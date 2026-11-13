51 Wildly Creative Drink Presentations That Had Customers Wishing For Ordinary Glasses (New Pics)

#1 You Had To Drink Out Of The Bird's Backside
#2 My Cocktail Came In A Blood Bag
#3 Petri Dish Jello Shot At A Spooky Bar
Restaurants are always looking for ways to make their customers' experience a little more memorable. That means experimenting with the menu and getting creative with how food and drinks are presented.
A study found that innovative restaurant experiences could inspire customers and help create dining experiences they remember. After all, when several restaurants offer similar things, having something unusual about your service can help you stand out.
#4 Dollhouse And Monkey Head
#5 This Creepy Vessel Included A Jelly Brain Garnish
#6 Life’s A Beach, So Drink Out Of A Shell?
Presentation can influence how people perceive what they're about to eat or drink. Think about it: a beautifully arranged meal looks more appetizing before you've even taken your first bite.
In a study, diners were served the same meal arranged in two different ways. They reported enjoying the food more when it was presented more attractively. This helps explain why restaurants put so much thought into the appearance of their orders. Sometimes, a little attention to detail can make an otherwise ordinary meal feel more special.
#7 We Want Cups?
#8 We Want Cups?
#9 Jagger, Gdańsk Poland
Interestingly, the container itself can influence the drinking experience. Researchers tested how people perceived cola and sparkling water when served in different vessels, including a typical cola glass, a water glass, and a plastic bottle.
In the study, participants rated the cola as more pleasant and intense when served in its usual branded glass. So, while an unusual container might look interesting, there's something to be said for using the right glass for the right drink!
#10 My Fault For Ordering A Cocktail Called The Plant Pot
#11 In A Bag…
#12 Cocktail I’ve Ordered
Another reason restaurants experiment with presentation is that they know people love sharing a good dining experience online. A beautifully arranged meal or an unusual serving idea can make someone reach for their phone before they even take a bite.
Research found that a restaurant's distinctive design could encourage customers to share photos on Instagram, partly because it created positive feelings.
For businesses, this can be a useful way to get noticed without paying for every bit of advertising. One customer's photo can introduce an unusual restaurant experience to hundreds of other people.
#13 A Little Awkward To Pick Up
#14 Apparently Op Wanted A Plate For The Cocktail
#15 Drink Served In Barrel (Reposted)
A study of more than 1,000 people across four countries explored what makes food and drink experiences memorable while traveling.
The researchers found that people don't always remember just what they ordered; they may also remember the unusual place or experience that came with it. That could be why some restaurants are willing to experiment with serving ideas that customers might not encounter anywhere else.
#16 “Adult Drink Pouch” Or Milk Bag? You Decide
#17 A Cocktail In A Flower Pot
#18 Just Found This Sub And I Remembered The Time My Wife Had A Cocktail Where Half Of It Came In A Perfume Atomizer
However, being different doesn't automatically make something a good idea. Some diners enjoy the novelty of an unusual presentation, but others would rather have a straightforward experience without having to figure out how to hold their order.
So, what one person considers a fun dining experience might leave another wondering why their drink couldn't just arrive in a normal cup!