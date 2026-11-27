I entered and was sponsored to go to a Xmas gift event to get a some gifts for my kids. Already off the bat, something was fishy. The lady who ran it was supposed to call each person who entered to confirm they were selected. Several people, myself included, either got the call the morning of the event or didn't get a call at all.



Me and a few of the other parents who arrived early were told to not form a line until 1pm to make it fair for everyone. We asked how it's fair and they shrugged and told us the lady who ran the event told them to tell us that. I didn't know then, but I found out later that I was very lucky to get a spot near the front.



At 1 pm, we formed a line and had to wait for an hour before the event started. I was not smart enough to being a chair, but I'm glad others were. At least they got to sit, some of them being elderly people helping their children to get gifts for their grand children.



Once we finally started, they were letting in families 3 at a time, which was understandable. They check a list to make sure you're one of those who signed up for the event and check how many kids you have, their agesetc., By the time I got through the vetting process, the volunteer helping me took me to get stocking stuffers first. The person organizing the stocking stuffers told me that I could get three items per stocking. As I was picking them out, someone came in and said that they were limiting it two stocking stuffers. Then another person walked up and said it was limited to one. This honestly felt like micromanaging. But I just sighed and followed the rules. I picked one stocking stuffer for each of my kids and moved on.



We were allowed to pick eight gifts for each kid. I got my daughter some small Lego sets, a squishmellow, and a sonic the hedgehog build set. She's a pre-teen tomboy and loves building things.



I got my son some stimming toys, a spiderman, a nebula night light, a squishmellow and a tub of army men. He's 3 and has autism.



I went outside to show volunteers what I got so they could count them and make sure I didn't take more than what I was aloud. The lady running the event looked at my daughters gifts and saw the sonic toy. She started holding it, acting like it wasn't aloud to be picked, but one of the volunteers showed that it was already documented as given, so she handed it back to me begrudgingly. I told them that if this toy wasn't aloud that I'd pick another one. But the volunteer said it was fine, that it just counted as a big toy and I could get one big toy per child. I could get a big toy for my son, but there wasn't really anything they had that he would be interested in, so I said that what I already had was fine.



Hours after I left, I found out that a riot happened at the event. The lady running it was argumentative with her volunteers, blamed them for everything going wrong. Half of the parents in line didn't even get toys for their kids. The cops were called. The event was ruined. They way it was described honestly reminded me of a mid-2000s black Friday sale. I'm just glad that I was able to get my kids some gifts and hoped no one got hurt. But still.



I saw one of the volunteers the next day at the grocery store and she told me how the lady running the event kept hiding toys for certain people. That people who weren't on the list just showed up and tried to help themselves to toys and the woman running the event just let them in.



The volunteer then explained that the woman running the event had begged for volunteers and begged for the place holding the event to help her organize it. This place is for veterans and they love helping their community, but this wasn't the first time they worked with this lady and they didn't want to do it this year. But they decided to for the sake of helping kids get gift. After this though, they're considering black listing her.



Here's hoping everyone has a safe and happy holiday. Be careful with what events you go to.