109 Bizarre Staircases That Might Make Even The Most Confident Person Grab The Railing, If There Is One

Stairs are one of the oldest architectural inventions in human history, with early examples dating back thousands of years, possibly as far as 8000 BC. And on paper, they seem pretty simple and rather genius. Just put one raised step after another, and voilà! You’ve got yourself a way to move between different heights.

But designing and building a proper staircase is actually trickier than it looks. Get the proportions, angles, or spacing wrong, and what should be a convenient way to get around can quickly turn into a serious safety hazard.