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109 Bizarre Staircases That Might Make Even The Most Confident Person Grab The Railing, If There Is One
Art & Design,Home & DesignNOV 12, 2026

109 Bizarre Staircases That Might Make Even The Most Confident Person Grab The Railing, If There Is One

Ilona BaliūnaitėOleksandra Kyryliuk
Ilona Baliūnaitė and Oleksandra Kyryliuk
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Stairs are one of the oldest architectural inventions in human history, with early examples dating back thousands of years, possibly as far as 8000 BC. And on paper, they seem pretty simple and rather genius. Just put one raised step after another, and voilà! You’ve got yourself a way to move between different heights.
But designing and building a proper staircase is actually trickier than it looks. Get the proportions, angles, or spacing wrong, and what should be a convenient way to get around can quickly turn into a serious safety hazard.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most terrifying staircases we’ve featured over the years. Scroll down to check out the best of all time, and prepare to feel very protective of your ankles. Some of these designs are enough to give you vertigo just by looking at them!

#1 Access For Wheelchairs On This Stairs

A set of bizarre staircases with wheelchair accessibility stickers improperly placed on steps instead of a ramp.
CptnTryhard
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6points

#2 Not A Good Carpet Choice For Stairs If You Ask Me

Confusing bizarre staircases carpeted with vertical stripes looking like flat ground.
scienceyeaux
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5points

#3 I've Seen Some Bad Stairs, But This One Takes The Cake

Minimalist floating bizarre staircases with glowing blue edges inside a modern kitchen.
TeeMestoil
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5points

People have been building stairs for so long that it’s difficult to say who first came up with the idea. One of the oldest surviving examples can be found in the ancient city of Jericho, where archaeologists discovered a stone tower dating back to around 8000 BC.

According to research published in the journal Antiquity, the structure stood more than eight meters tall and had a staircase built inside it. For people living thousands of years before modern construction equipment existed, that was a pretty impressive achievement.

#4 When You Let Satan Choose The Carpet

Looking down bizarre staircases covered in a confusing plaid carpet design.
ThatJustWontWork
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5points

#5 Camouflage 101

A top and bottom view of carpeted steps showing bizarre staircases with optical illusions.
shortround10
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5points

#6 And That’s How Fred Flinstone Came To Have Two Hip Replacements

A sleek white modern spiral design showing off bizarre staircases with smooth pebble-like steps.
Caitlin Tracy
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5points

Of course, staircase design has come a long way since then. Today, architects and engineers have the technology and materials to create some truly extraordinary structures. Take the Niesen Stairway in Switzerland, which was built in 1910 and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest staircase in the world.

It has a whopping 11,674 steps and climbs 1,669 meters (5,476 feet) up a mountain alongside a railway. Normally closed to the public, the staircase hosts an annual race where brave participants attempt to climb the whole thing!

#7 These Are Stairs In My Town. Just...how?

An unusually long and narrow outdoor staircase leading up a steep grassy hill to a house.
kprincess
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5points

#8 The “Extra” Two Inches Of Concrete At The Top Of My Stairs. We Call It “The Tripper”

Dark grey metallic stairs lead up to a narrow ledge, highlighting bizarre staircases design.
DesertVol
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5points

#9 An Accident Waiting To Happen

Scrape wooden spiral staircases in a modern home with artistic curved steps
Linda Johnson
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5points

However, an elaborate design doesn’t necessarily make a staircase practical or safe. Even the most ordinary flight of stairs requires some careful planning, since the height and depth of each step affect how comfortably people can use it.

And despite thousands of years of architectural progress, falling down the stairs remains a remarkably common way to get injured. In fact, the numbers are quite frightening.

#10 Floating Stairs At Machu Picchu, Peru.... I'm Sure That Drop Off On The Left When You Slip Is Just Fiiiiiiiin

Cantilevered stone slabs sticking out from an ancient rock wall, forming bizarre staircases over a steep drop.
Jorge Acosta
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4points

#11 Slippery When Wet, Aguas Calientes, Peru

Steep wooden ladder staircase going up a lush green mountain pass
Claudia van der Smissen
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4points

#12 Huangshan Mountain, China

One of the most bizarre staircases carved dangerously into a sheer mountain cliffside without a railing.
Tom Williams
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3points

In the US alone, more than a million people end up in emergency departments each year because of stair-related injuries.

A 2018 study published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine examined these injuries between 1990 and 2012. Researchers estimated that nearly 24.8 million people received medical treatment during those 23 years.

That’s an average of approximately 1.08 million patients annually, or roughly one person every 30 seconds. And those figures only account for injuries serious enough to result in an emergency department visit.

#13 Infamous House In My Hometown. Yes, Those Are Stairs

Residential home with front steps that lead directly into a solid wall showing bizarre staircases design
cheetocoveredfingers
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3points

#14 Just When You Thought You Were Reaching 1 Kcal

A public staircase with calorie burn count markers illustrating bizarre staircases with unusual functional text.
commonlinnet
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3points

#15 Abandoned Diving Board, Prague, Czech Republic

An abandoned concrete diving tower in a forest with unsafe stairs built around a pillar
Josef Polesný
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3points

Interestingly, the same study found that 61.2% of stair-related injuries happened at home. So even a familiar staircase that someone has climbed hundreds of times deserves a little caution.

One misplaced foot or a moment of distraction is all it takes to turn an ordinary trip downstairs into a painful sprain or even a broken bone.

#16 It’s Fine. Everything’s Fine

A narrow path of large rocks creating bizarre staircases through a tight mountain crevice.
Jeff Logan
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3points

#17 Stairs In Our Old Home. Everyone Has Fell Down These At Least Once

Extremely narrow indoor black and white stairs leading up to a small door, showcasing bizarre staircases.
Devin L Hill
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3points

#18 Found Today In Sorrento, Italy

Narrow stone spiral staircases built into a tight indoor wall space without handrails
Melissa Saint-Hilaire
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3points

But some staircases are considered so dangerous that authorities have decided people shouldn’t be using them at all. One example is the famous Haʻikū Stairs in Hawaii, also known as the Stairway to Heaven.

Built during World War II, the nearly 4,000 steps climb a steep mountain ridge. Despite being closed to the public in 1987, the staircase continued attracting adventurous hikers. In 2024, officials began a $2.6 million project to remove it over safety concerns and persistent trespassing.

#19 When You Don't Have Enough Space For Stairs! Brilliant Child-Friendly Space With An Observatory Tower Incorporated By Arch. Hiroshi Okamoto

A man climbs one of the most bizarre staircases made of small wall-mounted blocks.
Kahli-Ann Douglas
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3points

#20 Stone Stairs So Steep And Narrow They're Like Climbing A Ladder Almost Straight Up

A hiker looking up at a steep, bizarre staircase carved directly into a sheer cliff wall
Ryan Hamshire
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3points
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Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda Staff