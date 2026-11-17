Sometimes it’s pretty easy to feel like luck just isn’t on our side. Take me, for example. Yesterday, I was absolutely crushing it at the gym. Then, one wrong move later, I’d tweaked something and could barely move. Talk about bad luck. In hindsight, though, I probably went in with way too much gusto and should’ve taken the time to warm up properly. (Either way, I’ll have plenty of time to ponder my poor life choices from the couch.)