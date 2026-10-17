Wildlife photography shows us just how fascinating the natural world can be. Whether it captures animals in their natural habitats or the incredible life hidden beneath the ocean's surface, these images showcase moments we might never witness ourselves.

The Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA) celebrates photographers from around the world, and its 2026 competition includes some truly powerful shots of wildlife and underwater life. We've selected some of our favorites, featuring animals in their environments and the beauty of the world beneath the waves.

Scroll down to explore these captivating wildlife photos, and tell us which ones caught your attention the most!