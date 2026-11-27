Every year, the beauty aisle turns into a battlefield the second Black Friday starts. The serum your favorite creator swears by is suddenly half price, and the mascara everyone keeps recommending has a countdown timer stuck to it. The palette you have been eyeing since August is down to its last six units, and somebody in your group chat has already bought two. Trending products sell out fast, and once a viral favorite disappears, it can take months to come back.

We rounded up beauty deals that are popular right now and discounted enough to justify a very quick trip to the checkout. Prices shift by the hour, so grab the full-size versions of your favorites before they bounce back to normal. Your future self, glowing on in the morning, will be thrilled.