Things For Existing
The cast: Me-extremely hot cashier with a master’s degree in trolling SW-sad wife SD- sad daughter ED- entitled dad
Context: I work in a popular cosmetics store and it’s not uncommon for men to come in and shop. This took place on Black Friday and our average ticket was $60. Obligatory “I’m on mobile”
The story: So I (28f) was on register trying to help my coworkers get through the line (I usually stock, but will jump on register if needed), and things were going pretty smoothly so far. It was busy, but everyone had been pretty nice. Enter ED. This man was the walking definition of entitlement. Picture the most stereotypical boomer dad you can and that’s him. Right away I could tell that something is…off. See, SW and SD both looked absolutely miserable, and after this interaction I completely understand why. They had that weird energy of “the women must stay silent in public and only the man gets to speak to the retail peasants!” So I did my job and rang up their $40 worth of shampoo/conditioner and this guy asked me “do I get anything for spending so much money?” (Side note: I understand that $40 is a lot to some people, but it’s actually a pretty good price for Redken.) The way he said this made me realize that I was in for a wild ride. What he didn’t account for was that I too have an iron will and I’ve mastered the art of being the nicest witch you’ve ever dealt with. I, waiting to see how much of a problem he was going to be, calmly told him “no I’m sorry sir, but none of your items come with a free gift.” Now a reasonable person would have dropped it there. Not him, though. He couldn’t believe that he didn’t get a free gift because he went shopping. He kept pushing me, telling me “oh I won’t tell if you don’t” as if I would risk getting in trouble for this complete stranger. Engage overly nice “I’m doing this to be a jerk and you can’t do a thing about it” mode.(no one is gonna complain about someone being too nice). Just when I thought this absurd interaction couldn’t get any weirder, he did it. He said the silent part out loud. He told me “well, shouldn’t I get something for being a man in (store name here)? I bet you don’t see that often!” I, in my sickly sweet and upbeat customer service voice, replied “actually sir it’s not that uncommon!” I finally got to the end of the transaction. I looked at him and said “well sadly I don’t have any free stuff for you, but I do have TWO SHINY PENNIES!” (No kidding, that was his change) his response? “Lemme guess, this is your two cents!” Me: “haha, yep! And I also have this lovely receipt for you!” At this point he was pissed, but he knew he lost. The way he said this last part I could tell he wanted to call the ceo and have me fired. ED left me with a “soul-crushing” parting of “well, even though you didn’t give me anything, IM still gonna tell you happy thanksgiving and merry Christmas!” I simply responded with a cheery “thanks!”
Edit: thanks for the silver! Edit 2: I didn’t think I would have to clarify this, but he was expecting to get something for free for going into a cosmetics store and buying hair care for his wife and daughter. That’s where the entitled parent part comes in.
Context: I work in a popular cosmetics store and it’s not uncommon for men to come in and shop. This took place on Black Friday and our average ticket was $60. Obligatory “I’m on mobile”
The story: So I (28f) was on register trying to help my coworkers get through the line (I usually stock, but will jump on register if needed), and things were going pretty smoothly so far. It was busy, but everyone had been pretty nice. Enter ED. This man was the walking definition of entitlement. Picture the most stereotypical boomer dad you can and that’s him. Right away I could tell that something is…off. See, SW and SD both looked absolutely miserable, and after this interaction I completely understand why. They had that weird energy of “the women must stay silent in public and only the man gets to speak to the retail peasants!” So I did my job and rang up their $40 worth of shampoo/conditioner and this guy asked me “do I get anything for spending so much money?” (Side note: I understand that $40 is a lot to some people, but it’s actually a pretty good price for Redken.) The way he said this made me realize that I was in for a wild ride. What he didn’t account for was that I too have an iron will and I’ve mastered the art of being the nicest witch you’ve ever dealt with. I, waiting to see how much of a problem he was going to be, calmly told him “no I’m sorry sir, but none of your items come with a free gift.” Now a reasonable person would have dropped it there. Not him, though. He couldn’t believe that he didn’t get a free gift because he went shopping. He kept pushing me, telling me “oh I won’t tell if you don’t” as if I would risk getting in trouble for this complete stranger. Engage overly nice “I’m doing this to be a jerk and you can’t do a thing about it” mode.(no one is gonna complain about someone being too nice). Just when I thought this absurd interaction couldn’t get any weirder, he did it. He said the silent part out loud. He told me “well, shouldn’t I get something for being a man in (store name here)? I bet you don’t see that often!” I, in my sickly sweet and upbeat customer service voice, replied “actually sir it’s not that uncommon!” I finally got to the end of the transaction. I looked at him and said “well sadly I don’t have any free stuff for you, but I do have TWO SHINY PENNIES!” (No kidding, that was his change) his response? “Lemme guess, this is your two cents!” Me: “haha, yep! And I also have this lovely receipt for you!” At this point he was pissed, but he knew he lost. The way he said this last part I could tell he wanted to call the ceo and have me fired. ED left me with a “soul-crushing” parting of “well, even though you didn’t give me anything, IM still gonna tell you happy thanksgiving and merry Christmas!” I simply responded with a cheery “thanks!”
Edit: thanks for the silver! Edit 2: I didn’t think I would have to clarify this, but he was expecting to get something for free for going into a cosmetics store and buying hair care for his wife and daughter. That’s where the entitled parent part comes in.
3points
#9 "I Want To Speak To The General Manager"
Basically I work at a technology store and it was my first day on sales and we had a Black Friday sale. I hadn't really had any experience with a lot of customers so some things were new to me. I was hanging around the laptop area when a lady with her son, who looked about 11, walked up to me and explained she was looking for a gaming laptop for her son to play games like Fortnite on. I took her to the laptops and started with the most expensive to try and see if I could sell the more expensive ones. She kept saying no to the expensive ones so eventually I got to the cheapest gaming laptop we had and I explained to her, that the only cheaper laptops are the regular school laptops and they cannot game. She then decided to tell me that she wanted more than our 30% Black Friday deal, I explained to her that I cannot give her a different deal as that is what the company offers. She then proceeds to get upset and say the classic line: "I want to speak to the general manager" I had to hold in my laughter as that was such a cliche thing to say, but I went to my manager and they basically said to me that, anyone who wants more than 30% can just [go away]. I returned and politely informed her that there is nothing I can do, she then storms off to look for the GM. Basically 10 minutes after she found him she stormed out of the store with her son en-tow. It was interesting to get a "Code K" (what we call a Code Karen) on my first day and that was the last time I was on the sales floor for that day.
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3points
#10 Make Me A Coffee, Now Dump It Out. I Want A Fresh One
I was volunteering at my dad’s store for Black Friday handing out popcorn and treats and coffee and stuff to shoppers. I’ve been doing this for about four years and I’m pretty sure this was my worst experience with it.
So the coffee we had was just Tim Hortons coffee dumped into a large pot. This lady comes up to the table and asks for coffee and it’s clear she expects me to make it for her, which, whatever, I can do. So I get up snd start pouring and there’s only enough left in the pot for about half a cup. The woman starts complaining about getting bottom of the pot coffee, and I apologize saying there’s really nothing I can do, she can either take it or leave it. She takes it.
She then asks me to put creamer in it. So I tell her to “say when” and start pouring. She does not say when. I eventually stop and she takes it and promptly tells me theres way too much creamer in it, but “heavy sigh it’ll do.”
As she’s stirring it and looking over the other treats on the table, one of the actual staff comes to ask me how we’re doing on coffee and says he’ll go get more since we’re running low. Immediately the woman hands me the cup and says “Oh well, I want a FRESH NEW cup then. Dump this out.” No please, no manners.
Since the guy had to get the company card and go to tims it obviously does not take five minutes, but about two minutes in the woman is complaining again about “how long does it TAKE, he’s clearly DAWDLING,” and since I’ve already dutifully dumped out her already made coffee, she has nothing. Finally she leaves, without her fresh entitled cup. The rest of the day was golden.
So the coffee we had was just Tim Hortons coffee dumped into a large pot. This lady comes up to the table and asks for coffee and it’s clear she expects me to make it for her, which, whatever, I can do. So I get up snd start pouring and there’s only enough left in the pot for about half a cup. The woman starts complaining about getting bottom of the pot coffee, and I apologize saying there’s really nothing I can do, she can either take it or leave it. She takes it.
She then asks me to put creamer in it. So I tell her to “say when” and start pouring. She does not say when. I eventually stop and she takes it and promptly tells me theres way too much creamer in it, but “heavy sigh it’ll do.”
As she’s stirring it and looking over the other treats on the table, one of the actual staff comes to ask me how we’re doing on coffee and says he’ll go get more since we’re running low. Immediately the woman hands me the cup and says “Oh well, I want a FRESH NEW cup then. Dump this out.” No please, no manners.
Since the guy had to get the company card and go to tims it obviously does not take five minutes, but about two minutes in the woman is complaining again about “how long does it TAKE, he’s clearly DAWDLING,” and since I’ve already dutifully dumped out her already made coffee, she has nothing. Finally she leaves, without her fresh entitled cup. The rest of the day was golden.
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3points
#11 Giving Me A Hard Time On Black Friday? Meet The Back Of The Line Jerk
I work at a Timberland store in the mall and I was working the line outside the store to control the crowd inside for my co workers on Black Friday. this one guy got really pissed that we were letting 20 people out but then only 5 people in. so he started complaining and i tried to tell him calmly that it’s just to control how hectic it is cause there’s only so many workers here today. he kept complaining and I was trying to ignore him, I legit had my back turned to him watching some of the customers to ensure they don’t steal. then he started cursing at me, and I was like “alright that’s it”. so I turned around and said something along the lines of “i’m sorry sir but if you can’t handle waiting in line for a few extra minutes then I suggest you go to another store in the meantime. you’re already in the front of the line and you’re complaining about the wait, when there’s 20 people waiting behind you.” after that he got even more upset and left the line. right after he left I let 5 people in and he got soooo pissed that he tried to get in, but I blocked his way and told him “sorry sir, you left your spot now you have to get in the back of the line.”
pretty sure that same customer was caught trying to steal a pair of shoes when he finally got in 15 minutes later.
pretty sure that same customer was caught trying to steal a pair of shoes when he finally got in 15 minutes later.
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3points
#12 The Day I Quit Retail
To be fair I did BEG not to be on the schedule for black Friday or work restocking, it was shut down. I had horrible anxiety because I knew I would lose my temper on a customer. I tried to keep my head down and fold clothes thrown astrew and such. It was about 3 hours in and I heard my name on the loudspeaker. I made my way to the front. The check out line was almost to the back of the store and I said "excuse me ma'am I need to get through " with a smile. She got PISSED instantly and was like I don't think so! I was confused and then I realized she probably thinks I'm trying to cut the line. I said "no I don't want to cut, I work here". I think she just didn't want to admit she had been a jerk. She said she didn't care, she got here early and she wasn't letting me through. She had 4 or 5 carts but I was like ok I'll just walk ar? She wasn't having it at all. She lost it! She screamed at me for a while while my name was called AGAIN. I said I'm sorry you feel that way and moved one of her carts to get through. She put her hand on it so it didn't move. "what is your name?! I'm talking to your manager!" "YOU DO THAT BECAUSE MY NAME IS ****AND THANKS TO YOU BEING A JERK, I QUIT!" I threw my name tag down (it was visible so I don't even know why she asked?) and walked by the manager up front and said BYYEEE!
3points
#13 Xmas Gift Event Ends With A Riot, Toys Being Stolen, And The Lady Running It Blaming The Volunteers
I entered and was sponsored to go to a Xmas gift event to get a some gifts for my kids. Already off the bat, something was fishy. The lady who ran it was supposed to call each person who entered to confirm they were selected. Several people, myself included, either got the call the morning of the event or didn't get a call at all.
Me and a few of the other parents who arrived early were told to not form a line until 1pm to make it fair for everyone. We asked how it's fair and they shrugged and told us the lady who ran the event told them to tell us that. I didn't know then, but I found out later that I was very lucky to get a spot near the front.
At 1 pm, we formed a line and had to wait for an hour before the event started. I was not smart enough to being a chair, but I'm glad others were. At least they got to sit, some of them being elderly people helping their children to get gifts for their grand children.
Once we finally started, they were letting in families 3 at a time, which was understandable. They check a list to make sure you're one of those who signed up for the event and check how many kids you have, their agesetc., By the time I got through the vetting process, the volunteer helping me took me to get stocking stuffers first. The person organizing the stocking stuffers told me that I could get three items per stocking. As I was picking them out, someone came in and said that they were limiting it two stocking stuffers. Then another person walked up and said it was limited to one. This honestly felt like micromanaging. But I just sighed and followed the rules. I picked one stocking stuffer for each of my kids and moved on.
We were allowed to pick eight gifts for each kid. I got my daughter some small Lego sets, a squishmellow, and a sonic the hedgehog build set. She's a pre-teen tomboy and loves building things.
I got my son some stimming toys, a spiderman, a nebula night light, a squishmellow and a tub of army men. He's 3 and has autism.
I went outside to show volunteers what I got so they could count them and make sure I didn't take more than what I was aloud. The lady running the event looked at my daughters gifts and saw the sonic toy. She started holding it, acting like it wasn't aloud to be picked, but one of the volunteers showed that it was already documented as given, so she handed it back to me begrudgingly. I told them that if this toy wasn't aloud that I'd pick another one. But the volunteer said it was fine, that it just counted as a big toy and I could get one big toy per child. I could get a big toy for my son, but there wasn't really anything they had that he would be interested in, so I said that what I already had was fine.
Hours after I left, I found out that a riot happened at the event. The lady running it was argumentative with her volunteers, blamed them for everything going wrong. Half of the parents in line didn't even get toys for their kids. The cops were called. The event was ruined. They way it was described honestly reminded me of a mid-2000s black Friday sale. I'm just glad that I was able to get my kids some gifts and hoped no one got hurt. But still.
I saw one of the volunteers the next day at the grocery store and she told me how the lady running the event kept hiding toys for certain people. That people who weren't on the list just showed up and tried to help themselves to toys and the woman running the event just let them in.
The volunteer then explained that the woman running the event had begged for volunteers and begged for the place holding the event to help her organize it. This place is for veterans and they love helping their community, but this wasn't the first time they worked with this lady and they didn't want to do it this year. But they decided to for the sake of helping kids get gift. After this though, they're considering black listing her.
Here's hoping everyone has a safe and happy holiday. Be careful with what events you go to.
Me and a few of the other parents who arrived early were told to not form a line until 1pm to make it fair for everyone. We asked how it's fair and they shrugged and told us the lady who ran the event told them to tell us that. I didn't know then, but I found out later that I was very lucky to get a spot near the front.
At 1 pm, we formed a line and had to wait for an hour before the event started. I was not smart enough to being a chair, but I'm glad others were. At least they got to sit, some of them being elderly people helping their children to get gifts for their grand children.
Once we finally started, they were letting in families 3 at a time, which was understandable. They check a list to make sure you're one of those who signed up for the event and check how many kids you have, their agesetc., By the time I got through the vetting process, the volunteer helping me took me to get stocking stuffers first. The person organizing the stocking stuffers told me that I could get three items per stocking. As I was picking them out, someone came in and said that they were limiting it two stocking stuffers. Then another person walked up and said it was limited to one. This honestly felt like micromanaging. But I just sighed and followed the rules. I picked one stocking stuffer for each of my kids and moved on.
We were allowed to pick eight gifts for each kid. I got my daughter some small Lego sets, a squishmellow, and a sonic the hedgehog build set. She's a pre-teen tomboy and loves building things.
I got my son some stimming toys, a spiderman, a nebula night light, a squishmellow and a tub of army men. He's 3 and has autism.
I went outside to show volunteers what I got so they could count them and make sure I didn't take more than what I was aloud. The lady running the event looked at my daughters gifts and saw the sonic toy. She started holding it, acting like it wasn't aloud to be picked, but one of the volunteers showed that it was already documented as given, so she handed it back to me begrudgingly. I told them that if this toy wasn't aloud that I'd pick another one. But the volunteer said it was fine, that it just counted as a big toy and I could get one big toy per child. I could get a big toy for my son, but there wasn't really anything they had that he would be interested in, so I said that what I already had was fine.
Hours after I left, I found out that a riot happened at the event. The lady running it was argumentative with her volunteers, blamed them for everything going wrong. Half of the parents in line didn't even get toys for their kids. The cops were called. The event was ruined. They way it was described honestly reminded me of a mid-2000s black Friday sale. I'm just glad that I was able to get my kids some gifts and hoped no one got hurt. But still.
I saw one of the volunteers the next day at the grocery store and she told me how the lady running the event kept hiding toys for certain people. That people who weren't on the list just showed up and tried to help themselves to toys and the woman running the event just let them in.
The volunteer then explained that the woman running the event had begged for volunteers and begged for the place holding the event to help her organize it. This place is for veterans and they love helping their community, but this wasn't the first time they worked with this lady and they didn't want to do it this year. But they decided to for the sake of helping kids get gift. After this though, they're considering black listing her.
Here's hoping everyone has a safe and happy holiday. Be careful with what events you go to.
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3points
#14 Black Friday Karen
Alrighty, so this is an old story I'm sure I've posted in r/talesfromretail , but I figure it fits here too, so here's a brief retelling.
Back 4-5 years ago I worked in a large blue and yellow electronics retailer.
It was Black Friday, and of course, it was insanely busy.
I was working in the phone/mobile section, and unfortunately, we had several registers there that were theoretically only for selling cell phones.
It's been a busy night, I've been flying through sales, and have been in the building since 4am, so I am not the happiest camper.
Enter Karen.
Karen has loaded up a massive shopping cart, and has decided that my register was quicker than going through the line at the front, and has oh so cleverly placed a single pop-socket on her pile of stuff to have an excuse to buy from my register.
I see through the ruse, but at this point I can tell it'll be quicker to just ring her up and get her gone.
As I'm ringing her things up I scan a Karaoke Machine for her.
Karen: Excuse me. That Karaoke machine is the wrong price.
It's $40-$50, not bad for a $100 karaoke machine.
Me: Oh, I'm sorry, did the tag have an incorrect price?
(Spoiler alert, I knew it didn't since I was volun-told to help with the ad set the previous night. I put the tag out there myself)
Karen: It's supposed to be $7.99
She belligerently claimed.
Me: I'm sorry, but I'm fairly certain that the current sale price is the correct price.
Karen: It was under a tag that said $7.99. It's false advertising if you don't sell it to me for that price.
Me: Odds are another customer had picked it up and set it back down next to a different price tag.
Karen: Well, you guys should make sure that things go back to the right places, otherwise you have to sell this to me for the advertised price.
Me: So, you expect us to individually follow around EVERY ONE of these (I gesture to the throngs of rabid shoppers) people, to make sure not a single one of them puts something back in the wrong spot?
Karen: Well, n-
Me: So, you want one of us to personally follow you around the entire time you're shopping? On Black Friday?
Karen: ...
Me: Why don't you show me that tag where you found it?
We ditch her cart at my register as she leads me over to the battery aisle, where she proudly points out a tiny empty peg tag sitting above an empty shelf.
I grabbed the tag and read aloud to her
Me: "4pk rechargeable AA Batteries"
Me: Did that box look like AA batteries?
Karen: No, bu-
Me: Then it's not false advertising and I'm not price matching it.
She let me complete the rest of the sale without so much as a peep.
I quit the next year the day before black friday for a multitude of reasons.
Back 4-5 years ago I worked in a large blue and yellow electronics retailer.
It was Black Friday, and of course, it was insanely busy.
I was working in the phone/mobile section, and unfortunately, we had several registers there that were theoretically only for selling cell phones.
It's been a busy night, I've been flying through sales, and have been in the building since 4am, so I am not the happiest camper.
Enter Karen.
Karen has loaded up a massive shopping cart, and has decided that my register was quicker than going through the line at the front, and has oh so cleverly placed a single pop-socket on her pile of stuff to have an excuse to buy from my register.
I see through the ruse, but at this point I can tell it'll be quicker to just ring her up and get her gone.
As I'm ringing her things up I scan a Karaoke Machine for her.
Karen: Excuse me. That Karaoke machine is the wrong price.
It's $40-$50, not bad for a $100 karaoke machine.
Me: Oh, I'm sorry, did the tag have an incorrect price?
(Spoiler alert, I knew it didn't since I was volun-told to help with the ad set the previous night. I put the tag out there myself)
Karen: It's supposed to be $7.99
She belligerently claimed.
Me: I'm sorry, but I'm fairly certain that the current sale price is the correct price.
Karen: It was under a tag that said $7.99. It's false advertising if you don't sell it to me for that price.
Me: Odds are another customer had picked it up and set it back down next to a different price tag.
Karen: Well, you guys should make sure that things go back to the right places, otherwise you have to sell this to me for the advertised price.
Me: So, you expect us to individually follow around EVERY ONE of these (I gesture to the throngs of rabid shoppers) people, to make sure not a single one of them puts something back in the wrong spot?
Karen: Well, n-
Me: So, you want one of us to personally follow you around the entire time you're shopping? On Black Friday?
Karen: ...
Me: Why don't you show me that tag where you found it?
We ditch her cart at my register as she leads me over to the battery aisle, where she proudly points out a tiny empty peg tag sitting above an empty shelf.
I grabbed the tag and read aloud to her
Me: "4pk rechargeable AA Batteries"
Me: Did that box look like AA batteries?
Karen: No, bu-
Me: Then it's not false advertising and I'm not price matching it.
She let me complete the rest of the sale without so much as a peep.
I quit the next year the day before black friday for a multitude of reasons.
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3points
#15 In The Wake Of Black Friday, I'm Sure We've All "Those" Customer Returns!
The Saturday after black Friday/ Brown Thrusday, we started getting those returns. Now, any normal person knows that those special sales are only for Thursday and Friday (depending on what store started when, etc). So when you return something you get the price you paid, and if you want to exchange it for a different item you have to pay the difference. This should be common sense right? Right?!
So in we get Mr. I-Don't-Know-How-Sales-Work. He wants to return a handful of games (around 5 or 6) that he got for $25, or rather he wants to exchange them. Exchange them for some other games that were on sale during B.F. and some that weren't. He had his receipt, everything was good. Or so we thought.
He was going to get the credit back for the games, the amount he paid (which was $25 for each game). He wanted to exchange them for games that were full price right now. So $25 Game for a $59.96 game. He didn't understand that he had to pay the difference. He practically said that he either wanted the new games for $25 or get back the full $60 credit for the games he bought. All so he wouldn't have to pay extra. He kept saying things like:
Mr. Difficult: "This game is a $60 value! I want to exchange it for a different game that is $60!" Mgr: "Yes, now it is $60, but you bought it for $25.. not full price. We can't give you full price back when you didn't pay full price." Mr. Difficult "Then give me these games for $25 then! They were $25 yesterday!" Mgr: "Because they were on sale yesterday. They are not on sale today. That's how the Black Friday sales work. I can't mark them down." Mr. Difficult "This game is now $60! You're not losing anything!"
And it kept going round and round with like 3 different managers. This guy, I swear this had to be his first B.F. sale, or was just going to bargain until he got what he wanted.
Toward the end of the whole situation some talking got mixed up and two games were approved for full credit back. They looked my way and told me to do it! Now if you change prices on items for refund and they don't match the amount on the receipt, our Cash Office gets a red flag and if your numbers were used in that transaction.. you can get royally messed.
Me: "Uh.. so do you want me to do it with out a receipt? Mgr: "What? No! He has his receipt! Me: "You want me to refund him $60 when he only paid $25?! No. That will come back on me! Other Mgr: "Yea, she'll get in trouble."
That manager when back and confirmed with his manager and she came by and let the customer have it. She flat out told him that what he was asking for wasn't right, but would only approve an even exchange for two games and if he wanted to return anymore they would be the $25 he paid. She did that only because there was miss-communication in between each manager. I still stood my ground and didn't let them do the transaction on my numbers, because we have a problem with managers forgetting they approved things. I really wish they didn't allow it at all and told the guy to take a hike. :c
Now to clarify some things. I could understand exchanging some games after a sale for the exact same one because the one you got was defective. But this guy wanted completely different games. I'm pretty sure some of them weren't even on sale.. but I don't know for sure. /shrug
So in we get Mr. I-Don't-Know-How-Sales-Work. He wants to return a handful of games (around 5 or 6) that he got for $25, or rather he wants to exchange them. Exchange them for some other games that were on sale during B.F. and some that weren't. He had his receipt, everything was good. Or so we thought.
He was going to get the credit back for the games, the amount he paid (which was $25 for each game). He wanted to exchange them for games that were full price right now. So $25 Game for a $59.96 game. He didn't understand that he had to pay the difference. He practically said that he either wanted the new games for $25 or get back the full $60 credit for the games he bought. All so he wouldn't have to pay extra. He kept saying things like:
Mr. Difficult: "This game is a $60 value! I want to exchange it for a different game that is $60!" Mgr: "Yes, now it is $60, but you bought it for $25.. not full price. We can't give you full price back when you didn't pay full price." Mr. Difficult "Then give me these games for $25 then! They were $25 yesterday!" Mgr: "Because they were on sale yesterday. They are not on sale today. That's how the Black Friday sales work. I can't mark them down." Mr. Difficult "This game is now $60! You're not losing anything!"
And it kept going round and round with like 3 different managers. This guy, I swear this had to be his first B.F. sale, or was just going to bargain until he got what he wanted.
Toward the end of the whole situation some talking got mixed up and two games were approved for full credit back. They looked my way and told me to do it! Now if you change prices on items for refund and they don't match the amount on the receipt, our Cash Office gets a red flag and if your numbers were used in that transaction.. you can get royally messed.
Me: "Uh.. so do you want me to do it with out a receipt? Mgr: "What? No! He has his receipt! Me: "You want me to refund him $60 when he only paid $25?! No. That will come back on me! Other Mgr: "Yea, she'll get in trouble."
That manager when back and confirmed with his manager and she came by and let the customer have it. She flat out told him that what he was asking for wasn't right, but would only approve an even exchange for two games and if he wanted to return anymore they would be the $25 he paid. She did that only because there was miss-communication in between each manager. I still stood my ground and didn't let them do the transaction on my numbers, because we have a problem with managers forgetting they approved things. I really wish they didn't allow it at all and told the guy to take a hike. :c
Now to clarify some things. I could understand exchanging some games after a sale for the exact same one because the one you got was defective. But this guy wanted completely different games. I'm pretty sure some of them weren't even on sale.. but I don't know for sure. /shrug
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3points
#16 Tales From A Former LP: As If Black Friday Could Get Any Worse
Hey everyone. With the Retail Holiday from Hell approaching, I wanted to re-tell a tale of the worst Black Friday I've gone through. Hopefully put a little perspective on how much worse things could be for you. I've told this tale before, but new rules won't allow me to repost, so I'm going to type it up as best I can.
It was the good ol' year of 2007. Barry Bonds broke the HR record and was then indicted for steroid use. The iPhone was unveiled. The last Harry Potter book was released in stores. Oh and some sort of mortgage crisis. But you know, mostly a good year.
I was working at a major electronic retailer, as an LP agent. Mostly standing at the front of the store, watching the cameras, checking receipts. Not the best LP job I had but far from the worst. It was late October when my Manager pulled me into the back office. Store Manager (SM) was concerned. Corporate was being flooded with calls from people complaining about fraudulent credit card purchases. He needed me to investigate. I would get additional hours to work in the office and he needed it done ASAP. Holidays were coming up, sales to be made, yada yada.
Well, I wasn't to happy about the extra hours, but I like a challenge. I started looking at the complaints and the transactions associated with them. Turns out the complaints were all the same. See a few months previous, around July, the company was pushing magazine subscriptions at the register. You'd come up with your "gold plated" $200 HDMI cables or one of those new high falutin GPS systems everyone was raving about, and during the check out, you'd receive an offer for 3 free months of a magazine, or magazines, of your choice. The store was pushing these hard. At the end of every pay period, the associate with the most sign ups would get at $25 gift card to the store. If the same associate won 3 weeks in a row, they'd earn a pizza party.
Of course, being a bad retail environment, it wasn't enough that they push these magazine. They HAD to sell these subscriptions! It was vital to the future of the company! Any good loyal employee would be able to sell these easily! And oh yea if you don't sell enough your hours would get docked. After all, holidays were coming up, which meant many new hires. If you were getting docked hours, there was a good chance one of the newer associates would take your position come January and you'd be boned.
Of course none of this was ever said out loud, but we all knew the game.
Well, each and every one of these fraudulent charges revolved around magazine subscriptions. People saying they said no, and then were charged 3 months later for magazines even though they never received anything. And the biggest issue was as the months went by, more and more people had complaints.
Through some long investigating we noticed several key things. 1.) One associate was responsible for the first month. She was the weekly winner and won 3 pizza parties in a row. Eventually, every other front end associate started doing it as well. One week they'd have 10 subs, the next, they'd have 50-60. Each. The Front End Managers were ecstatic. They were the #1 store in the country for Subs. Our store was rocking it! How could this be a bad thing.
Well, as you have all probably guessed, the first "Golden Associate" was signing people up for magazines without their permission to inflate her numbers. Eventually, she let some people in on what she was doing, and they started as well. Even the new hires for the holidays started doing it. We started monitoring the Front End with cameras, and caught several employees on camera doing it. On top of that, the Corporate Retail discovered one of the geniuses was just sending the magazines to her house. We used that as leverage to get her to talk. We had all the proof we need for Corporate.
This is almost done I swear.
It's a Monday. Next week is Black Friday. I get pulled into the office again with the entire management team. SM tells me that Corporate has reviewed what I gathered, along with Corporate LP. The entire Front End staff is getting fired. Today. Only one associate wasn't involved with this scam, some new kid who started about 2 weeks ago. Everyone else was getting fired immediately, in order to avoid lawsuits. The entire management team is aghast. Black Friday is 10 days away. The Front End management starts protesting until SM tells them that they are partially at fault for not paying attention. If our associates were that successful they should have found out why and been using it to teach other stores. Instead they sit all day in there eating and only come out when called. SM doesn't want to hear any protests from anyone. They are going to work out call in all the Front End associates immediately, and fire them. They will work doubles this weekend, 1 regular shift and 1 shift strictly for hiring. OH and instead of 10 hour shifts for everyone Black Friday, the entire store must work 16 hours. 8 in their department, 8 in register. Anyone who refuses will be fired.
It's totally silent in there. SM thanks me for my work and asks me to stay late to help escort people out. I'm kinda stuck there anyways so I might as well. Every cashier we have is called in and fired. Word gets out and some of them don't come in, until they are threatened with police involvement. There are tears, curses, one person being physically restrained. It wasn't pretty. The management is scrambling to hire people and train them with less than a week of training.
Now, the Front End manager and I didn't get along to begin with. Long story but basically she was lazy and terrible at her job. After all this, I was Public Enemy #1 in her book. It all came to a head the Tuesday before Black Friday. She comes up and hands me a schedule. It has me on Register from 3am-3pm, and then my previously scheduled LP shift of 3pm to midnight. I laughed and crumpled it up and threw it out. She goes on a tear. I'm called in SM's office again and she's raving about how I'm not a team player and I should be fired for refusing.
Me: LP isn't allowed to handle money except for investigations. It would be against Corporate Regulations for me to work as a cashier. And we wouldn't want to upset Corporate at this critical time would we?
Insert the world's biggest grin. I've never seen someone look like they would blow a vein in anger but this woman was 3 steps away from becoming the Red Hulk.
Needless to say, Black Friday was the biggest fiasco you'd ever seen. Untrained employees on registers making mistakes. Old employees leaving after their shift in their department and skipping the shifts on the registers. Lines circling the store and taking an hour plus to get to the cashiers themselves. Management running around like the sky is falling. It was glorious to watch in a way. Some men just want to watch the world burn I guess. Especially when those men make minimum wage.
Tl;DR- Can I interest you in a magazine subscription?
EDIT: Guys for the love of god please stop guessing what store, or hinting at the store name. We don't allow hat in the subs rules and I'm a Mod. We are going to remove all those comments so please knock it off!
Double Edit: Apparently this made it to r/all. Maybe it'll even make front page. But I'm going to take the time to wish everyone in America a Happy Thanksgiving. Take the time to spend with loved ones. Don't spend it shopping and making other people's holiday a living hell because you have to have that $3 toaster. Take a day to relax, and reflect. Oh and as a Commanders fan, I cant wait to watch them win Thursday!
It was the good ol' year of 2007. Barry Bonds broke the HR record and was then indicted for steroid use. The iPhone was unveiled. The last Harry Potter book was released in stores. Oh and some sort of mortgage crisis. But you know, mostly a good year.
I was working at a major electronic retailer, as an LP agent. Mostly standing at the front of the store, watching the cameras, checking receipts. Not the best LP job I had but far from the worst. It was late October when my Manager pulled me into the back office. Store Manager (SM) was concerned. Corporate was being flooded with calls from people complaining about fraudulent credit card purchases. He needed me to investigate. I would get additional hours to work in the office and he needed it done ASAP. Holidays were coming up, sales to be made, yada yada.
Well, I wasn't to happy about the extra hours, but I like a challenge. I started looking at the complaints and the transactions associated with them. Turns out the complaints were all the same. See a few months previous, around July, the company was pushing magazine subscriptions at the register. You'd come up with your "gold plated" $200 HDMI cables or one of those new high falutin GPS systems everyone was raving about, and during the check out, you'd receive an offer for 3 free months of a magazine, or magazines, of your choice. The store was pushing these hard. At the end of every pay period, the associate with the most sign ups would get at $25 gift card to the store. If the same associate won 3 weeks in a row, they'd earn a pizza party.
Of course, being a bad retail environment, it wasn't enough that they push these magazine. They HAD to sell these subscriptions! It was vital to the future of the company! Any good loyal employee would be able to sell these easily! And oh yea if you don't sell enough your hours would get docked. After all, holidays were coming up, which meant many new hires. If you were getting docked hours, there was a good chance one of the newer associates would take your position come January and you'd be boned.
Of course none of this was ever said out loud, but we all knew the game.
Well, each and every one of these fraudulent charges revolved around magazine subscriptions. People saying they said no, and then were charged 3 months later for magazines even though they never received anything. And the biggest issue was as the months went by, more and more people had complaints.
Through some long investigating we noticed several key things. 1.) One associate was responsible for the first month. She was the weekly winner and won 3 pizza parties in a row. Eventually, every other front end associate started doing it as well. One week they'd have 10 subs, the next, they'd have 50-60. Each. The Front End Managers were ecstatic. They were the #1 store in the country for Subs. Our store was rocking it! How could this be a bad thing.
Well, as you have all probably guessed, the first "Golden Associate" was signing people up for magazines without their permission to inflate her numbers. Eventually, she let some people in on what she was doing, and they started as well. Even the new hires for the holidays started doing it. We started monitoring the Front End with cameras, and caught several employees on camera doing it. On top of that, the Corporate Retail discovered one of the geniuses was just sending the magazines to her house. We used that as leverage to get her to talk. We had all the proof we need for Corporate.
This is almost done I swear.
It's a Monday. Next week is Black Friday. I get pulled into the office again with the entire management team. SM tells me that Corporate has reviewed what I gathered, along with Corporate LP. The entire Front End staff is getting fired. Today. Only one associate wasn't involved with this scam, some new kid who started about 2 weeks ago. Everyone else was getting fired immediately, in order to avoid lawsuits. The entire management team is aghast. Black Friday is 10 days away. The Front End management starts protesting until SM tells them that they are partially at fault for not paying attention. If our associates were that successful they should have found out why and been using it to teach other stores. Instead they sit all day in there eating and only come out when called. SM doesn't want to hear any protests from anyone. They are going to work out call in all the Front End associates immediately, and fire them. They will work doubles this weekend, 1 regular shift and 1 shift strictly for hiring. OH and instead of 10 hour shifts for everyone Black Friday, the entire store must work 16 hours. 8 in their department, 8 in register. Anyone who refuses will be fired.
It's totally silent in there. SM thanks me for my work and asks me to stay late to help escort people out. I'm kinda stuck there anyways so I might as well. Every cashier we have is called in and fired. Word gets out and some of them don't come in, until they are threatened with police involvement. There are tears, curses, one person being physically restrained. It wasn't pretty. The management is scrambling to hire people and train them with less than a week of training.
Now, the Front End manager and I didn't get along to begin with. Long story but basically she was lazy and terrible at her job. After all this, I was Public Enemy #1 in her book. It all came to a head the Tuesday before Black Friday. She comes up and hands me a schedule. It has me on Register from 3am-3pm, and then my previously scheduled LP shift of 3pm to midnight. I laughed and crumpled it up and threw it out. She goes on a tear. I'm called in SM's office again and she's raving about how I'm not a team player and I should be fired for refusing.
Me: LP isn't allowed to handle money except for investigations. It would be against Corporate Regulations for me to work as a cashier. And we wouldn't want to upset Corporate at this critical time would we?
Insert the world's biggest grin. I've never seen someone look like they would blow a vein in anger but this woman was 3 steps away from becoming the Red Hulk.
Needless to say, Black Friday was the biggest fiasco you'd ever seen. Untrained employees on registers making mistakes. Old employees leaving after their shift in their department and skipping the shifts on the registers. Lines circling the store and taking an hour plus to get to the cashiers themselves. Management running around like the sky is falling. It was glorious to watch in a way. Some men just want to watch the world burn I guess. Especially when those men make minimum wage.
Tl;DR- Can I interest you in a magazine subscription?
EDIT: Guys for the love of god please stop guessing what store, or hinting at the store name. We don't allow hat in the subs rules and I'm a Mod. We are going to remove all those comments so please knock it off!
Double Edit: Apparently this made it to r/all. Maybe it'll even make front page. But I'm going to take the time to wish everyone in America a Happy Thanksgiving. Take the time to spend with loved ones. Don't spend it shopping and making other people's holiday a living hell because you have to have that $3 toaster. Take a day to relax, and reflect. Oh and as a Commanders fan, I cant wait to watch them win Thursday!
Report
3points
#17 Over Worked On Black Friday, But This One Customer Made It All Worth It
I had to work 6:30pm-10am and then come back 6pm-10pm. At about 3am I was exhausted, over worked, and my brain had basically shut down. I checked out a woman who bought three Kindle Fires and we discussed my shift. At around 7pm, a woman stood in my line behind 3 others, and when my coworker opened her lane, she refused to go her line and said she was waiting for me. After waiting 15 minutes she finally got to me and begun explaining who she was (of course I didn't remember). She told me that I was helpful and how she appreciated it so early in the morning. She then pulled out a $15 Chipotle gift card and said it was for not only helping her, but for having to work such a bad shift. I just cried and said thank you as she told me I deserved it and walked away. Good people are still out there :)
3points
#18 Quick Black Friday Tale: Customer Expects Me To Be Telepathic
Hey guys. Just a quick story from Black Friday weekend, which went surprisingly ok overall, but this customer had me scratching my head.
I work at a clothing store in a mall. It's pretty common for people to call and ask over the phone if we have an item in their size, because they want to try an item on in-store rather than buy it from our website and hope it fits. It's also not unusual for me to be out of what they want, and for the customer to ask me to order it for them and have it shipped to the store. So you can imagine I started the following phone call thinking it was going to be routine:
Me: "Hi, thanks for calling [store] at [location], how may I help you?"
Customer [C]: "Yes, I'd like to know if you have [item] in stock in a size 3XL."
Me: "I'm sorry, I'm afraid we're out of that item in 3XL at the moment, if you'd like I can order it for you and have it shipped here, or to your home."
C: "I want to try it on. Can you ship it to your store?"
Me: "Absolutely. Let me go ahead and put in that order for you." [I put in the order on the computer and get ready to hit send] "Ok, sir, I just need your name and number and I'll give you a call as soon as your order is in."
C: "No."
Me: "I'm sorry?"
C: "You can have my name but you can't have my number."
Me: "Sir, in order to..."
C: "I don't give out my phone number! I don't need people calling me all the time!"
Me: "Sir, I shouldn't need to call more than once in order to..."
C: "I'm not giving it out!"
Me: [at this point I am biting my lip to resist the urge to ask the customer if he thinks I can communicate with him telepathically] "Sir. I cannot let you know when your order is here unless I can call you back. The computer will not even let me submit this order unless I put in a phone number. If there's a work number you'd rather use I can..."
C: "FINE! NEVER MIND THEN!" [hangs up]
So yeah. That one was an interesting one.
I work at a clothing store in a mall. It's pretty common for people to call and ask over the phone if we have an item in their size, because they want to try an item on in-store rather than buy it from our website and hope it fits. It's also not unusual for me to be out of what they want, and for the customer to ask me to order it for them and have it shipped to the store. So you can imagine I started the following phone call thinking it was going to be routine:
Me: "Hi, thanks for calling [store] at [location], how may I help you?"
Customer [C]: "Yes, I'd like to know if you have [item] in stock in a size 3XL."
Me: "I'm sorry, I'm afraid we're out of that item in 3XL at the moment, if you'd like I can order it for you and have it shipped here, or to your home."
C: "I want to try it on. Can you ship it to your store?"
Me: "Absolutely. Let me go ahead and put in that order for you." [I put in the order on the computer and get ready to hit send] "Ok, sir, I just need your name and number and I'll give you a call as soon as your order is in."
C: "No."
Me: "I'm sorry?"
C: "You can have my name but you can't have my number."
Me: "Sir, in order to..."
C: "I don't give out my phone number! I don't need people calling me all the time!"
Me: "Sir, I shouldn't need to call more than once in order to..."
C: "I'm not giving it out!"
Me: [at this point I am biting my lip to resist the urge to ask the customer if he thinks I can communicate with him telepathically] "Sir. I cannot let you know when your order is here unless I can call you back. The computer will not even let me submit this order unless I put in a phone number. If there's a work number you'd rather use I can..."
C: "FINE! NEVER MIND THEN!" [hangs up]
So yeah. That one was an interesting one.
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3points
#19 Black Friday: Deli Kitchen Catches Fire, Customer Refuses To Leave Register Mid-Transaction Because "It Will Take Forever" To Get Her Groceries
I wanted to yell at her, "You know what'll take forever if that fire spreads? LOSING OUR LIVES! So... ha!"
I had suspended the sale and logged out of my system by the time the MOD and security came to the registers insisting that everyone moved outside NOW. Meanwhile the extremely loud fire alarms and blinking lights had been going on for at least five minutes.
We all exited and the angry customer stomped away to her car as the fire engine pulled up. The firefighters had everything under control in less than twenty minutes and we were able to return to work.
A few customers came back for their groceries and were really nice and understanding.
Needs-groceries-more-than-safety woman left and didn't come back. I wasn't too sad about that.
I had suspended the sale and logged out of my system by the time the MOD and security came to the registers insisting that everyone moved outside NOW. Meanwhile the extremely loud fire alarms and blinking lights had been going on for at least five minutes.
We all exited and the angry customer stomped away to her car as the fire engine pulled up. The firefighters had everything under control in less than twenty minutes and we were able to return to work.
A few customers came back for their groceries and were really nice and understanding.
Needs-groceries-more-than-safety woman left and didn't come back. I wasn't too sad about that.
3points
#20 I Can Hit You With My Cart! Then Tastes My Hit Of Karma. Black Friday At Walmart
EG - Entitled Guy
W - Wife of EG
T - My Aunt
Me - A whale okay its me
So in 2017 I went to Black Friday at Walmart, you know how it is, it's busy. So I was shopping with my T, mom, and me. My mom isn't apart of the story. My T works at the Walmart where I shop. When I was looking in the toy aisles for a particular doll for my collection and this is what happens. A man who looks around his early 40's comes down the aisle and hits me which causes me to lose balance and my back hits the hard floor. I have back problems and balance issues from spraining my ankle multiple times. So I groaned in pain from the hit in the back. This is how the conversation goes.
Me - "Uh sir you just came down and rammed me in the back."
EG - "So I don't care, you minors need to watch your elders."
Me - "I'm 13 and yes I may be a minor but you aren't entitled to mistreating minors."
EG - "Get out of here kid I'm looking for gifts for my twins."
Me - "I'll stand my ground and stay if I want."
EG - "GET OUT!" He screamed at me
I started to cry a bit since I have a fear of getting yelled at. My T finds me with my eyes clearly red. My T decided to do some work while also shopping. When I told my T she was angry but told me he should taste karma. T hands me a cart she was going to put away and told me to hit the guy in the back. So when I found the guy I started by slightly nudging the guy in the back.
EG - "Can you stop."
Me - "You did it to me so now you know how I feel."
The guy looked at me and noticed I was the girl he hit. Finally the lord and savior was his wife, W.
W - "Hunny why is this girl talking to you."
EG - "She hit me with her cart!"
Me - "M'am your husband hit me with the cart and told me I need to watch my elders."
His poor wife looked like this wasn't the first time this has happened before.
W - "I'm sorry for my husband's behavior."
W pulls her wallet out and hands me $30 as apology. Then the W and EG walk away while arguing.
W - Wife of EG
T - My Aunt
Me - A whale okay its me
So in 2017 I went to Black Friday at Walmart, you know how it is, it's busy. So I was shopping with my T, mom, and me. My mom isn't apart of the story. My T works at the Walmart where I shop. When I was looking in the toy aisles for a particular doll for my collection and this is what happens. A man who looks around his early 40's comes down the aisle and hits me which causes me to lose balance and my back hits the hard floor. I have back problems and balance issues from spraining my ankle multiple times. So I groaned in pain from the hit in the back. This is how the conversation goes.
Me - "Uh sir you just came down and rammed me in the back."
EG - "So I don't care, you minors need to watch your elders."
Me - "I'm 13 and yes I may be a minor but you aren't entitled to mistreating minors."
EG - "Get out of here kid I'm looking for gifts for my twins."
Me - "I'll stand my ground and stay if I want."
EG - "GET OUT!" He screamed at me
I started to cry a bit since I have a fear of getting yelled at. My T finds me with my eyes clearly red. My T decided to do some work while also shopping. When I told my T she was angry but told me he should taste karma. T hands me a cart she was going to put away and told me to hit the guy in the back. So when I found the guy I started by slightly nudging the guy in the back.
EG - "Can you stop."
Me - "You did it to me so now you know how I feel."
The guy looked at me and noticed I was the girl he hit. Finally the lord and savior was his wife, W.
W - "Hunny why is this girl talking to you."
EG - "She hit me with her cart!"
Me - "M'am your husband hit me with the cart and told me I need to watch my elders."
His poor wife looked like this wasn't the first time this has happened before.
W - "I'm sorry for my husband's behavior."
W pulls her wallet out and hands me $30 as apology. Then the W and EG walk away while arguing.
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3points
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile