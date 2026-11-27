While most toys are designed to bring joy and keep the youngest ones entertained, some concepts make us wonder how anyone thought they would be a good idea for children in the first place. That's where ' Forbidden Toys ' comes in, sharing some of the strangest, funniest, and most questionable toy designs you probably wouldn't expect to find on store shelves, and (un)fortunately, you won't!

This creator's toy designs are meant to provoke reactions and make people laugh. Some might initially get outraged by what they see, only to realize that these are just concepts, not actual products. But if we imagine some of these ideas were real, we can only guess what would happen!

We've featured this collection on Bored Panda before, and some of these creations clearly left an impression on our readers. So, we thought it would be a great opportunity to revisit the favorites that got the biggest reactions from our community. Scroll down and explore this list of bizarre toy concepts that are sure to make you raise an eyebrow!