Every year, the beauty aisle turns into a battlefield the second Black Friday starts. The serum your favorite creator swears by is suddenly half price, and the mascara everyone keeps recommending has a countdown timer stuck to it. The palette you have been eyeing since August is down to its last six units, and somebody in your group chat has already bought two. Trending products sell out fast, and once a viral favorite disappears, it can take months to come back.
We rounded up beauty deals that are popular right now and discounted enough to justify a very quick trip to the checkout. Prices shift by the hour, so grab the full-size versions of your favorites before they bounce back to normal. Your future self, glowing on in the morning, will be thrilled.
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#1 The Olaplex Wash & Shine Hair Kit Comes With Its Secret Formula Bonding Oil, Which Is The Real Magic Sauce To Getting Your Hair Less Frizzy. Finally!
Review: "I’ve been using the Olaplex Wash and Shine Hair Kit (No. 4, 5, and 7) for a few weeks now, and I can honestly say it lives up to the hype. My hair was feeling dry, frizzy, and a bit damaged from heat styling, but this set made a big difference." - Yesika Ochoa Blanco
#2 Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Face Serum Is Worth More Than It's Weight In Gold, So Black Friday Is The Time To Save Big On This Skincare Big Hitter
Review: "I have been using this product for 40 years I’m 79 years old and people think that I am 20 years younger and it’s the only thing I used for years I have recently added some other products, but I still go back to that one makes your face very hydrated. I love it. I would definitely recommend it." - capnotto
#3 Kiehl's Face Cream Is So Good, You Won't Want To Mess With Tiny Jars. Their 4.2 Ounce Jar Will Feel Like It Lasts Forever
Review: "Satisfy with the product, have been using for more than 10 years. Usually have very dry and sensitive skin, this moisturizer really takes care of my problem. Less wrinkles for my age (79)." - Wanida
#4 The IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Gives You That Filtered Look Without Weighting Down Your Skin
Review: "First time user of this foundation and I’m obsessed.
I have acne, dark spots. Starting to get fine lines, and this foundation has checked every box for me . I will say the shades are off. For example I bought shade light and it matches me after I self tan. The shade light is more like a medium imo. But it goes on smooth and has a luminous finish." - Hannah
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#5 There Is Nothing Slow About The Way COSRX Snail Mucin Works. It Is The Hottest Thing From The Korean Skincare World
Review: "This hasn’t broken me out, isn’t greasy, doesn’t feel heavy, and hydrates through the day. I throw it on before sunscreen in the morning, and apply before heavier stuff at night.There’s no scent, and the pump applicator is great. I’ve repurchased three times now—I really couldn’t think of anything bad to say." - srg
#6 The Chi Spin N Curl Tool Cuts Your Styling Time In Half Along With It's Own Price Tag
Review: "Very happy with this tool. I'm not an expert with a curling iron and this is extremely easy to use. I was able to use it on both of my daughters' hair and my own for a recent wedding. My hair is long and hardly holds a curl and I still had a fair amount by the end of the night. Definitely recommend." - Kirsten
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#7 If You Simply Can't Decide Which Sol De Janeiro Scent Is Your Signature, Why Not Try Them All In This Combo Set
Review: "First time ordering the soul de Janeiro mini collection and I got to say the fragrance is very delight. I absolutely love this mini fragrance collection! The sense smells amazing, each with its own unique, warm, and delicious fragrance. I love having different options depending on my mood or occasion. The mini size are perfect for carrying in my purse, traveling, or keeping in my car. The fragrances smell wonderful and makes me feel fresh and confident throughout the day. Such a cute collection and a great way to enjoy different scents. Definitely worth it!" - Olguita Mejias
#8 Beauty Of Joseon Revive Eye Serum Is Another Miracle Worker From Korea That Has Retinal Niacinamide To Help With Correction For Puffy Eye Bags, Fine Lines, Dark Circles, Wrinkles
Review: "I really like how this eye serum feels on my skin. It feels smooth, lightweight, and very comfortable to apply. It doesn’t feel heavy or sticky, which I really appreciate. So far, I really enjoy using it and love how it feels around my eyes. Definitely a nice addition to my skincare routine." - Mariana
#9 Truskin Serum Has Plenty Of Benefits, But Always Remember That Sunscreen Works Even Better With Some Vitamin C As A Base Layer
Review: "I’ve been using this product on my sensitive skin for over a year now. It’s become a staple in my morning routine followed by Cerave lightweight moisturizer sunscreen combo. Feels weightless and doesn’t cause irritation, is gentle but effective. I finally feel like I found my non-irritating skin care routine that I don’t have to think about. Also, this product is marked at half price regularly, so take advantage. I’ve never paid full price." - Andrea
#10 Give Your Hair A Little Breather From All The Intense Heat And Chemical Punishment And Give It A Light Pravana Intense Therapy Leave-In Conditioner Spray Treatment & Detangler Spray
Review: "This was more than expected. It smells really good without being overpowering and is very lightweight in my fine hair. It makes my hair super manageable and leaves it untangled locking moisture in & doesn’t weigh it down. I will be using this product in place of my old brand since it’s also more affordable and works wonderfully!" - COCO
#11 Thinning Hair Is Enough To Send Someone Into A Full-Blown Panic. The Calming Scent Of The Routine Wellness Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner Will Bring You Back Down To Earth While The Shampoo Does It's Magic
Review: "I never review products, but this one is worth it. My hair was thinning so bad six months into being on a GLP1. I tried many things. I starting seeing less hair in the shower after a few weeks and after 3 months see a noticeable difference." - Mark Bourgeois
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#12 The Urban Decay Naked3 Soft Pink Eyeshadow Palette Is Bold Enough To Make A Statement But Subtle Enough For People Who Have No Clue What They Are Doing With Eye Makeup
Review: "Love, love, love this palette! Colors are beautiful and last all day!" - Kmarg
#13 With More Than 50,000 Reviews, It Is Pretty Clear That The Biodance Collagen Mask Is The One Miracle Cure We All Need To Try
Review: "I'm going to start this by saying I'm *really* not used to things just.... working.... as advertised. Especially when it comes to skincare. That said, after ONE USE I saw a noticeable difference in my skin. I've had notoriously aggravating combination skin my entire life- but this mask is the FIRST time anything has effectively evened that out." - Abby Malvestuto
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#14 No Official Word Yet On How Many Dentists Recommend Crest Whitening Strips, But With More Than 100k Reviews, We Are Pretty Sure It Is A Lot
Review: "I have used Crest 3D products forever and these are always a staple. I only use them once every few months, but they make a huge difference. I get told all the time how white my teeth are and people always ask me what I use. These are the secret. They do make my teeth sensitive for like a day or two, but nothing too uncomfortable. I don’t leave them on as long as the box says, I leave them for about 30 minutes." - Morgan Carpenter
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#15 Grace & Stella Undereye Patches Are An Excuse To Take A Moment For Yourself And Indulge In Some Self-Care
Review: "These eye patches are wonderful! They feel so luxurious when they are on! If im being 100% honest...Im not sure exactly what they do, but they are so fun to have around the house! The kids and I even play spa with them! They are cooling when put on and they have a lot of excess liquid in the packaging! I was so surprised as to how many you get in a pack as well. Such a great price! Highly recommended to use for every day use or for a fun family spa day at home!" - Miranda.S
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#16 Is That Extra Slice Of Thanksgiving Pie Showing Up On Your Chin? Mighty Patch Will Sort You Out Before The Weekend Is Over
Review: "I originally got these for blemishes, but honestly, the biggest benefit for me has been helping with skin picking. Having something covering the spots gives me a physical barrier and helps me stop myself from picking so my skin can actually heal. When I do have a real blemish, I’ve also noticed these can help improve it within a day or two. But I love that I can cover the spots without having to use makeup. When I look in the mirror, I’m not immediately noticing every little spot and feeling the urge to mess with it. They’ve genuinely helped me with picking, healing, and feeling more confident in my skin. I’ll definitely keep using them." - Ally
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#17 Medicube's Hyaluronic Acid Jelly Cream Will Keep You Feeling Plump And Hydrated
Review: "I have been using this product for quite a long time, and overall I am really happy with it. It has worked well for my skin. It has been consistent in terms of quality and quantity.
Overall, a good product that I am happy with!" - Nathan Bishop
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Louise PieterseCopywriterView profile