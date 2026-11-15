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94 Astonishing Amateur Woodworking Projects That May Inspire You To Take Up The Craft
Art & Design,HobbiesNOV 15, 2026

94 Astonishing Amateur Woodworking Projects That May Inspire You To Take Up The Craft

Miguel Ordoñez
Danielė Šidiškytė and Miguel Ordoñez
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For the uninformed and absolute beginner, woodworking can be daunting. The idea of creating something both functional and aesthetically pleasing may seem like an impossible feat, and understandably so. 
These people, however, are here not only to prove you wrong, but perhaps also to inspire you to take a shot at this meditative, intricate craft. They’ve even shared their work on the Beginner Woodworking subreddit, a growing community of over 330,000 members. 
Scroll through and be amazed at the art people can create with just a few pieces of wood. As always, upvote the ones that piqued your curiosity the most!

#1 Always Wanted A Wooden Hat. So I Made One

Handmade wooden hat featuring a carved lion design, created as an amateur woodworking project.
Very different process than I imagined I would do, but it worked pretty well. Already have a set up for my second, which will be much better in form, this one looks so great, but I have changes in mind that will make it much better. Steam bent the "ribbon". Walnut and cherry with a french polish.
CalligrapherAble2846
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7points

#2 Made This End Table

Yellow mid-century modern style side table attached to a couch, an example of amateur woodworking projects.
Jordanthb
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6points

#3 Check Out My Chair

Modern wooden armchair and footrest showcasing stylish amateur woodworking projects for interior decor.
Recently finished building my "Glenn Lounge Chair" and ottoman, designed by Shaun Boyd (Shaun Boyd Made This), and plans by Chris and Shaun (Foureyes Furniture). Walnut and cherry.
The plans are essentially a woodworking course, and are stellar. I've learned so much building their pieces, and started working on my own designs.
Anyway, this chair is the the most complicated project I've attempted and I'm proud of the results. I got my first table saw last year and I'm already certain I'll be making furniture in some capacity for the rest of my life. It's a wonderful hobby.
With some sewing help from my partner, we also made our own cushions from foam/batting and fabric. Turns out, upholstery is awesome. Buckminster Upholstery on YouTube is a true hidden gem. The man is like the Paul Sellers of upholstery. We used his video on making a simple cushion almost exclusively to figure out ours. Watch his more complicated projects to really appreciate him as a master furnituremaker.
Anyway. Now the garage is too hot in Texas and I've decided to spend the summer focusing on hand tools.
Finally, credit to Steve Ramsey, the absolute youtube dad GOAT, who taught me all the basics and will always influence my woodworking is the best way.
I'm 35, and have a fairly intense career in medicine that occupies a lot of my headspace. Woodworking is not easy, but it takes focus and patience and calm, not frenetic rapid decision making and constant communication with other people. It's an amazing counterpoint and has made me feel like a much more balanced person. I'm even reading books again! (Hello Lost Art Press)
It's also just stupid expensive - especially if you want to buy mostly nice things that are made with care and will last. But I certainly feel better about buying quality tools that will be useful for a few decades than I do about most of the other crap I consume.
Reasonable-Donkey505
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6points

The Beginner Woodworking subreddit showcases work from hobbyists with very little to no experience. Woodworking is an intricate craft that takes years to master, but these people have apparently done it much faster. 

So what makes a woodworking project particularly impressive, especially from someone with little experience? According to Wildwood Rustics owner Elvin Zimmerman, it’s all in the details.

#4 Got A Board From An Old Dining Table, And I Restored It

Step-by-step restoration and refinishing of an old wooden table for amateur woodworking projects.
A while back I bought the Flexispot E7 Pro frame to get a good standing desk going, but I was missing the tabletop. I got lucky and someone gave me, completely free, an old pine board from a kitchen table, 190x90cm and 35mm thick. As you can see in the first photo, it was absolutely caked in paint, completely dried out, and I had to apply several coats of paint stripper. The worst part of all, without a doubt, was sanding it down with 40-grit to strip away layer after layer until I uncovered the natural wood.
This is the first time I'm posting in this subreddit, though I've been following it for a while, and I'm really happy with the result I got after reading what gets posted here for almost a year. It was my project, but in a way, it's also thanks to everyone who posts here that I managed to get the finish I wanted in such a satisfying way.
What do you think of the result?
Edit: A few people asked about the finish. It’s a water-based sapelly stain, followed by a coat of grain filler to even out how the pine absorbs, then three coats of satin water-based varnish (V33 Ultra Resistant), lightly sanded between coats with the last one left untouched to keep the sheen.
Ghenprod1
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6points

#5 Wooden Cardinal I Made

A hand-carved wooden cardinal bird figure highlighting detailed amateur woodworking projects.
Wooden cardinal i made out off different species of wood. Cut out on my scroll saw.
DrewSchwabWoodWork
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6points

#6 Finished This Lamp For My GF, Never Done Before, Handmade And Freestyled, Turned Out Alright

Handmade pinecone pendant lamp featuring unique amateur woodworking projects design
Basically it's 3 big wooden circles with 16 legs attached which has cuts to fit the scales in, original plan was to have 1 scale go into 2 legs but I failed to count the circle angle so that didn't work. had to settle with putting a scale in every other slot so half the cuts are unused
HokTomten
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6points

“Impressive woodworking isn’t always about how intricate a piece looks. It’s also about a carefully crafted design, high detail, and an understanding of how to showcase the natural beauty of the wood’s texture and color,” Zimmerman told Bored Panda.  

He adds that elements like accurate measurements, precise lines, proper joinery, and careful sanding also show a woodworker’s growing craftsmanship.

#7 Made A Bed For My Son!

Custom wooden bed frame with built-in shelves showing impressive amateur woodworking projects.
So I’m very proud of this and thought I’d share but I also need advice. I am now learning that I need to rest the mattress on slats so it won’t mold. Can I drill out like 2-3” holes all over the base for airflow or do I need to remake the base using slats?
Wantrepreneur4
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6points

#8 My Submission

Little free library shaped like a cabin with a stone chimney, showcased among amateur woodworking projects.
Grambo89
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6points

#9 My Carpentry Exam

A black credenza with wavy light wood details showcases creative amateur woodworking projects.
The piece is an ash sideboard designed to hold a record player and vinyl records. The frame and slats are made of solid wood, the body is self-veneered and coated with an open-pore lacquer. I focused on the front design, whose contours originate from the sound waves of the four favorite songs of my fiance and me (i dedicated this sideboard to her and our story, so this piece is also very emotional to me :) ).
TheCheese_of_Destiny
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5points

Others notice the much finer details. For handmade solid timber shelving specialist Justin Brown, understanding grain direction and how wood moves sets a skilled craftsman apart from someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing. 

“Warping, splitting, and bad finishes are usually attributed to a lack of understanding of how those work. That’s a difficult concept for a beginner to grasp, so it’s impressive when they understand it,” he said.

#10 Made A Slide Out Makeup Vanity For The Wifey

Custom built-in bathroom storage cabinet featuring clever amateur woodworking projects for small spaces.
I used heavy duty 32” over-travel RV slides for the vanity. I started with the base to get everything mounted to the slides, squared up, and just went from there. It was a culmination of all the little things I’ve picked up from YouTube University. Used 12” Blum under mount slides for the vanity drawers. For power I installed a new outlet behind the cabinets which goes to a boingy extension cord that’s wired into the vanity outlet - this self retracts pretty small and can extend out to 6’. Each side is secured with a hook and strain relief.
The bottom cabinet for the hamper storage is on Blum 30” slides…I wish they made them in 32”. I copied an off the shelf design for those pull-out trash cans and kinda just made it up as went along. For the curves I used an old end plate of a wire spool as a guide for my router.
Newly acquired tool: this projected served as an excuse to pick up a Graco X5 sprayer.
Earhythmic
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5points

#11 I Guess I’m A Woodworker Now

Four-panel progression showing construction of a custom wooden side table for amateur woodworking projects.
Weird nook in entryway + no plan = this
Background-Big8657
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5points

#12 Three Years Of Progress…

Three distinct handcrafted items showing creative amateur woodworking projects like boxes and lamps.
Three years ago, I stopped watching videos on YouTube and tried my hand at woodworking for the first time. I’ve been absolutely in love with it since then, and amazed at my own progress.
If you are someone that is sitting on the sidelines like I was a couple of years ago, it’s time to get out of the grandstand, pick up some tools and start making some stuff!
I hope this is encouragement that someone needs! Merry Christmas Sawdust Santas!
I don’t really share very much in this group anymore, because people complain that it’s not beginning woodworking. But this community meant a lot to me early on. You can see a lot of my other projects in my post history.
Jsmooth77
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5points

So how does a novice woodworker create impressive pieces so quickly while learning the craft? According to Brown, most of the learning curve happens in the first three to five projects. 

But once you get the hang of reading wood grain, applying proper pressure, and learning how different joints react to tension, everything becomes muscle memory. 

#13 Twisted Leg Stool

Small handmade wooden side table with a unique twisted leg, an example of amateur woodworking projects.
Made a twisted leg stool. Thought was neat.
Low-Minimum5643
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5points

#14 I Tried To Do A Mid-Century Mailbox. Not Perfect But Not Bad For A Beginner

Modern wooden mailbox post with house numbers as one of many creative amateur woodworking projects.
candrso
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5points

#15 Rate My Chair

A handcrafted reddish-brown wooden armchair showcasing amateur woodworking projects.
Hey everybody! I've been a commenter for a while, but this is my first time posting. I don't think I'm a beginner, but I'm definitely not an expert in everything. I'm 23 and have gone to a technical school for woodworking and the past two years I've been interning for the program I graduated from.
But anyways! This is my Adirondack style chair. I never built a chair before this, so I used Epic Woodworkings Adirondack chair as inspiration. By looking at them they look similar, but there's some obvious changes made and some not so obvious changes made. I believe the only things I didn't change were the corbel profiles, and the front legs with the half lap joint. Everything else was tweaked and played with a bit to bc more comfortable and reflect upon what I learned about in school when it came to construction and design. The wood is African Sapele for those who were curious.
I ended up making 14 of these in 2 separate batches, and they've taught me a lot about furniture design and production.
Anyways the whole point of this post is to get some feedback on the design, and have discussions about how certain processes happened!
I_likewood2112
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5points

“Building things you need speeds up the learning process,” Brown said. “For example, making a shelf for your home will give you an incentive to make sure that shelf turns out great because you have a real dimension, a real consequence, and a reason to get it right. You cannot do this when practicing on wood scraps.”

#16 Some Tensegrity Tables I Made

Pair of unique tensegrity side tables placed on a carpet, showcasing creative amateur woodworking projects.
CrazyDmarco
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5points

#17 My Daughter Made It For Me For Christmas, I Cried A Little When I Opened It

Cute little wooden pig figurine with googly eyes on a desk, a fun small amateur woodworking project.
Little-Cut-3803
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5points

#18 Mid-Century Walnut LEGO Display Shelf

A modern modular wooden display bookshelf showing before and after setup, illustrating skilled amateur woodworking projects.
Largest piece of furniture i've built. I normally build boxes...im surprised I didnt mess it up.
Doors still need to be installed, apparently concealed hinges are super complex, and I bought ones that aren't large enough...
ScotchCigarsEspresso
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5points

Zimmerman says that starting with manageable projects to master fundamental skills helps shorten the path to building intricate pieces. He emphasizes that the goal should be to become comfortable with different tools and designs while experimenting with new techniques. 

“For someone looking to start woodworking, I’d recommend starting with something smaller and functional like a shelf, bench, or end table,” he advises. “Highly detailed or elaborate projects could be intimidating, so starting smaller and working up to those pieces will make starting seem less daunting.”

#19 Wedge Ramps For An Aging Cat

A black-and-white cat resting next to custom wooden stair treads, an amateur woodworking project.
The cat's getting old and his hind legs are giving him trouble going up stairs so I threw together a dozen or so of these to help him out. The ramp surfaces are 8x10 pieces of 7/16 OSB, short ends mortised into the sidewalls and covered with strips of peel and stick carpet tile for traction. 1x6 pine for the sidewalls, stained with Varathane carbon gray and sealed with 4 coats of diluted oil-based poly. All taxes paid at the end.
RonnieJamesDiode
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5points

#20 Giraffe Bookcase

A handmade giraffe-shaped yellow bookshelf step-by-step process as an amateur woodworking project.
I've been slowly putting this bookshelf together for my new son's room. Wife said no new projects until this is done. Learned a lot, especially about how unforgiving pine boards are and how not to cut miters with a circular saw. It's almost done, touching up paint now and will probably put a topcoat on for protection and easy cleaning but wanted to share.
THE_TamaDrummer
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5points
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