American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is no stranger to controversy. Even a comment she made a few years ago still sparks heated online debates today.

In late 2023, a single section of a much larger Variety interview went viral online and was frequently stripped of its wider context. In it, Eilish argued that men don’t come under criticism for their bodies simply because “girls are nice.”

While the internet has already spent plenty of time arguing over her take, the double standards around beauty never truly go out of style. Here is a look back at what Eilish actually said and why it’s important to remember that there are always two sides to the coin.

Billie Eilish claimed men don’t get body-shamed because “girls are nice”

The singer opened up about growing up under constant scrutiny

The conversation was never just about one opinion that quickly went viral. It covered music, her life, and what it was like growing up under public scrutiny as a child artist.

“Being a woman is just such a war, forever. Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It’s really unfair,” Billie Eilish told Variety’s Katcy Stephan in 2023. Stephan visited Eilish at home for a wide-ranging chat and found that the multiple-time Grammy and Oscar winner was “down to earth.”

Having found fame at 13, Eilish looked back on the “weird and upsetting” attention she got as a kid. People picked apart her love life, looks, and outfits, and some even accused her of wild conspiracy theories.

From there, the talk moved to her songs, her mixed feelings about womanhood, and the growing focus on her changing body. That path led to the moment she called out body-shaming double standards.

Years of hiding behind loose layers boiled over into one viral rant

In the interview, Billie Eilish recalled the huge fuss when she first wore a tank top out in public at 16 — and spoke about the heavy media attention she gets whenever she swaps her usual oversized outfits for tighter or more revealing clothes.

She also opened up about why she chose to wear baggy clothes in public for so long. “I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it.”

That memory set her off into a full rant. “Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice… we see people for who they are.”

While oversized styles are still her go-to, Eilish now feels comfortable mixing in more fitted outfits too.

The internet didn’t waste any time bringing up old receipts to challenge her take

Once the particular quote spread, plenty of people on social media pushed back and called her “tone deaf.”

Some people claimed Eilish had once mocked women who date “ugly men” and had said unattractive guys deserve nothing — referring to a 2019 interview clip.

Over the years, commenters under that video have pointed out the double standard. They argued it looks hypocritical to judge how others look after speaking so loudly about getting judged herself.

Many people also pointed out that even though women were more likely to receive criticism, it was still wrong to suggest men didn’t receive any.

Growing up in the spotlight comes with its own challenges

Many people felt her point made sense given how she grew up in the spotlight. Being stared at and picked apart since her teens shapes how anyone sees the world.

She has long urged people to accept normal, everyday bodies.

Fans also noted that she was venting out of frustration, not writing a textbook on gender norms. To them, it sounded like a young woman tired of feeling watched at every step.

Many others related to the stress of growing up with cameras pointed at their bodies. Even when they disagreed with her exact words, they understood where the anger came from.

The playing field still isn’t level when it comes to public scrutiny

Plenty of studies show that body shaming can hurt mental health and lead to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem — regardless of gender. Still, some research has found that women face heavier weight stigma than men, sometimes even at lower weight levels.

Thinness standards pushed by diet trends and fashion help explain why women often face steeper judgment.

“Middle-aged women emphasize that their appearance is more often evaluated than the appearance of men, which is why they try to maintain a young look. In the case of men, age is not a factor that could disqualify them in any area, including appearance,” says sociologist Dr. Julita Czernecka of the University of Lodz.

The gender gap shows up in celebrity culture, too, where weight-loss drugs, and cosmetic tweaks are talked about far more often around women.

Men aren’t immune to unrealistic beauty standards

Body shaming toward men is getting harder to ignore, from obsession over sharp jawlines to jokes about height or build.

Many people also argue that a big share of male body pressure comes from men themselves. You see it in gym culture jokes about lifting for other guys, or online talk claiming men chase muscle for male approval. Even so, men’s body struggles get talked about less openly.

The backlash against Eilish’s rant shows that a lot of men go through similar pains when it comes to insecurity, self-doubt, and unfair beauty standards.

Regardless of gender, both men and women deal with unfair pressure

The real goal for everyone is to break free from those rules instead of letting them define our worth.

Even when mocking someone’s appearance feels normal online, you never have to accept it or join in. A good rule of thumb is simple: don’t say something about someone else’s body that you wouldn’t want said about yours.

At the end of the day, women clearly face a unique and heavy kind of scrutiny, while men deal with their own quiet struggles that are just as real. Both conversations matter, and they work best when we give each one space on its own rather than turning them into a contest.

Celebrities also shouldn’t lose sight of what others go through — because with millions listening, their words carry a lot of weight.

Here's a video that breaks down the controversy following Billie Eilish's comments:

People on the internet had a lot of things to say about her rant