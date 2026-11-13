51 Wildly Creative Drink Presentations That Had Customers Wishing For Ordinary Glasses (New Pics)

There's a very fine line between making a restaurant presentation memorable and making customers question how they're supposed to consume their order. A fancy garnish or unusual serving style can be fun, but some chefs seem determined to make getting a simple drink feel like an obstacle course.

That's why there's a corner of Reddit dedicated to calling out these questionable serving choices. The We Want Cups subreddit is where people share pictures of drinks served in all sorts of unconventional containers, usually accompanied by one very reasonable request: Can we please have a regular cup?