Watching a former partner spiral into questionable fashion choices or overshare online can be hilarious, yet there's a psychological reason behind that post-split chaos.

Ending a serious relationship does more than just change your relationship status; it can shake up your entire identity. When you spend months or years building a life with someone, your sense of self gets tangled up with theirs. Once that bond breaks, people often scramble to figure out who they are on their own — and sometimes, that journey can get embarrassing.