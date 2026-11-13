61 Random Memes That Are Equal Parts Relatable, Ridiculous, And Hilarious

From places to languages, many things separate us. But in the end, we are all human, so we have certain things in common. Whether it’s feeling embarrassed after falling in front of your crush or hating on your best friend’s ex, these emotions are universal. Memes capture them perfectly, which is probably why we love them so much.

But they are also fascinating because one meme can be changed in multiple ways, yet it can still produce the same effect: making someone laugh. In fact, in one example, experts found 121,605 distinct variants of a particular meme across 1.14 million status updates.