Ben Platt

September 24, 1993

Los Angeles, California, US

33 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Ben Platt?



Ben Platt is an acclaimed American actor and singer celebrated for his raw emotional vulnerability. His distinctively expressive vocals and deeply vulnerable acting style have earned him a massive, devoted international following.





He rose to stardom as the original lead character in the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. His heartbreaking performance swept the theater awards and launched a successful mainstream solo music career.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in a creative household shaped his early artistic ambitions. His father, Marc Platt, produced prominent Hollywood movies while his mother, Julie, focused on extensive philanthropic work in Los Angeles.





Enrolling at Harvard-Westlake School allowed his theatrical talents to blossom. He regularly starred in prestigious campus musical productions before briefly enrolling at Columbia University to study theatrical arts.

Notable Relationships



Married to actor Noah Galvin, Platt has found deep personal happiness and shared artistic inspiration. The couple originally met in 2014 during a collaborative project before their close friendship blossomed into a romance years later.





The actors officially tied the knot on September 1, 2024, during an intimate ceremony in Brooklyn. They celebrated their marriage surrounded by family and close friends, reflecting a strong partnership built on mutual love.

Career Highlights



Originating the lead role in Dear Evan Hansen propelled Platt to theatrical superstardom. His remarkable performance earned widespread critical acclaim and led to a film adaptation of the acclaimed musical.





He subsequently starred in the popular Netflix comedy series The Politician. This high-profile streaming project earned him a Golden Globe nomination and expanded his audience beyond traditional theatergoers.





To date, Platt has collected multiple prestigious honors for his artistic achievements. His accomplishments include winning a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, and a Daytime Emmy, cementing the performer as a highly influential modern talent.

Signature Quote



“The things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful.”