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62 Republican Crash Outs That People Just Had To Shame Online
WorldNOV 13, 2026

62 Republican Crash Outs That People Just Had To Shame Online

Justinas KeturkaNikita Manot
Justinas Keturka and Nikita Manot
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Elections are pretty simple when it comes to results. One side wins, and the other loses. But we all know that people don't always take defeat well, especially when politics is involved. And with social media around, there's no shortage of arguments, angry posts, and reactions for everyone to see.
The 2026 US midterm elections were no different. Democrats won control of both the House and Senate, giving their supporters plenty to celebrate. Meanwhile, some disappointed Republicans took to social media to share exactly how they felt about the results. And let's just say, not everyone was taking the news calmly.
Today, we've gathered a collection of some of the most dramatic Republican reactions making the rounds online. From angry posts to bold claims, these reactions show just how emotional election night can get. Keep scrolling to see how people responded to the results!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A screenshot of Jesse Watters on news television, representing Republican crash outs discussed online.
1goodtern
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5points

#2 The Maga Meltdowns Have Been Delicious

A social media conversation about voting in red versus blue states, showcasing Republican crash outs online.
jonnismizzle
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5points

#3 Even Trump's Proving Maga Is Useless

A screenshot of a Donald Trump tweet questioning election results, exemplifying Republican crash outs shared online.
jonnismizzle
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5points

The United States held its 2026 midterm elections on November 3, and the results brought some major changes to American politics. Unlike presidential elections, midterms happen halfway through a president's four-year term.

Americans vote for members of Congress, governors, and other state and local officials. And although the president isn't on the ballot, these elections can make a big difference in how much they're able to get done in office.

#4

A social media post detailing a family reaction highlighting Republican crash outs.
Biancaaxi
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5points

#5

A screenshot of a comment about news anchors having Republican crash outs on television.
AlanAlanStanwick1986
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5points

#6 Oh No, America Is Doomed Because Republicans Lost!!

Tweet expressing Republican crash outs over American election outcomes.
jazz_tv-
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5points

This year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats were up for election. The stakes were particularly high because Republicans controlled both chambers before the vote. That meant President Donald Trump had the advantage of working with lawmakers from his own party. However, that was about to change. Voters handed Democrats major victories, giving them control of both the House and Senate.

#7

A news clip of Ted Cruz commenting on politics, serving as an example of Republican crash outs online.
hemantmehta
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4points

#8

A social media post about FBI Director Kash Patel, highlighting Republican crash outs online.
jimstewartson
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4points

#9 Republicans Spreading Conspiracy Theories During Election Day

A post by Joey Mannarino alleging voter fraud, highlighting Republican crash outs shared by users.
MrDonMega
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4points

Some of the biggest surprises came from states where Republicans have traditionally done well. Take Texas, for example. James Talarico won the Senate race, becoming the first Democrat elected to the state's US Senate seat since 1988. Over in South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews also won a Senate seat. Both results caught people's attention because Republican candidates have dominated these states for years.

#10 Republicans Are Coming Up With Conspiracy Theories Why They Lost

A social media exchange reacting to conservative conspiracy theories, capturing Republican crash outs online.
MrDonMega
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4points

#11 Maga Can't Do Math

A social media post shaming a Republican crash out about math and election vote totals.
Playful_Leg7143
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4points

#12 During The Fifa World Cup 2026 Trophy Presentation, Donald Trump Seemingly Refused To Get Tf Out Of The Way When It Came Time For A Team Photo Op

Social media post highlighting a public Republican crash out moment at a sports trophy presentation.
AmoneyResists
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4points

Now, what made so many voters choose differently this time? Well, there wasn't just one reason. For many Americans, everyday expenses were a major concern. Groceries, housing, and other essentials have been putting pressure on household budgets. The Associated Press reported that concerns about the cost of living, among others, influenced voters. Of course, not everyone went to the polls with the same priorities.

#13

An online comment about political voting age complaints, highlighting Republican crash outs.
RotundCorgi
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4points

#14

A comment about workplace political conversations, depicting Republican crash outs.
Dreuh2001
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4points

#15

Online user comment about a quiet family chat during Republican crash outs over election results.
UncaringNonchalance
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4points

And the numbers show just how much changed. By November 11, Democrats had flipped 44 House seats and eight Senate seats, while Republicans had gained two House seats. That's quite a shift from the political situation before the election. Some races were still being counted, but Democrats had already secured enough seats to control Congress.

#16

A social media comment referencing Elon Musk as an example of Republican crash outs
unknown
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4points

#17 Maga Parents Meltdown Over Gop Political Ads Affecting Their Kids

Reddit post complaining about political advertising campaigns, representing Republican crash outs.
Realistic-Plant3957
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4points

#18 Trump Has A Meltdown Over The Midterm Election Results And Starts Ranting!

Truth Social post by Donald Trump exemplifying Republican crash outs claiming a hypothetical landslide win.
King_Vegito_52
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4points

So, what happens now? Well, Trump remains president, but getting certain policies approved could become harder. With Democrats controlling Congress, they'll have more say over proposed laws, government spending, and investigations.

That doesn't mean they'll be able to pass everything they want, either. Trump still has the power to veto legislation, so both parties may have to find ways to work together on certain issues.

#19 Maga Are Crying Because They Lost The Midterms

Online discussion thread detailing Republican crash outs and arguments in a Facebook group.
AccordingBumblebee24
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4points

#20 Maga Are Unhinged

Social media comment section featuring Republican crash outs and political arguments.
AccordingBumblebee24
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4points
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Justinas Keturka
Justinas KeturkaBoredPanda Staff