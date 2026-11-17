So, currently single so this doesn't apply to any *current* partner, but biggest secret i *have( kept from a partner was that I was homeless. We were teens, and any time she wanted to go back to my place, I would claim that my parents were super strict. Id clean up as best I could, either with a real shower in a hotel if I could afford one that night, or a gas station bathroom. I was obviously broke as all hell, but I *was* working by this point, one of the working homeless. So I was able to do really cheap dates, like a picnic and stuff. We were teens and still enjoyed things like just, walking around the mall, and I never had to actually buy anything.



AFAIK I was able to keep that secret the entire time we were together, and it had no impact on our breakup. We broke up cause she was cheating on me... or rather, she had 7 men who thought they were her boyfriends, and 2 girlfriends, none of which knew about eachother until it all came crashing down when someone tagged her in a social media post and called her baby and we were all like "wait, what you doing with my girl??" at the same time.