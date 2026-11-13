61 Random Memes That Are Equal Parts Relatable, Ridiculous, And Hilarious

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From places to languages, many things separate us. But in the end, we are all human, so we have certain things in common. Whether it’s feeling embarrassed after falling in front of your crush or hating on your best friend’s ex, these emotions are universal. Memes capture them perfectly, which is probably why we love them so much.
But they are also fascinating because one meme can be changed in multiple ways, yet it can still produce the same effect: making someone laugh. In fact, in one example, experts found 121,605 distinct variants of a particular meme across 1.14 million status updates.
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Interestingly, researchers have found that our brains are practically wired to share memes. So when we press the “share” button, two psychological things happen at once: social connection and emotional validity.
Humans have a deep-rooted desire to belong, and sharing memes can fulfill it. Moreover, they are also a quick way to express how we feel. Clicking a button lets you tell your friends whether you are sad, happy, stressed, or bored instead of typing a long paragraph.
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The same researchers also define what makes a meme go viral. After all, with thousands circulating online, why do some get shared over and over while others barely manage a half-hearted laugh?
The first thing that they mention is how “copyable” a meme is. It must be easy to copy or mimic, as people don’t recreate complicated ones. The easier to copy, the faster it spreads, they add.
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The “changeability” of a meme is the next thing on their list. It must be easy to put your own spin on it. They note that the best internet memes are blank canvases that allow anyone to overlay their own text to fit their specific hobby, sport, or school drama. Lastly, they focus on the “relatability” of a meme.
They explain that “it must be easy to identify with. A meme goes viral because the moment someone looks at it, they think, ‘That is exactly like me,’ or ‘I know someone just like that.’ If it doesn’t spark an emotional connection, the shares stop, and the meme gets lost.”
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When a meme checks all three boxes, it can go viral, and today virality can be a superpower. No wonder brands use them to endorse their products. In fact, according to Christine Favata, the marketing coordinator at CC&A Strategic Media, businesses should love memes. She emphasizes that they are easy to make and usually cost nothing.
She also notes that companies can’t ask for a better combination because memes make a brand feel current and on trend. “Companies that are looking to update their images and resonate with younger audiences must utilize memes in their social media campaigns. A meme can go the distance in changing a brand’s reputation from stodgy to trendy,” she comments.
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Even the experts at a marketing institute have declared that using memes is one of the trendiest marketing strategies. Apart from being cheaper to make, sometimes, even on free platforms, they are also more relatable than other marketing methods. Experts also explain that memes give brands immediate feedback, depending on whether they go viral.
Besides, if someone finds a meme offensive, brands can learn from it immediately. And no matter the situation, people will always make and engage with memes online. Whether we are stuck in a pandemic or going through personal struggles, there are always memes to rely on.