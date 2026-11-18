Wildlife photography is usually associated with remote places: savannas, rainforests, frozen tundras, and photographers who travel thousands of miles for a single frame. But some of the most memorable encounters with wild animals don’t require a passport or a long lens. They happen just past the back door, on a fence post, beneath a bird feeder, or at the edge of a lawn as the light starts to fade.

These moments are easy to miss. A backyard visitor rarely announces itself, and it rarely stays long. It might appear for a few seconds while the coffee is brewing or slip through the garden at dusk when no one is watching. Catching it on camera takes the same things any wildlife photographer relies on: patience, a quiet presence, and the instinct to grab the camera before the moment disappears.

National Geographic, a name synonymous with extraordinary wildlife photography for more than a century, recently turned its attention closer to home. In a post on Threads, the brand invited its followers to show the wildlife they’ve spotted in their own backyards, and people responded in force. The replies quickly filled with photos of wild neighbors captured from porches, gardens, and windows, each one a reminder that nature doesn’t stop at the city limits or the property line.