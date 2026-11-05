We're living in an age of entitlement: A world filled with Karens who will say or do anything to get what they want. And often, just when we think some human beings couldn't possibly stoop any lower, they go and prove us wrong... Like one mom who showed her true, vile colors in the toy aisle of Tesco's.

It began as any ordinary family shopping trip and ended with her husband filing for divorce. He's shared how he witnessed his wife spewing the most terrible things about a little girl in a wheelchair, and trying to use their own daughter's autism diagnosis to get her way. The man says he has never been so disgusted in all his life.

He always knew his wife had entitled tendencies but he didn't realize just how low she'd stoop

When he witnessed her spewing hatred at a girl in a wheelchair, he knew he had to leave

He later explained why he didn't step in sooner

People weren't surprised that the husband had finally seen the light