Everyone wants their partner to get along with their family. And ideally, they won’t just get along. They’ll actually develop a connection, and everyone will come to love each other as family with real kinship.
But of course, we don’t live in a utopia, and that won’t always be the case. After all, we’ve seen plenty of nightmare in-law stories across the internet, and they’re more than enough proof that sometimes, people just don’t get along, no matter what. That's exactly what happened in a story shared on r/AmITheJerk, but this time it involves a daughter-in-law and her pregnant sister-in-law.
In-laws don’t always get along, and that’s usually fine unless resentment starts getting in the way of their judgment
A woman knew her daughter-in-law and daughter didn’t get along, but it wasn’t a major problem until her son’s wedding day
Even if she knew her due date was approaching, only a small portion of babies are born exactly on their expected day
This story might need more information, but there is still plenty to dissect. For starters, it was unreasonable for Jessie to expect an apology from Rebecca, her sister-in-law, for giving birth during the wedding and overshadowing the occasion. After all, research shows that only 4% to 5% of babies are born on their exact due dates, and pregnancy length can naturally vary by several weeks.
However, from a psychological perspective, Jessie may have known that there was no realistic way to prevent a birth from happening during her wedding. But when a relationship is already strained, people may be more likely to demonize their actions and judge them by character. In this case, Jessie might interpret Rebecca’s unexpected labor as an attempt to ruin her wedding rather than an unavoidable medical emergency.
Then, there’s what psychologists call the spotlight effect. Research conducted at Cornell University explored this phenomenon, which describes how people tend to overestimate how much others notice them and judge their actions. In this case, Jessie may have viewed an unexpected event as a deliberate disruption of her wedding, even though Rebecca had no control over when she went into labor.
The wealth gap appears to be a major issue in their relationship
However, as many readers pointed out, the problem wasn’t intent; it was impact. According to Dr. Harriet Lerner, an apology or expression of regret doesn’t always require admitting wrongdoing. So, in this case, if Rebecca apologized, she would still show empathy for Jessie without necessarily taking blame for an uncontrollable event.
Relationship research also suggests that the mother-in-law’s attitude toward the situation, particularly her decision to defend her daughter, may have put Jessie in an uncomfortable position. Studies have found that daughters-in-law can often feel like vulnerable outsiders in their partner’s family. By responding harshly and prioritizing her biological daughter, the mother-in-law may have reinforced Jessie’s underlying fear that she didn’t truly belong in the family.
Nonetheless, the bride’s response was harsh, emotional, and completely over the top, even though she was understandably grieving the loss of a once-in-a-lifetime milestone. But let us know, Pandas: who do you think was in the wrong here? Was everyone at fault, or was it someone in particular?
Extra information was shared in the comment section
Most people believes the mother-in-law was hardly at fault for sticking up for her daughter
But not everyone agreed that the story was fully unbiased and transparent
Some other readers declared that everyone in the story owes each other an apology
And of course, a small portion fully believes the narrator was in the wrong
Exhausted by family or in-law drama like this one? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic relatives, parenting styles, and personal boundaries.
Rugilė ŽemaitytėBoredPanda StaffView profile