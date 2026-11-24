Some things in everyday life are so funny that they seem to be begging to be turned into a cartoon. That's exactly why Dave Coverly, the artist behind the comic strip ' Speed Bump ,' spots the humor in ordinary situations and turns it into sharp, clever, and insightful illustrations.

His single-panel cartoons explore the peculiarities of human behavior, popular culture, and, of course, the animal kingdom. Dave is known for finding humor in experiences we can all relate to while adding an unexpected twist or a little food for thought.

We've shared this cartoon series on Bored Panda several times, and many of the comics have clearly struck a chord with our readers. So, this time, we've gone back through his previously published work and picked out some of the most-loved favorites for a special best-of collection.

Scroll down to revisit some of the greatest 'Speed Bump' cartoons