Winston Churchill loved insulting Lady Nancy Astor. She took up the Abolitionist cause and Winston chimed her about depriving the Working Class of a pint on their way home from work. "I'd rather commit adultery than drink beer" said Lady Astor to which Sir Winston replied "wouldn't we all Madam, wouldn't we all?" To which Lady Astor answered "if you were my husband, I'd poison your coffee" and Sir Winston comes back with "If I were your husband, I'd drink it".