Guy Lies About Paying $3,400 For Parents' Anniversary Trip, Brother’s Wife Plans To Show The Receipts

Wedding anniversaries are a big deal, especially these days when almost half of them end in divorce. Data shows that the average marriage lasts 13 years in the U.S. and the UK, so going past 20 years is a feat in itself.
These parents were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary, and the sons decided to surprise them with a trip to a beachfront rental. A slight miscommunication happened, though: one brother forgot to include the $3,400 cost.
That didn’t stop him from taking the credit and basking in his parents’ praise. His brother’s wife, however, wasn’t about to sit back and let him lie to everyone, so she sought online advice on whether it would be fair to expose him like that.
A couple of brothers planned a sweet anniversary vacation for their parents’ 40th wedding anniversary
However, one brother didn’t pay his half, yet still took the credit
Some commenters advised the couple to be petty, others cautioned them not to ruin the sibling relationship and get their parents caught in the middle of the drama
Exhausted by family or in-law drama like this one? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic relatives, parenting styles, and personal boundaries.
Erika SaikovskytėPhoto EditorView profile