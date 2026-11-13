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51 Wildly Creative Drink Presentations That Had Customers Wishing For Ordinary Glasses (New Pics)
Funny,FailsNOV 14, 2026

51 Wildly Creative Drink Presentations That Had Customers Wishing For Ordinary Glasses (New Pics)

Denis KrotovasMiracle Akinola
Denis Krotovas and Miracle Akinola
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There's a very fine line between making a restaurant presentation memorable and making customers question how they're supposed to consume their order. A fancy garnish or unusual serving style can be fun, but some chefs seem determined to make getting a simple drink feel like an obstacle course.
That's why there's a corner of Reddit dedicated to calling out these questionable serving choices. The We Want Cups subreddit is where people share pictures of drinks served in all sorts of unconventional containers, usually accompanied by one very reasonable request: Can we please have a regular cup?
Pandas, some of these presentations might make you appreciate your ordinary kitchen glasses more than ever. The people behind these serving ideas certainly deserve credit for trying something different. But you might find yourself siding with customers who would rather skip the spectacle and enjoy their drinks. Scroll on and see what we mean!

#1 You Had To Drink Out Of The Bird's Backside

You Had To Drink Out Of The Bird's Backside
Missburr
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7points

#2 My Cocktail Came In A Blood Bag

My Cocktail Came In A Blood Bag
Stabbymctits
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6points

#3 Petri Dish Jello Shot At A Spooky Bar

Petri Dish Jello Shot At A Spooky Bar
yikeslana
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6points

Restaurants are always looking for ways to make their customers' experience a little more memorable. That means experimenting with the menu and getting creative with how food and drinks are presented.

A study found that innovative restaurant experiences could inspire customers and help create dining experiences they remember. After all, when several restaurants offer similar things, having something unusual about your service can help you stand out.

#4 Dollhouse And Monkey Head

Dollhouse And Monkey Head
CalmPanda5470
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6points

#5 This Creepy Vessel Included A Jelly Brain Garnish

This Creepy Vessel Included A Jelly Brain Garnish
EnvironmentalCry1962
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6points

#6 Life’s A Beach, So Drink Out Of A Shell?

Life’s A Beach, So Drink Out Of A Shell?
af-10
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6points

Presentation can influence how people perceive what they're about to eat or drink. Think about it: a beautifully arranged meal looks more appetizing before you've even taken your first bite.

In a study, diners were served the same meal arranged in two different ways. They reported enjoying the food more when it was presented more attractively. This helps explain why restaurants put so much thought into the appearance of their orders. Sometimes, a little attention to detail can make an otherwise ordinary meal feel more special.

#7 We Want Cups?

We Want Cups?
masticated_musings
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6points

#8 We Want Cups?

We Want Cups?
Nbednaz16
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6points

#9 Jagger, Gdańsk Poland

Jagger, Gdańsk Poland
padajj
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6points

Interestingly, the container itself can influence the drinking experience. Researchers tested how people perceived cola and sparkling water when served in different vessels, including a typical cola glass, a water glass, and a plastic bottle.

In the study, participants rated the cola as more pleasant and intense when served in its usual branded glass. So, while an unusual container might look interesting, there's something to be said for using the right glass for the right drink!

#10 My Fault For Ordering A Cocktail Called The Plant Pot

My Fault For Ordering A Cocktail Called The Plant Pot
JustTomYo
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5points

#11 In A Bag…

In A Bag…
idknemoar
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5points

#12 Cocktail I’ve Ordered

Cocktail I’ve Ordered
Justolliehere
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5points

Another reason restaurants experiment with presentation is that they know people love sharing a good dining experience online. A beautifully arranged meal or an unusual serving idea can make someone reach for their phone before they even take a bite.

Research found that a restaurant's distinctive design could encourage customers to share photos on Instagram, partly because it created positive feelings.

For businesses, this can be a useful way to get noticed without paying for every bit of advertising. One customer's photo can introduce an unusual restaurant experience to hundreds of other people.

#13 A Little Awkward To Pick Up

A Little Awkward To Pick Up
pickles4prez
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5points

#14 Apparently Op Wanted A Plate For The Cocktail

Apparently Op Wanted A Plate For The Cocktail
tyw7
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5points

#15 Drink Served In Barrel (Reposted)

Drink Served In Barrel (Reposted)
salamipope
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5points

A study of more than 1,000 people across four countries explored what makes food and drink experiences memorable while traveling.

The researchers found that people don't always remember just what they ordered; they may also remember the unusual place or experience that came with it. That could be why some restaurants are willing to experiment with serving ideas that customers might not encounter anywhere else.


#16 “Adult Drink Pouch” Or Milk Bag? You Decide

“Adult Drink Pouch” Or Milk Bag? You Decide
IntrovertedBumblebee
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4points

#17 A Cocktail In A Flower Pot

A Cocktail In A Flower Pot
joinmewiththedinosau
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4points

#18 Just Found This Sub And I Remembered The Time My Wife Had A Cocktail Where Half Of It Came In A Perfume Atomizer

Just Found This Sub And I Remembered The Time My Wife Had A Cocktail Where Half Of It Came In A Perfume Atomizer
Beezneez86
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4points

However, being different doesn't automatically make something a good idea. Some diners enjoy the novelty of an unusual presentation, but others would rather have a straightforward experience without having to figure out how to hold their order.

So, what one person considers a fun dining experience might leave another wondering why their drink couldn't just arrive in a normal cup!

#19 I'll Allow It

I&#039;ll Allow It
alexbgoode84
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4points

#20 My Coffee Cup Is Edible

My Coffee Cup Is Edible
Stamferd
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4points
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Denis Krotovas
Denis KrotovasBoredPanda Staff