#1
When we talked with Zach about how 'Last Place Comics' started, he told us it began as a way to make his friends laugh. Back in college, he thought he was pretty funny but didn't feel confident enough to try something like stand-up comedy. Drawing comics seemed like an easier way to share his humor without performing in front of an audience. As he put it, it was a way to be funny “without being social or having the social skills.” He eventually gained a small following on DeviantArt, though the series later went on hiatus for around seven years before he decided to start creating again. Looking back, the artist describes his work fittingly: “a silly webcomic where things rarely go well.”
#2
#3
We also wanted to know what motivates Zach to keep making comics and where he finds inspiration for new ideas. Interestingly, he admitted that getting back into drawing wasn't entirely his own idea at first. His friends had been encouraging him to return to comics for about a year, and things finally changed when Chesca from Litterbox Comics gave him her old Cintiq tablet. Zach joked that he felt guilty enough to start drawing again, but the experience eventually became rewarding. Rather than following a particular formula, he tries to create the kind of comics he'd enjoy reading himself. And there's one standard he takes seriously: “trying to make myself laugh.”
#4
#5
The cartoonist's finished comics might look effortless, but the process behind them is anything but straightforward. When we asked him how he turns an initial idea into a finished strip, he described his approach as “pure chaos.” He keeps a notebook filled with random thoughts and ideas, then spends time considering which ones might work. Since he finds it difficult to create from a script, he prefers to start sketching and figure things out visually. He often goes through several versions of a comic, and sometimes even deletes a fully inked panel if it doesn't feel right. Only once he's happy with the overall result does he move on to the final polish. All that tinkering takes time, too: according to Zach, a single comic can take around eight hours to complete. As he jokingly put it, “I am hopeless.”
#6
#7
Finally, we asked Cranor how his drawing style has changed since he first started making comics. Although he has some formal fine arts training, he admitted that he doesn't really put much of it to use in 'Last Place Comics.' In fact, he considers the comic itself his main artistic education, having spent so many years focused almost exclusively on creating it. Over time, his lines have become smoother, his proportions more accurate, and his style more consistent. Interestingly, he says this improvement wasn't the result of any particular plan or effort. As he explained, “Things just become easier with repetition, I guess.”