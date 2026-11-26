Sometimes, the best way to deal with everything happening in the world is to laugh about it. And if you happen to enjoy dark humor, absurd situations, and jokes that take an unexpected turn, Zach Cranor's ‘Last Place Comics ’ might be just what you need.

Since the artist hasn't been posting new comics as frequently, we might have to wait a little longer for his next batch of work. So, we thought it would be a great opportunity to revisit some of his best comics we've featured in the past, especially those that received the most love from our community.

In his series, the cartoonist takes everyday situations, uncomfortable truths, and life's more questionable moments and turns them into hilarious comics with a darker edge. His absurd scenarios, sharp sarcasm, and unexpected twists are what make the series so entertaining.

Scroll down and enjoy some of our favorite 'Last Place Comics' in this special best-of collection!