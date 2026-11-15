80 Bizarre Charity Shop Finds That Made People Wonder Who Would Buy Them (New Pics)

We often talk about how many people thrift, how much stuff ends up in thrift stores, and how much our throwing away of clothes, trinkets, and other items contributes to the global waste epidemic. This time, let’s focus on how many donations charity shops get, how much they’re worth on average, and how high-value items are not as rare as we may think.

Back when we were less waste-conscious as a society, we’d just throw out unnecessary clothes, utensils, tools, and even home decor items. Nowadays, we look for ways to give them a new life. In 2024, the UK homelessness charity Shelter found that eight in 10 Britons regularly donate to charity shops. 20% said they do it every three months, another 20% claim to donate twice a year. Only 15% donated once a month or more frequently.