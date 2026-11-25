Billy Burke

6 ft 2 in (188 cm)

$3 million, 2026 est.

American

November 25, 1966

Bellingham, Washington, US

60 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Billy Burke?



Billy Burke is a seasoned American actor recognized for his calm intensity and grounded screen presence. Across a career spanning decades, he has delivered memorable performances in high-profile television dramas and major Hollywood feature films.





He captured instant global recognition portraying police chief Charlie Swan in the worldwide hit movie Twilight. His protective character earned widespread fan affection, establishing him as an enduring screen favorite.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Bellingham, Washington, Billy Burke discovered music early while singing in local bands. He embraced performing during his teenage years, developing a strong creative passion that would shape his artistic path.





He later attended Sehome High School before studying drama at Western Washington University. Performing in Seattle theater productions sharpened his acting craft and eventually prompted a life-changing move to Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships



Over the past two decades, Billy Burke maintained several high-profile relationships within the entertainment industry. He was married to actress Pollyanna Rose and previously dated actress Neve Campbell.





The actor shares one daughter, Bluesy LaRue Burke, with Rose, with whom he co-parents following their divorce. He has since kept his personal life out of the public spotlight.

Career Highlights



Billy Burke established himself as a versatile leading man with his standout role as Charlie Swan in the Twilight franchise. He further solidified his television prominence starring in science-fiction series Revolution and the drama Fire Country.





Beyond film franchises, Burke delivered memorable guest and recurring roles in hit television series like 24 and Gilmore Girls. He also starred in feature thrillers including Lights Out and Fracture, demonstrating remarkable range across genres.

Signature Quote



“I’ve always felt that if you do the work and stay true to the character, the audience will follow you anywhere.”