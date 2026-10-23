The intelligent insult has a pedigree that most people do not give it credit for. Shakespeare alone is responsible for some of the most creative personal destruction in literary history, including "thou art a boil, a plague sore, an embossed carbuncle in my corrupted blood," from King Lear, and the comparatively efficient "thou cream-faced loon" from Macbeth.

He wrote so many insults with such obvious enjoyment that academics have compiled entire books of them. The man wrote 37 plays and used approximately a third of them to call people creative variations of stupid, cowardly, or ugly. He must have been very popular at parties.