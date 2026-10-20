So, why do some guests act so weird in the first place?

Experts note that weddings are major life milestones that can easily trigger deep-seated envy. Friends or relatives who feel insecure about their own romantic, financial, or personal life often project those frustrations onto the couple.

This can lead to passive-aggressive complaints about the food, venue, or décor — or worse, desperate attempts to steal the spotlight through surprise proposals and extreme outfits.

“Weddings give way to heightened emotions because there are so many dreams and expectations, from the engaged couple to their family and friends, that sometimes collide and create conflict,” says Beverley Andre, LMFT, a therapist and relationship expert.

“Everyone involved wants their thoughts and opinions to be validated and considered, so there’s this increased pressure to make the ‘right’ choice, so no one is upset, which tends to undermine the joy of the process.”