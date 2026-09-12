Benjamin McKenzie

September 12, 1978

Austin, Texas, US

48 Years Old

Virgo

Who Is Benjamin McKenzie?



Benjamin McKenzie Schenkkan is an American actor known for his intense, guarded leading roles across television. His work also extends to directing, producing, and authoring on financial topics. He consistently brings a thoughtful approach to his diverse projects.





His breakout moment arrived with the drama series The O.C., where his portrayal of Ryan Atwood quickly resonated with audiences. This role established him as a prominent teen idol and garnered significant media attention early in his career.

Early Life and Education



Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Benjamin McKenzie Schenkkan is one of three sons to Pieter Meade Schenkkan, an attorney, and Mary Frances Victory, a poet. His upbringing was marked by strong family ties and a rich intellectual environment.





He attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School, where he was flag football teammates with Drew Brees, and later Austin High School. McKenzie subsequently earned a bachelor's degree in foreign affairs and economics from the University of Virginia in 2001.

Notable Relationships



Benjamin McKenzie Schenkkan is married to actress Morena Baccarin, his former co-star from the television series Gotham. Their relationship became public in 2015, and they married in 2017.





McKenzie and Baccarin share a daughter, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, and a son. He is also a stepfather to Baccarin's elder child from a previous marriage.

Career Highlights



Benjamin McKenzie Schenkkan's career is highlighted by his impactful television roles, including Ryan Atwood in The O.C., Ben Sherman in Southland, and James "Jim" Gordon in Gotham. His performance in The O.C. earned him a Teen Choice Award for "Choice Breakout TV Star – Male."





Beyond acting, McKenzie expanded into directing several episodes of Gotham. More recently, he co-authored the book Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud, and directed the documentary Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.

Signature Quote



“It's the hardest thing in the world, to accept a little bit of happiness because I think we're programmed to believe that if things are good, something bad's about to happen.”