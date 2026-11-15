80 Bizarre Charity Shop Finds That Made People Wonder Who Would Buy Them (New Pics)

#1 British Heart Foundation - Hemel Hempstead
#2 Today's Find At The Amazing Mill Markets In Geelong
#3 I Nearly Bought This Old Lady With Cats Knitting From Sight On Portobello Road, But Thought It Was A Bit Tacky,yours For £3.50!
We often talk about how many people thrift, how much stuff ends up in thrift stores, and how much our throwing away of clothes, trinkets, and other items contributes to the global waste epidemic. This time, let’s focus on how many donations charity shops get, how much they’re worth on average, and how high-value items are not as rare as we may think.
Back when we were less waste-conscious as a society, we’d just throw out unnecessary clothes, utensils, tools, and even home decor items. Nowadays, we look for ways to give them a new life. In 2024, the UK homelessness charity Shelter found that eight in 10 Britons regularly donate to charity shops. 20% said they do it every three months, another 20% claim to donate twice a year. Only 15% donated once a month or more frequently.
#4 What A Beauty! Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, Hitchin
#5 Send Help I’m Scared And Confused Alabaré Charity Shop, Salisbury
#6 Grandma?
Although Gen Z is the biggest part of the population who shop in charity shops and thrift stores worldwide, older adults are more likely to donate. Shelter found that the most frequent donors were aged 55 and up, and that younger folks were much more likely to get rid of their unwanted or unused items through online reselling platforms like Vinted, eBay, Depop and Facebook Marketplace.
Nevertheless, brick-and-mortar charity shops are not going extinct any time soon, as only four in 10 Britons say they prefer thrifting online. Many also see charity shops as the easier route: they prefer to go to their local one and get rid of unwanted items all at once. Others are motivated by the cause to which a particular shop is dedicated and how closely it aligns with their values.
#7 Fashion At Its Best Dove House Hessle Road Hull
#8 'cos Nothing Says Christmas Like A Rainbow Puking T-Rex And Pizza Flying Cats - Ymca, Ripon
#9 Scary Clowns In Headway, Cheadle. 1 Messing With A Rabbit, Another Pulling Teeth. I Didn't Bother Looking Too Closely At The Rest. And £10 Each!!
When we think of one-of-a-kind items in charity shops, we often think about bizarre, odd and hilarious trinkets. However, some charity shops have seen some really exclusive items over the years. For example, in 2023, one of the British Heart Foundation shops in Sutton Coldfield got a rare pressing of The Beatles' The White Album. Only 10,000 copies of the vinyl exist in the entire world since it was a rare misprint, and although the shop originally priced it at £999, it was ultimately sold for £2,350.
#10 Complete And Utter Tat! So Naturally, They Came Home With Me... Children's Air Ambulance, Stony Stratford
#11 Salvation Army Kirkcaldy Yours For Only £2!
#12 Wasn't Tempted. The A World. Skelmersdale
Spokespeople for the BHF said that high-value donated items like these really help charity shops stay afloat and show that second-hand shops often have treasures people might not expect, including jewelry, designer clothing, rare books and records. In fact, a BHF charity shop in Hounslow, London, once received a £10,000-worth Cartier watch. The charity placed it on eBay after they checked its authenticity, and then sold it for £9,766.66.
#13 This Is Either Really Amazing Or Really Rubbish, I Can’t Decide…. Bhf, Rotherham
#14 Freddie Meercat Bhf, Romsey, Hampshire
#15 Real Donny Darko Vibes At The Sue Ryder Shop, Sunderland. If You Like Your Money Boxes To Look Terrifying And Have £20 To Spend This Is The One For You
More common items like clothes are, of course, priced more modestly. Womenswear usually costs an average of £5.21, and men’s — £6. And when a person walks into a charity shop, they usually spend around £7.51. So, while you may come upon a high-value treasure from time to time, you’re probably much more likely to find some one-of-a-kind trinket that doesn’t cost a fortune.
#16 Cute Bird Or Cute Fish You Decide I Picked This Up From Woodgreen Daventry And Thought What A Cute Bird, When I Took It To The Counter The Lady Said What A Cute Fish And Since Then I’ve Been Muddled
#17 Are There Any Manchester Utd Fans Who Would Like A Framed Picture Of A Weird Lazy Town Type Creature With Hands Down Their Shorts? What A Christmas Gift That Could Be! Barnado's Northampton
#18 Never Underestimate A Woman Who Listens To Cliff Richard… St Michael’s Hospice Shop, Harrogate
While physical charity shops seem to be holding their ground against online second-hand platforms, many of them are still closing down. For many of them, the costs are just too high. While many experts blame this on consumers’ changing shopping habits, second-hand seller Som Musleh, aka The Spotted Leopard on Vinted, told the BBC that inequality is the main driver behind charity shops closing.