The British have a reputation for being well-mannered. In fact, even when they want to insult someone, they often manage to do so with such elegance and subtlety that the poor person might not realize they’ve been offended until they’re already on their way home. It’s practically an art form.
To appreciate just how good the Brits are at this, look no further than the insults people online have been sharing. We’ve gathered some of the finest examples below, so scroll down to see them for yourself. And perhaps keep a few in mind for the next time someone gets on your nerves.
#1
All quiet on the frontal lobe.
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8points
#2
Any word that has Absolute before it. Works with anything but here are my faves:
"You absolute melt."
"You absolute weapon."
"You absolute broomstick."
"You absolute melt."
"You absolute weapon."
"You absolute broomstick."
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6points
#3
I refuse to join a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent.
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5points
#4
'You have delighted us enough ' from Jane Austen, I think.
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5points
#5
If I was to agree with you, then we’d both be wrong.
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5points
#6
You couldn't empty a bucket of water of the instructions were on the bottom of it.
5points
#7
There's a village somewhere missing an idiot.
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5points
#8
“Well that’s something.”
(Apparently said by King Charles to DJT on seeing his redecoration of the Oval Office).
(Apparently said by King Charles to DJT on seeing his redecoration of the Oval Office).
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4points
#9
Winston Churchill loved insulting Lady Nancy Astor. She took up the Abolitionist cause and Winston chimed her about depriving the Working Class of a pint on their way home from work. "I'd rather commit adultery than drink beer" said Lady Astor to which Sir Winston replied "wouldn't we all Madam, wouldn't we all?" To which Lady Astor answered "if you were my husband, I'd poison your coffee" and Sir Winston comes back with "If I were your husband, I'd drink it".
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4points
#10
My favorite is: “You mustn’t talk to me, people might think I know you.”
4points
#11
Can I speak to your superior? Anyone will do.
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4points
#12
You brighten every room you leave.
4points
#13
You are definitely the sharpest in the circle.
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4points
#14
US actress Jean Harlow, when meeting the prime minister's wife, Margot Asquith, mispronounced her name as ending with a T. Reply: " It's Margo, dear. The T is silent, as in Harlow."
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4points
#15
King Charles' speech to Congress. Very pleasant and diplomatic on the surface but a thousand subtle jabs underneath.
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4points
#16
To a young man, who spied a lady across a dance floor and approached her with a view to asking her to dance. The closer he got to her, he realised she wasn’t quite as attractive as he initially thought. Thinking on his feet, he said - ‘I am sorry. I thought you were my mother’. The lady said - ‘I couldn’t be your mother. I’m wearing a wedding ring!’
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4points
#17
Plonker.
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4points
#18
"Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries!"
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4points
#19
A rowdy noisy crowd of American officers visited a fancy restaurant in London during WW2. One of them tried to find the lavatory. A waiter said. "Down the hallway, there's a door on the right that says 'Gentlemen' But don't let that deter you, sir, go right ahead.
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3points
#20
He’s very modest. He’s got a lot to be modest about.
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3points
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda StaffView profile