#1
I was in the room when she found it. I casually said, "Oh, you must have brought it to bed and knocked it under the bed in your sleep." She with zero hesitation immediately responded, "I would never do that.":(
Edit for the people taking this a bit too seriously. I admitted I took it and we laugh about this whole thing. I obviously would have admitted it was me even if she had believed she lost it. I was just having fun. Good marriages are about having fun with each other.
#2
#3
It’s funny how we hide secrets from our loved ones, yet we can share things with strangers without hesitation. Of course, anonymity helps. But some secrets are almost laughable, and honestly, hiding them does no harm. For instance, someone mentions hiding some snacks from their partner.
On the other hand, one guy confessed that he hid from his girlfriend that he was homeless. Well, that’s on a whole different level and might even destroy a relationship. From affairs to real identities, there are many such destructive secrets. And it can be really unfair to the partner who is being completely honest about themselves.
#4
AFAIK I was able to keep that secret the entire time we were together, and it had no impact on our breakup. We broke up cause she was cheating on me... or rather, she had 7 men who thought they were her boyfriends, and 2 girlfriends, none of which knew about eachother until it all came crashing down when someone tagged her in a social media post and called her baby and we were all like "wait, what you doing with my girl??" at the same time.
#5
#6
To better understand what drives people to do this and the impact it can have, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor, for an interview. First, she noted that humans keep changing all the time, so we can never claim to know our partners completely.
But she also mentioned that people keep secrets for many reasons. For instance, when they are ashamed of what they did or a situation, they don’t want their partner to see them that way. They also might be scared of how their partner would judge them and whether they could handle harsh criticism, she added.
#7
There's a complete difference between telling your therapist things and telling your partner things.
Your therapist gets paid to listen to all the horrible traumas you've been carrying around in your head since you were three years old.
Your partner will leave you once they realize how fundamentally broken you really are.
#8
#9
My gf wasn't stupid. She noticed how my co-worker treated me the few times they met each other. But I told my gf that she must be imagining things, it's totally not even like that.
In fact, it was EXACTLY like that.
But I never pursued anything with the co-worker and I always denied it when my gf asked if I thought my co-worker was into me. The reason is because I loved my gf, never would've done anything to hurt her and never wanted her to worry about me cheating on her.
Postscript- About two years later, the gf cheated on me and we broke up. To this day, she still has no idea that I could've started something with my co-worker if I'd wanted to.
Prof. Lobo elaborated, “Avoidance is another big reason why people keep secrets. When they don’t want to have difficult conversations, they believe it’s better to suppress things and hide them from partners. Another thing could be that people have trust issues and they don’t feel like their partner is someone trustworthy.”
She believes this can be pretty problematic because this lack of trust can show up all the time, even in the small aspects of a relationship. That’s why it’s important to address it.
#10
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#12
My wife is quite hard on me when I make mistakes so I told her that “it just broke”.
After discussing the reasons, our expert noted how often people mistake secrecy for privacy. She emphasized that privacy is more about personal boundaries, which play a huge part in ensuring a person’s well-being. Everyone has a right to privacy, so they don’t have to share everything with the person they are with.
However, she explains that when something violates their partner’s trust, that’s when you know that the line has been crossed into secrecy. She also clarified that while privacy is healthy, secrecy isn’t; rather, it can be toxic and even hurtful for the partner.
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We also spoke with Prof. Lobo about how secrets can ruin relationships, and she described their impact on any couple. “Secrets can filter every conversation as you are trying to make sure you don’t slip and reveal something. This gives rise to more secrets. And guarded communication doesn’t feel genuine, which in turn, can affect intimacy,” she continued.
“Also, secrets can be heavy to carry, what with the guilt that can keep bothering some people. That’s when it starts to feel like a burden, and people might even end up disliking their partner for it. After all, it’s easy to blame others for the mess that we create on our own.”
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#18
Dated a guy for 5 months. He came clean telling me he was bi and always had issues with women in bed. He invited me to thanksgiving dinner (miraculously I had a hunch telling me not to go). When I told him he may not be attracted to women at all (after noticing a lot of things), he went silent and cried. Tried to contact me to tell me we should get back together. I politely declined.
Our expert also explained that secrets don’t just harm the other partner; the person keeping them feels the brunt, too. After all, hiding things can be pretty stressful, as the individual has to keep tabs on what they have said and done to protect themselves.
Also, she commented that chronic stress and the guilt from keeping secrets can show up in physical forms such as headaches, anxiety, or trouble falling asleep. She noted that holding back a part of yourself from “your person” can also make you feel empty.