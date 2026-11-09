77 Fascinating And Weird Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

One crazy thing that happened in the past relates to the Voynich Manuscript, which researchers say is written in an indecipherable language that has left many cryptologists baffled. The mystery began in 1921, when a rare book dealer in London, Dr. Wilfred M. Voynich, started touring the United States, claiming he had an ancient manuscript that would startle scientists.

He said it contained black magic from the Middle Ages that was even more advanced than 20th-century magic. The manuscript also contained many intricate drawings of plants, herbs, planets, and more. What really stood out is the unknown language written on over 200 of its pages. Even World War II codebreaker Alan Turing and the FBI have tried to decipher the language, but they haven’t succeeded.