#1
The United States of America has brought us loads of things: Hollywood blockbusters, awesome music, cool technology, and proof that action heroes can become governors while reality TV show hosts can pivot to president.
It seems that nothing is impossible in the land of milk and honey. Except, of course, being able to find good baked bread, efficient public transport, affordable healthcare, tasty bananas and other delights that are in abundance elsewhere in the world.
#2
#3
If you scroll through this list, you'll see that quite a few people mention trains, or the lack thereof. Interestingly, there was once a time when America was the world’s superpower in passenger trains. According to CNN, the country boasted a busy transcontinental network of 254,000 miles of tracks just over a century ago.
Nowadays, you might get a prize if or when you spot a passenger train. One reason is because of America's car-centric culture. “We created an environment in which it was difficult for railways to compete with the car,” says Yonah Freemark, the Urban Institute’s lead on the fair housing, land use and transportation practice area.
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#5
My wife grew up in Africa and she agrees too.
#6
Freemark adds that the United States wasn't the only country to encourage highway travel back in the day.
“The difference between the US and other countries is that the US essentially allowed the private passenger rail companies to slowly disappear into irrelevance,” he explained. The good news is that the country is trying to revive railway travel. But with Americans so accustomed to traveling by cars and planes, it might not be an easy task.
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#9
In London they have Indian food in the prepared food section of grocery stores that is ready to take home and pop in the microwave.
In Japan they have washlet toilets everywhere.
In Zurich they have water fountains all over the city and the water is safe and delicious.
Don't get me started on public transportation. It will make me cry. But I lived in Miami as a teen and they have great public transportation.
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#13
Nightlife is another. Nightlife in America (unless you are in NYC, Vegas, or Miami) is like playing in a JV league compared to the NBA of partying which can be found in most big cities in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Seoul and (especially imo) Madrid blow most of what American nightlife offers out of the water.
#14
2. The stoplights in many countries give a signal when going from red to green. Some have the red and yellow lights flash before green, while in another country I saw a display by the stoplight that counted down the seconds to green.
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#17
So this meant not just cafes/coffees shops had it but the lunch place, the izakaya, and the hole in the wall late night bar, all had espresso on the menu.
Don't get me wrong, even small towns above 5,000 people or so usually have a decent coffee shop in the US but it is just not widely available any time any place like it was in Barcelona.
The way it was explained to me is similar to soda in the US. The company provides the machine for free but you have to buy the beans through that vendor only.
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#19
Not only are the public toilet seats equipped with heat, front and back bidet, “privacy” music, and deodorizer, but the stalls include seats to stick your small child in while you’re busy, and the bigger bathroom stalls have pull-down stations for an adult to stand on and change their clothes.
#20
I also much prefer European electronic music.