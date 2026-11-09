77 Fascinating And Weird Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

#1 A Mother And Her Son On Their Way To A Pride Walk, 1985
#2 A Man Experiences Irony As His Car, Laden With Used Tires, Has A Flat Tire, Houston, Texas, 1966
#3 A Family Out For A Ride In The UK, CA. 1930s
One crazy thing that happened in the past relates to the Voynich Manuscript, which researchers say is written in an indecipherable language that has left many cryptologists baffled. The mystery began in 1921, when a rare book dealer in London, Dr. Wilfred M. Voynich, started touring the United States, claiming he had an ancient manuscript that would startle scientists.
He said it contained black magic from the Middle Ages that was even more advanced than 20th-century magic. The manuscript also contained many intricate drawings of plants, herbs, planets, and more. What really stood out is the unknown language written on over 200 of its pages. Even World War II codebreaker Alan Turing and the FBI have tried to decipher the language, but they haven’t succeeded.
#4 A Picnic At The California Alligator Farm In The 1920s, Located In The Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Of Los Angeles Between 1907 And 1953
#5 British Actress Jessie Matthews Supporting An Enormous Headdress For The Revue 'Evergreen' (1934)
#6 Showgirl With A Stuffed Bird In A Cage On Her Hindquarters At The Latin Quarter Nightclub, New York, 1952
Practical jokes are always funny, but did you know that in 1835 the New York newspaper The Sun published 6 stories about life on the Moon? The National Air and Space Museum reports that this hoax spread so far and wide that many folks bought newspapers just to read the information and truly believed what they were told.
Folks were shocked that apparently there were “unicorns, two-legged beavers, and furry, winged humanoids that resembled bats,” all on our satellite’s surface. Luckily, the newspaper later clarified that it was a hoax, but folks seriously believed what they read.
#7 Rosalind Russell Riding Bicycle On The Set Of “The Trouble With Angels” (1966)
#8 Not Married But Willing To Be
#9 A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, CA. 1910s
With the world getting hotter every year because of global warming, it might seem bizarre to think of a time without any heat, but historyfacts mentions that in 1816, temperatures were freezing year-round. Even during the warmest months, folks were affected by bizarre weather and snowfall that made it feel like a year without summer.
What’s shocking is that scientists traced the cause to Mount Tambora in Indonesia, which erupted in April 1815. This phenomenon sent huge amounts of sulfur-rich material into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight and significantly cooling the Northern Hemisphere. Unfortunately, this led to food shortages and rising prices, which affected folks significantly.
#10 The Librarian At Lorain Ohio, Public Library Is Looking At The 50,000 Book Chaos After One Shelf Fell Over, The Rest Fell Like Dominoes, 1971
#11 This Classroom Celebrating Halloween In The '80s
#12 In 1954, The Traveler Could Install A Relief Bunk In His Car – An Aluminum Cot That Extends Above The Seats From Front To Rear
History is full of shocking events that most of us can’t even comprehend today, and one of them is the 1908 Tunguska explosion. In a remote part of central Siberia, something blew up with a force estimated to be equivalent to millions of tons of TNT. This explosion flattened nearly 500,000 acres of forest and injured many folks who were miles away.
Later, researchers discovered that an asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere and exploded several miles above the ground, causing an airburst that released enormous energy and left a crater in the region. Even though it's easier to explain this process in hindsight, at the time it was a truly terrifying mystery.
#13 In 1928, A Figure Known As The Ice Man Could Be Seen Delivering A 25-Pound Ice Block In Houston, Texas
#14 Martin Alan Feldman (July 8, 1934 – December 2, 1982) Was A British Actor, Comedian And Writer. He Was Known For His Prominent, Misaligned Eyes
#15 1969 Pontiac Catalina. Having A Wonderful Time
One day, the present moment we’re living in will also be part of history, and it’s up to us to decide whether we want to make it a fascinating story or a mysterious one. Clearly, it might be tough to match some of the posts on this list, but we can all try to create some interesting bits of history ourselves.
We’d love to hear which is your favorite story from the past and why. Do share your thoughts in the comments below.