Bored Panda multiple times, and his comics have always been loved by our community. This got us thinking: why not gather some of Andy's best comics and revisit them together? We hope you'll agree it's a great idea! Andy Babbitz is a Los Angeles-based cartoonist and former advertising art director. If you've been with us for a while, you might already know this artist, as we've featured his work onmultiple times, and his comics have always been loved by our community. This got us thinking: why not gather some of Andy's best comics and revisit them together? We hope you'll agree it's a great idea!

For those who need a bit more introduction, Babbitz's work has been featured in The New Yorker, and he's known for turning everyday situations, familiar experiences, and sometimes absurd moments into funny illustrations with clever, unexpected twists. The cartoonist draws inspiration from everyday interactions, awkward moments, and all those little things we often overlook, turning them into clever comics that catch you off guard.

Scroll down to enjoy our best-of collection of Andy's comics, upvote the ones that made you laugh, and let us know which unexpected punchline was your favorite!