Avril Lavigne Welcomes A Baby Girl At 42, And Fans Can’t Get Over Some Of The Details In Her Surprise Announcement: “Surrogate Or What?”

Avril Lavigne has surprised fans after announcing she is officially a mom .

On November 13, the 42-year-old singer announced she had welcomed her first child , a baby girl, but her unexpected post quickly sparked excitement, confusion , and criticism .

While many fans rushed to congratulate the singer, others questioned how they had missed her pregnancy and wondered about the baby’s father's identity.

Highlights Avril Lavigne announced on November 13 that she had welcomed her first child.

Fans were surprised by the news because Lavigne had not publicly announced a pregnancy.

The singer's use of profanity in her announcement caption also drew criticism.

Some even made bizarre claims about her becoming a mother without anyone noticing a baby bump.

As one commenter asked, “Surrogate or what?”

Avril Lavigne announced the arrival of her first child with a mystery partner

Lavigne shared the news on Instagram on Friday, posting the first pictures of her newborn daughter.

“Our Mini F—ing Princess has arrived,” she wrote in the caption.

The first picture showed the singer and her mystery partner holding their little girl's hand. Another image featured Lavigne cradling the newborn , who wore a cute cheetah-print outfit.

She also shared a picture of three pairs of Vans sneakers, including a tiny pair apparently belonging to her daughter.

The footwear choice was a fitting detail for the singer, who has worn the brand's classic checkerboard shoes for years.

The baby already seems to be following her mother's style. Lavigne has long been associated with her pop-p*nk look, often pairing Vans sneakers with plaid shorts and studded belts early in her career.

However, the announcement left many followers with questions, particularly because the singer had not publicly shared news of her pregnancy.

After Lavigne’s announcement, fans questioned the mystery father’s identity and wondered how they missed the pregnancy

One of the biggest talking points was the identity of Lavigne's partner. The singer did not reveal his name in the announcement, leaving fans curious about who welcomed a child with her.

“Wait, who’s even the dad? I’m so lost but congratulations,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Wait a minute! Where TF have I been? Last time I knew, she was bouncing around from boyfriend to boyfriend. Who is the boyfriend ? Must have been someone very special to be doing that!”

Some followers also questioned how they had not heard about her pregnancy.

“Didn’t even know you were expecting! Congratulations,” one fan wrote.

Others went further, speculating about whether Lavigne had used a surrogate. One commenter asked, “Surrogate or what? 42 and showing your stomach. Either way, congrats!”

Another made an unfounded claim about the singer, writing, “Clones can't have children; that's why there were never any pictures of her pregnant.” No evidence supports this bizarre speculation.

While some fans were simply surprised, others took issue with the way Lavigne announced her daughter's arrival.

Her use of profanity in the caption did not sit well with everyone.

“What a revolting way to announce it,” one person wrote, while another commented, “How tacky using profanity to announce a baby. Classless.”

Still, plenty of fans defended the singer and focused on celebrating the news.

“One of my childhood heroes becoming a mom is the best thing ever,” one admirer wrote.

Another shared an enthusiastic message, writing, “Congratulations Queen! I am so happy for you! I hope the Princess will grow up being just like you and bless the future!”

Avril Lavigne’s last publicly known relationship was with rapper Tyga

Lavigne's surprise announcement also brought attention to her past relationships.

Her last publicly known partner was rapper Tyga, whom she began dating in early 2023.

The pair were photographed kissing during Paris Fashion Week that March.

A source later told People that they were “very into each other” and spending plenty of time together, although they were reportedly not exclusive.

They split in June 2023 but were spotted together again in Las Vegas the following month. By October, People reported that their romance was “totally done.”

Before Tyga, Lavigne was engaged to singer Mod Sun.

Their relationship ended in February 2023, seemingly catching him off guard. His representative told the outlet that they had been together and engaged just days earlier.

The singer was also married twice.

She married Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley in 2006, with their marriage ending in 2010. She later married Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger in 2013, and they separated in 2015.

Lavigne had previously spoken about wanting children. In a 2013 interview with E! News , she said, “I want one or two [kids], but not right now. Like, in the future. Eventually.”

"Wait, who's even the dad?" asked one netizen