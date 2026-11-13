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61 Random Memes That Are Equal Parts Relatable, Ridiculous, And Hilarious
Funny,New MemesNOV 13, 2026

61 Random Memes That Are Equal Parts Relatable, Ridiculous, And Hilarious

Erika SaikovskytėRutuja Dumbre
Erika Saikovskytė and Rutuja Dumbre
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We all come across memes almost every day. And while we might have social media to thank for it, there’s also the fact that they have wormed their way into marketing. Brands often use them to connect with their audience, and honestly, they are better than watching some boring commercials, aren’t they?
Speaking of memes, the “Been There Tho” Instagram Page collects some of the most painfully relatable and hilariously random ones on the internet. They are perfect for taking a break from your hectic work week, so we have put our favorites together below. They will definitely bring forth a chuckle or two, but some will feel like they are about you!

#1

Ridiculous memes of Hide the Pain Harold sitting at a computer in a office setting.
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7points

#2

Relatable random meme of a guy sleeping under paper towels on a couch.
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6points

#3

Hilarious memes of an elegant woman dressed up holding a smartphone for a simple kickback.
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6points

From places to languages, many things separate us. But in the end, we are all human, so we have certain things in common. Whether it’s feeling embarrassed after falling in front of your crush or hating on your best friend’s ex, these emotions are universal. Memes capture them perfectly, which is probably why we love them so much. 

But they are also fascinating because one meme can be changed in multiple ways, yet it can still produce the same effect: making someone laugh. In fact, in one example, experts found 121,605 distinct variants of a particular meme across 1.14 million status updates. 

#4

Hilarious memes of a small chihuahua straining to smile while keeping rage inside at work.
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6points

#5

Ridiculous memes showing a perspective forced photo of someone flicking a person into the ocean.
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5points

#6

A funny dachshund smiling nervously in one of many random memes about feeling clueless.
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5points

Interestingly, researchers have found that our brains are practically wired to share memes. So when we press the “share” button, two psychological things happen at once: social connection and emotional validity.

Humans have a deep-rooted desire to belong, and sharing memes can fulfill it. Moreover, they are also a quick way to express how we feel. Clicking a button lets you tell your friends whether you are sad, happy, stressed, or bored instead of typing a long paragraph.

#7

Relatable memes featuring a cute golden retriever puppy sitting quietly on a stone path looking away.
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5points

#8

Relatable memes about a girlfriend looking suspicious at a vibrating phone featuring Cookie Monster.
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5points

#9

Relatable memes showing Quentin Tarantino wandering around bored on a day off.
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5points

The same researchers also define what makes a meme go viral. After all, with thousands circulating online, why do some get shared over and over while others barely manage a half-hearted laugh?

The first thing that they mention is how “copyable” a meme is. It must be easy to copy or mimic, as people don’t recreate complicated ones. The easier to copy, the faster it spreads, they add.  

#10

Woman typing a long text message on her phone in relatable memes about relationships.
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4points

#11

Hilarious memes showing a tiny dog sleeping in a beanbag all weekend.
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4points

#12

Relatable memes about a black dog sitting like a serious dad waiting for you to get home late.
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4points

The “changeability” of a meme is the next thing on their list. It must be easy to put your own spin on it. They note that the best internet memes are blank canvases that allow anyone to overlay their own text to fit their specific hobby, sport, or school drama. Lastly, they focus on the “relatability” of a meme. 

They explain that “it must be easy to identify with. A meme goes viral because the moment someone looks at it, they think, ‘That is exactly like me,’ or ‘I know someone just like that.’ If it doesn’t spark an emotional connection, the shares stop, and the meme gets lost.”

#13

Hilarious memes featuring a cat dressed in scrubs with an official hospital doctor ID badge.
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3points

#14

Hilarious memes showing a golden retriever balancing a diamond engagement ring on its forehead.
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3points

#15

Golden retriever sitting at a table eating dinner in relatable memes about dog owners.
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3points

When a meme checks all three boxes, it can go viral, and today virality can be a superpower. No wonder brands use them to endorse their products. In fact, according to Christine Favata, the marketing coordinator at CC&A Strategic Media, businesses should love memes. She emphasizes that they are easy to make and usually cost nothing. 

She also notes that companies can’t ask for a better combination because memes make a brand feel current and on trend. “Companies that are looking to update their images and resonate with younger audiences must utilize memes in their social media campaigns. A meme can go the distance in changing a brand’s reputation from stodgy to trendy,” she comments.

#16

Relatable memes showing Selena Gomez wearing a blue dinosaur sweater looking worried.
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3points

#17

Relatable memes of a couple doing a dramatic gender reveal style box opening to reveal their adopted black puppy
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3points

#18

Relatable memes featuring a game show contestant looking wide-eyed and shocked at a screen
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3points

Even the experts at a marketing institute have declared that using memes is one of the trendiest marketing strategies. Apart from being cheaper to make, sometimes, even on free platforms, they are also more relatable than other marketing methods. Experts also explain that memes give brands immediate feedback, depending on whether they go viral. 

Besides, if someone finds a meme offensive, brands can learn from it immediately. And no matter the situation, people will always make and engage with memes online. Whether we are stuck in a pandemic or going through personal struggles, there are always memes to rely on.

#19

Ridiculous memes featuring Zac Efron shrugging about eating leftover tacos.
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3points

#20

Relatable memes about a dog holding a phone to its ear reluctantly.
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3points
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Erika Saikovskytė
Erika SaikovskytėPhoto Editor