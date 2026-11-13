62 Republican Crash Outs That People Just Had To Shame Online

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#2 The Maga Meltdowns Have Been Delicious
#3 Even Trump's Proving Maga Is Useless
The United States held its 2026 midterm elections on November 3, and the results brought some major changes to American politics. Unlike presidential elections, midterms happen halfway through a president's four-year term.
Americans vote for members of Congress, governors, and other state and local officials. And although the president isn't on the ballot, these elections can make a big difference in how much they're able to get done in office.
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#6 Oh No, America Is Doomed Because Republicans Lost!!
This year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats were up for election. The stakes were particularly high because Republicans controlled both chambers before the vote. That meant President Donald Trump had the advantage of working with lawmakers from his own party. However, that was about to change. Voters handed Democrats major victories, giving them control of both the House and Senate.
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#9 Republicans Spreading Conspiracy Theories During Election Day
Some of the biggest surprises came from states where Republicans have traditionally done well. Take Texas, for example. James Talarico won the Senate race, becoming the first Democrat elected to the state's US Senate seat since 1988. Over in South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews also won a Senate seat. Both results caught people's attention because Republican candidates have dominated these states for years.
#10 Republicans Are Coming Up With Conspiracy Theories Why They Lost
#11 Maga Can't Do Math
#12 During The Fifa World Cup 2026 Trophy Presentation, Donald Trump Seemingly Refused To Get Tf Out Of The Way When It Came Time For A Team Photo Op
Now, what made so many voters choose differently this time? Well, there wasn't just one reason. For many Americans, everyday expenses were a major concern. Groceries, housing, and other essentials have been putting pressure on household budgets. The Associated Press reported that concerns about the cost of living, among others, influenced voters. Of course, not everyone went to the polls with the same priorities.
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And the numbers show just how much changed. By November 11, Democrats had flipped 44 House seats and eight Senate seats, while Republicans had gained two House seats. That's quite a shift from the political situation before the election. Some races were still being counted, but Democrats had already secured enough seats to control Congress.
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#17 Maga Parents Meltdown Over Gop Political Ads Affecting Their Kids
#18 Trump Has A Meltdown Over The Midterm Election Results And Starts Ranting!
So, what happens now? Well, Trump remains president, but getting certain policies approved could become harder. With Democrats controlling Congress, they'll have more say over proposed laws, government spending, and investigations.
That doesn't mean they'll be able to pass everything they want, either. Trump still has the power to veto legislation, so both parties may have to find ways to work together on certain issues.