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Watching a former partner spiral into questionable fashion choices or overshare online can be hilarious, yet there's a psychological reason behind that post-split chaos.
Ending a serious relationship does more than just change your relationship status; it can shake up your entire identity. When you spend months or years building a life with someone, your sense of self gets tangled up with theirs. Once that bond breaks, people often scramble to figure out who they are on their own — and sometimes, that journey can get embarrassing.
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Calling it quits is remarkably common, even when it feels deeply personal. Roughly a third of Americans who tie the knot eventually get divorced, with over 1.8 million ending their marriages in 2023 alone.
Whether it is a legal divorce or a messy breakup, that sudden loss of identity can trigger real changes in how a person acts and thinks.
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A 2000 US study led by Paul Costa Jr. followed over 2,000 adults in their forties for up to nine years to see how major life events changed them.
Women who divorced became more outgoing and open to new experiences, treating the split as a fresh start. Men, on the other hand, tended to become less organized and more emotionally unstable, taking the breakup much harder.
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Not every study on breakups has seen the exact same results, though. A 12-year study in Germany tracked over 500 middle-aged adults and found that both men and women actually became less outgoing after a divorce. The researchers noted that splitting up often means losing shared friend groups, leaving newly single people with fewer social circles and less practice acting normal around others.
When you lose your social circle, it becomes much easier to miss basic social cues and embarrass yourself in public.
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Some people act awkward after a breakup because separating from a long-term or meaningful relationship can take a heavy toll on mental health — especially if the split came out of nowhere or involved betrayal. Anxiety, low self-worth, and trust issues are all standard side effects.
To avoid facing those uncomfortable feelings, many exes put up a wall of pride or act out to prove they are doing fine.
“We feel correct, and we’re distracting ourselves from feeling the true pain, pain of regret and guilt and looking back over situations where you are feeling guilty and you don’t want face the harsh light of day. And that’s why so many exes feel angry and judgmental. It’s essentially this defense mechanism that they put up and it’s more about them than you,” writes Chris Seiter, a professional relationship coach.
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The need to distract oneself after a breakup can show up in a few different ways. Some people pull away from friends and family altogether, getting stuck in their own heads and overthinking every past mistake. Others go in the opposite direction, chasing attention online or adopting bizarre new hobbies just to feel something new.
Healing from heartbreak is messy, and there is no single rulebook for getting over someone. Some people lean on friends or therapy, while others need quiet time alone to reset. Honoring those emotions is the healthy route — even if some people clearly choose the chaotic route instead.