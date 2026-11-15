94 Astonishing Amateur Woodworking Projects That May Inspire You To Take Up The Craft

Recently finished building my "Glenn Lounge Chair" and ottoman, designed by Shaun Boyd (Shaun Boyd Made This), and plans by Chris and Shaun (Foureyes Furniture). Walnut and cherry.

The plans are essentially a woodworking course, and are stellar. I've learned so much building their pieces, and started working on my own designs.

Anyway, this chair is the the most complicated project I've attempted and I'm proud of the results. I got my first table saw last year and I'm already certain I'll be making furniture in some capacity for the rest of my life. It's a wonderful hobby.

With some sewing help from my partner, we also made our own cushions from foam/batting and fabric. Turns out, upholstery is awesome. Buckminster Upholstery on YouTube is a true hidden gem. The man is like the Paul Sellers of upholstery. We used his video on making a simple cushion almost exclusively to figure out ours. Watch his more complicated projects to really appreciate him as a master furnituremaker.

Anyway. Now the garage is too hot in Texas and I've decided to spend the summer focusing on hand tools.

Finally, credit to Steve Ramsey, the absolute youtube dad GOAT, who taught me all the basics and will always influence my woodworking is the best way.

I'm 35, and have a fairly intense career in medicine that occupies a lot of my headspace. Woodworking is not easy, but it takes focus and patience and calm, not frenetic rapid decision making and constant communication with other people. It's an amazing counterpoint and has made me feel like a much more balanced person. I'm even reading books again! (Hello Lost Art Press)

It's also just stupid expensive - especially if you want to buy mostly nice things that are made with care and will last. But I certainly feel better about buying quality tools that will be useful for a few decades than I do about most of the other crap I consume.