#1 After Eating Two Of These Blueberry Waffles, I Went To Heat Up Two More And Saw That The Package Was For Plain Waffles. I Ate Mold
#2 My Uncle's Suitcase After His Flight
#3 Woke Up To The Sight Of My Ceiling Fan Falling Out Of The Ceiling. (Yes, It Was On.) So Yeah... I'm Not Going Back To Sleep
Sometimes it’s pretty easy to feel like luck just isn’t on our side. Take me, for example. Yesterday, I was absolutely crushing it at the gym. Then, one wrong move later, I’d tweaked something and could barely move. Talk about bad luck. In hindsight, though, I probably went in with way too much gusto and should’ve taken the time to warm up properly. (Either way, I’ll have plenty of time to ponder my poor life choices from the couch.)
#4 Found My Smart Ring That I Lost The Other Day When I Made Cookies
#5 Dropped My Keys Into This. Had To Jump Into The Freezing Cold, Nasty Water To Fetch Them Out
#6 Welp, Got My Brakes Changed About A Month Ago, And Then This Happened Today
As it turns out, there’s actually a word for this kind of misfortune: zemblanity. Writing for Psychology Today, serendipity researcher Christian Busch explains that novelist William Boyd coined the term as the opposite of serendipity. While serendipity describes the happy accidents we help bring about through our actions, zemblanity is what Busch calls “the tendency to make unhappy discoveries by design.”
#7 I Bought A $9 Blueberry Muffin, And The Inside Had A Total Lack Of Blueberries
#8 Asking For Extra Candles Ask Costco With Unwanted Results
#9 Coworker Put Handcuffs On The Only Pair Of Scissors In The Workplace
In other words, zemblanity isn’t necessarily about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Sometimes, our own decisions and behaviors quietly create the conditions for things to go wrong. As Busch puts it, “It might feel unexpected in the moment, but in hindsight, it was usually preventable.”
#10 Something Chewed My Pumpkin's Face Off
#11 Mail Guys Folded My Wife’s Master’s Degree
#12 Amazon Driver Parked In Driveway, When I Have To Leave For Work . Driver No Where To Be Found
Busch’s example is someone whose doctor keeps telling them to use a walking stick. They ignore the advice and eventually fall down the stairs. In the moment, it feels like a stroke of bad luck. Looking back, the risk was there all along, and the people around them may have seen it coming. (Yes, says me, the person who skipped the warm-up.)
#13 I Was Napping When The Sound Of My Shower Door Exploding For No Reason Woke Me Up
#14 Accidentally Ran My Mental Health Crisis Plan Through The Washing Machine
#15 My Bedroom Window
The trouble is, we’re not always great at spotting our own role in things. As Stav Dimitropoulos points out in an article for Popular Mechanics, research into attribution bias suggests that we tend to blame our misfortunes on circumstances rather than our own choices. So the next time you’re cursing the universe, it might be worth taking a moment for some self-reflection.
#16 My Rent Is $1750
#17 I Purchased A Heater From Offer Up, The Next Morning These Came Out Of It
#18 Geek Squad Mounted My TV To The Sewage Pipe
Our mindset can also affect what we notice in the first place. Writing for Forbes, Margie Warrell, PhD, explains that psychologist Richard Wiseman spent a decade studying luck and found that people who consider themselves lucky tend to be more open to opportunities, while those who see themselves as unlucky are often preoccupied with what could go wrong. As Dimitropoulos notes, Wiseman’s self-described unlucky participants were more likely to overlook everyday opportunities, such as money left in plain sight, and focus on negative outcomes.