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92 Funny Tumblr Posts That Are Too Good To Stay Buried On The Internet
Funny,JokesNOV 15, 2026

92 Funny Tumblr Posts That Are Too Good To Stay Buried On The Internet

Eligijus SinkunasNikita Manot
Eligijus Sinkunas and Nikita Manot
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Skipoidoo! If you're Gen Z (or younger), you probably know what that means. If not, well, you're not alone. It’s no secret that every generation has its unique manner of using social media. From favorite platforms to funny slang and inside jokes, what makes one generation laugh might leave another completely confused.
And that's what makes today's post so much fun. We’ve put together a compilation of Tumblr screenshots, posted on an Instagram account that brings back some of the funniest moments from the platform. Whether you’ve been a Tumblr fan for a long time or you’ve never used Tumblr, there is something for everyone. Keep scrolling and have fun!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny Tumblr post sharing a insightful new metaphor for burnout using an empty kettle.
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10points

#2

Funny Tumblr posts featuring a joke about good romance vs Lady Gaga bad romance
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10points

#3

Funny Tumblr posts about acting in a good mood at work despite feeling cranky
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9points

Today's compilation is packed with humorous Tumblr posts. And while we all know how a good chuckle can lift our spirits, there are benefits to humour beyond entertainment. It can even make a difference at work. So, we thought, why not take a closer look at how having a sense of humour might help us in our professional lives?

#4

Funny Tumblr post showing a cat with shaved legs wearing a cone looking like she has boots on
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8points

#5

Funny Tumblr post referencing the anti-piracy warning with You Wouldn't Download an Actor
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8points

#6

Funny Tumblr post featuring a green spaghetti measuring tool with a horse shape for large portions.
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8points

For starters, humor can make the workplace more fun. Michael Kerr, a worldwide business speaker and author of The Humor Advantage, wrote in a piece for Forbes that the amount of joking around people do at work is typically dictated by the company’s culture. Some offices are more 'be yourself,' and others are more formal.

#7

Funny Tumblr post explaining how to construct a clever and indirect insult about a Minotaur.
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8points

#8

Pedro Pascal laughing then crying meme inside a funny Tumblr post.
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8points

#9

Funny Tumblr post joking about eating a bookmark after finishing a good book.
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7points

“In workplaces that encourage people to be themselves--that are less hierarchical and more innovative--people tend to be more open with their humor,” Kerr says.

He adds that even people who don’t typically feel comfortable joking may be calmer in such circumstances. Simply put, when employees feel at ease with their colleagues, they tend to be more inclined to reveal their humorous side.

#10

Funny Tumblr post joking about cognitive behavioral therapy being self-gaslighting.
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#11

Funny Tumblr post showing a van listing fire, water, mold, odor, and trauma as human elements
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6points

#12

Funny Tumblr post about a shaved cat growing its fur back to full fluffiness
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Interestingly, humor can also help people build stronger relationships at work. An amusing anecdote at lunch or a light-hearted quip during a hard day can help colleagues feel better connected.

A review of 49 studies with over 8,500 participants indicated that positive workplace humor was connected with better job satisfaction, stronger team relationships and higher work performance. Of course, cracking jokes doesn’t automatically make someone a better employee. But the findings suggest that humor might help build a positive work atmosphere.

#13

Funny Tumblr post featuring a photo of a perfectly round orb seal swimming underwater.
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#14

A funny Tumblr post featuring a flat crocodile lying on the ground, poking fun at evolutionary perfection.
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#15

Funny Tumblr post about catching an iguana in a tree reminiscent of Animal Crossing gameplay.
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Another major advantage is that it helps reduce stress. Let’s face it, work can be a lot sometimes. People feel anxious for many reasons—from tight deadlines to tough clients and never-ending meetings.

But various studies indicate that humor can help people see stressful events in a different light. Laughter can also trigger an emotional response and help the body relax. So even a simple joke on a tough day could make someone feel a little better.

#16

Screenshot of a funny Tumblr post about a childhood misunderstanding regarding sleep deprivation.
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#17

A funny Tumblr post about body confidence, viewing one's body as a temple and altar.
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#18

Funny Tumblr post sharing a tweet complaining about software subscription services using an Incredibles meme.
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However, that doesn't mean every office situation needs a joke. Laura Vanderkam, author of What the Most Successful People Do at Work, explains in the same Forbes article that people often avoid humor at work because they're worried about how others might react. And understandably so. What one individual thinks is a harmless joke, someone else could find offensive. That’s why teasing your coworkers or using unpleasant humor is rarely a good idea.

#19

Funny Tumblr post sharing a hilarious overheard conversation among teenagers on a train about fresh basil.
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#20

Screenshot of funny Tumblr posts about procrastinating writing and cleaning.
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Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda Staff