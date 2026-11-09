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77 Fascinating And Weird Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t
History,CuriositiesNOV 9, 2026

77 Fascinating And Weird Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Viktorija StrelciunaiteBeverly Noronha
Viktorija Strelciunaite and Beverly Noronha
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History is a fascinating subject because it paints a picture of all the amazing, creepy, and shocking things that happened in the past. There is so much that most of us probably couldn’t even fathom, but by looking back at those bygone days, we can learn a lot.
That’s why we put together a list of some of the oddest historical things that actually happened but seem too far-fetched to be true. Even though they might seem bizarre, they offer plenty to learn.

#1 A Mother And Her Son On Their Way To A Pride Walk, 1985

A mother and son posing in matching pride t-shirts featured in bizarre old historical pictures.
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#2 A Man Experiences Irony As His Car, Laden With Used Tires, Has A Flat Tire, Houston, Texas, 1966

A man sitting beside a pickup truck overflowing with tires in these bizarre old historical pictures.
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#3 A Family Out For A Ride In The UK, CA. 1930s

A family riding a motorcycle with a toddler sitting in a wicker rear seat in bizarre old historical pictures.
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One crazy thing that happened in the past relates to the Voynich Manuscript, which researchers say is written in an indecipherable language that has left many cryptologists baffled. The mystery began in 1921, when a rare book dealer in London, Dr. Wilfred M. Voynich, started touring the United States, claiming he had an ancient manuscript that would startle scientists.

He said it contained black magic from the Middle Ages that was even more advanced than 20th-century magic. The manuscript also contained many intricate drawings of plants, herbs, planets, and more. What really stood out is the unknown language written on over 200 of its pages. Even World War II codebreaker Alan Turing and the FBI have tried to decipher the language, but they haven’t succeeded.

#4 A Picnic At The California Alligator Farm In The 1920s, Located In The Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Of Los Angeles Between 1907 And 1953

Women eating lunch at a floating table surrounded by alligators in bizarre old historical pictures.
The farm had 20 ponds for the trained alligators where patrons could mingle freely with them.
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#5 British Actress Jessie Matthews Supporting An Enormous Headdress For The Revue 'Evergreen' (1934)

A performer poses in a lavish, massive feathery headpiece for bizarre old historical pictures.
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#6 Showgirl With A Stuffed Bird In A Cage On Her Hindquarters At The Latin Quarter Nightclub, New York, 1952

Bizarre old historical pictures of a performer getting into a costume featuring an intricate birdcage bustle.
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Practical jokes are always funny, but did you know that in 1835 the New York newspaper The Sun published 6 stories about life on the Moon? The National Air and Space Museum reports that this hoax spread so far and wide that many folks bought newspapers just to read the information and truly believed what they were told.

Folks were shocked that apparently there were “unicorns, two-legged beavers, and furry, winged humanoids that resembled bats,” all on our satellite’s surface. Luckily, the newspaper later clarified that it was a hoax, but folks seriously believed what they read.

#7 Rosalind Russell Riding Bicycle On The Set Of “The Trouble With Angels” (1966)

A joyful nun playfully riding a bicycle in high heels, featured in bizarre old historical pictures.
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#8 Not Married But Willing To Be

Two young men holding a sign about marriage in bizarre old historical pictures.
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#9 A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, CA. 1910s

Bizarre old historical pictures show a cowboy posing in a chair with a small donkey on his lap.
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With the world getting hotter every year because of global warming, it might seem bizarre to think of a time without any heat, but historyfacts mentions that in 1816, temperatures were freezing year-round. Even during the warmest months, folks were affected by bizarre weather and snowfall that made it feel like a year without summer.

What’s shocking is that scientists traced the cause to Mount Tambora in Indonesia, which erupted in April 1815. This phenomenon sent huge amounts of sulfur-rich material into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight and significantly cooling the Northern Hemisphere. Unfortunately, this led to food shortages and rising prices, which affected folks significantly.

#10 The Librarian At Lorain Ohio, Public Library Is Looking At The 50,000 Book Chaos After One Shelf Fell Over, The Rest Fell Like Dominoes, 1971

Librarians inspecting collapsed bookshelves spilling hundreds of books in bizarre old historical pictures.
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#11 This Classroom Celebrating Halloween In The '80s

Children wearing eerie masks in a classroom setting captured in bizarre old historical pictures.
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#12 In 1954, The Traveler Could Install A Relief Bunk In His Car – An Aluminum Cot That Extends Above The Seats From Front To Rear

A man lying in a custom car hammock in one of these bizarre old historical pictures.
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History is full of shocking events that most of us can’t even comprehend today, and one of them is the 1908 Tunguska explosion. In a remote part of central Siberia, something blew up with a force estimated to be equivalent to millions of tons of TNT. This explosion flattened nearly 500,000 acres of forest and injured many folks who were miles away.

Later, researchers discovered that an asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere and exploded several miles above the ground, causing an airburst that released enormous energy and left a crater in the region. Even though it's easier to explain this process in hindsight, at the time it was a truly terrifying mystery.

#13 In 1928, A Figure Known As The Ice Man Could Be Seen Delivering A 25-Pound Ice Block In Houston, Texas

An iceman in boots and hat holding ice tongs, an example of bizarre old historical pictures.
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#14 Martin Alan Feldman (July 8, 1934 – December 2, 1982) Was A British Actor, Comedian And Writer. He Was Known For His Prominent, Misaligned Eyes

A man wearing a bowler hat with bulging eyes, captured in bizarre old historical pictures.
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#15 1969 Pontiac Catalina. Having A Wonderful Time

A couple posing casually next to an overturned car on the side of the road, captured in bizarre old historical pictures.
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One day, the present moment we’re living in will also be part of history, and it’s up to us to decide whether we want to make it a fascinating story or a mysterious one. Clearly, it might be tough to match some of the posts on this list, but we can all try to create some interesting bits of history ourselves.

We’d love to hear which is your favorite story from the past and why. Do share your thoughts in the comments below.

#16 Boo-Koo Hamburger Stand In Harlingen, Texas. Burgers 5 Cents, Chili A Dime, Breakfast Two Bits, The 7up Is Real. (Photo By Russell Lee. February 1939)

People sitting on bar stools eating at a diner in one of these bizarre old historical pictures.
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#17 View Of A Lineman Working On Power Or Telephone Lines At An Intersection In Pratt, Kansas, 1911

A telephone pole heavily covered in tangled wires in a city street, seen in bizarre old historical pictures.
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#18 Masked Spectators Pose With Dalmatian Dogs After A Screening Of Walt Disney’s One Hundred And One Dalmatians On The Champs-Elysees In Paris On December 14, 1961

Bizarre old historical pictures display a crowd of people wearing dalmatian dog masks alongside real dalmatians.
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#19 Women Dressed In Black Capes And Tall, Pointed Hats, Enjoying Tea Outdoors, Around 1920

Bizarre old historical pictures capture women wearing tall pointed hats gathered around a table drinking tea.
Despite their appearance, which strongly resembles the popular image of witches, they were not a coven. They were the members of the Holy and Undivided Trinity of Castle Rising, an almshouse charity located in Castle Rising, Norfolk, England.
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#20 A Woman From Bagnara Carrying A Swordfish On Her Head Calabria, Italy, 1945

A woman balancing a large swordfish on her head, featured in bizarre old historical pictures.
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Viktorija Strelciunaite
Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda Staff