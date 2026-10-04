Bill Fagerbakke

October 4, 1957

Fontana, California, US

69 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Bill Fagerbakke?



Bill Fagerbakke is an American actor best known for his lovable, physically imposing characters. His signature voice work has captivated viewers of all ages for decades. This unique talent helped him transition from college athletics into a prolific entertainment career.





He first achieved widespread fame playing the lovable, slow-witted assistant coach Dauber Dybinski on the hit comedy series Coach, a memorable and endearing role that lasted for nine highly successful seasons on network television broadcasting.

Early Life and Education



Born in Fontana, California, Fagerbakke moved to Rupert, Idaho, during his childhood. He grew up playing multiple sports and graduated from Minico High School, where his athletic talent earned him several college football scholarship offers.





Enrolling at the University of Idaho, the tall athlete played as a defensive lineman. After a severe knee injury ended his sports career, he turned toward theater arts, debuting in a campus production of Godspell before later pursuing graduate school in Texas.

Notable Relationships



A long-term marriage to actress Catherine McClenahan defined his romantic history for over two decades. The couple married in 1989 and spent many years raising their family in Los Angeles before eventually filing for legal separation.





Fagerbakke shares two daughters, Hannah and Carson, with McClenahan, with whom he has co-parented since their split. He remains dedicated to his close family and enjoys spending quality time with his grandchild in Southern California.

Career Highlights



The beloved animated series SpongeBob SquarePants became Fagerbakke’s most iconic career milestone. He has voiced Patrick Star for over two decades, helping the franchise generate billions of dollars in global revenue while securing multiple award nominations.





Beyond animation, live-action roles expanded his industry footprint. He secured a memorable recurring role in How I Met Your Mother and joined a holiday sports broadcast to provide live commentary as his famous starfish character.

Signature Quote



“Your basic physical makeup does influence the parts you are offered. If you are big, they cast you either dumb or tough, although there are exceptions.”