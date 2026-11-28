Image credits: Kingkongphoto & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA Berry Gordy Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Net Worth $400 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Born November 28, 1929 Birthplace Detroit, Michigan, US Age 97 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius

Who Is Berry Gordy?

Berry Gordy is an American record executive who turned Motown Records into a global cultural titan. He launched the careers of iconic vocal groups and solo performers while forever changing the sound of popular radio.

Gordy achieved his first breakout success co-writing the smash hit “Reet Petite” for Jackie Wilson. The song generated seed money to open Hitsville USA, and colleagues nicknamed him “The Bear.”

Full Name Berry Gordy Jr. Gender Male Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $400 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Northeastern High School Father Berry Gordy Sr. Mother Bertha Fuller Gordy Siblings Fuller Gordy, Esther Gordy Edwards, Anna Gordy Gaye, Loucye Gordy Wakefield, George Gordy, Gwen Gordy Fuqua, Robert Gordy Kids Hazel Joy Gordy, Berry Gordy IV, Terry James Gordy, Kerry Gordy, Sherry Gordy, Kennedy William Gordy, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Stefan Kendal Gordy

Early Life and Education

Young Berry Gordy grew up inside a tight-knit, industrious family in Detroit. His parents instilled strong entrepreneurial values while his mother operated an insurance agency and his father ran a building contracting business.

He attended Northeastern High School before dropping out to pursue professional featherweight boxing. Surrounding himself with local fighters and musicians, he eventually shifted his passion from the ring to writing songs and opening a jazz shop.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked Gordy’s life, including three marriages and notable relationships. He married Thelma Coleman, Raynoma Mayberry, and Grace Eaton, while also sharing a widely publicized romantic bond with Motown superstar Diana Ross.

The music executive fathered eight children across his relationships over the decades. He shares daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick with Ross, with whom he has maintained a close professional and personal friendship since their romance ended.

Career Highlights

Gordy built Motown Records into an unprecedented musical hit machine. He guided iconic acts such as The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gaye, scoring over 100 top ten billboard singles during the peak era.

He expanded his entertainment empire by venturing into feature film production. His company bankrolled acclaimed motion pictures like Lady Sings the Blues and Mahogany, while also developing Broadway productions celebrating the label’s history.

Industry honors followed his decades of visionary leadership in popular culture. He earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the National Medal of Arts, cementing Gordy as a towering figure in American history.

Signature Quote

“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”